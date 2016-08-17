A mediocre EFF 2016 election performance

HOW DID the EFF do in the 2016 local government elections? It is a difficult question to answer precisely because this was the first local government elections the party has stood in, and, as a general rule, it is problematic to compare local and national elections.

Nevertheless, the 2014 national and provincial elections are the only benchmark we have for the EFF and, if we use the comparison consistently, there are some insights to be drawn from it.

The analysis that follows below uses numbers from the provincial ballot in the 2014 elections and the proportional representation (PR) ballot from the 2016 elections. For those interested in the raw data, look at: Election results

First, the big baseline numbers: the EFF finished with 8.25% in 2016, up 1.91 percentage points from the 6.34% it managed in 2014 (growth of 30.1%). It secured 1,229,548 votes; up 98,908 votes from the 1,130,640 it managed in 2014.

Its provincial results were as follows (with the 2014 results in parenthesis):

Eastern Cape: 5.29% (3.48%) or 96,958 votes (75,776)

Free State: 9.92% (8.15%) or 79,966 votes (82,674)

Gauteng: 11.27% (10.30%) or 400,335 votes (451,318)

KwaZulu-Natal: 3.54% (1.85%) or 114,531 votes (70,823)

Limpopo: 16.94% (10.74%) or 213,640 votes (156,982)

Mpumalanga: 9.42% (6.26%) or 99,416 votes (83,589)

North West: 15.64% (13.21%) or 138,736 votes (143,765)

Northern Cape: 8.80% (4.96%) or 32,720 votes (20,951)

Western Cape: 2.78% (2.11%) or 53,246 votes (44,762)

Thus, in terms of increases and decreases, it fared as follows (percentage points themselves are more helpful than being converted into a growth percentage because the EFF comes off such a low base):

Eastern Cape: Increased 1.81 percentage points; increased 21,182 votes

Free State: Increased 1.77; increased 2,070

Gauteng: Increased 0.97; decreased 50,983

KwaZulu-Natal: Increased 1.69; increased 43,708

Limpopo: Increased 6.20; increased 56,658

Mpumalanga: Increased 3.16; increased 15,827

North West: Increased 2.43; decreased 5,029

Northern Cape: Increased 3.84; increased 11,769

Western Cape: Increased 0.67; increased 8,484

At face value, then, the party did grow marginally. Its best province by far is Limpopo, where it grew 6.20 percentage points or 56,658 votes. Next best was the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

It is difficult to be critical of a party that grew but, from an opposition party perspective, this election was all about differential turnout and thus, gauging the EFF’s real potential suggests that it seriously underwhelmed.

Just to put turnout in perspective, in 2014 it was 71.18% but in 2016 it dropped all the way down to 57.97%. In 2014, about 7.3-million (7,314,718) registered voters did not vote; in 2016, about 11-million (11,036,594) registered voters didn’t vote. The pool of registered votes increased 952,060 from 25,381,293 in 2014 to 26,333,353 in 2016.

The ANC suffered the brunt of this stayaway, creating an environment rife for opposition parties to thrive. And they did. Opposition parties were better able to get their voters to the polls and capitalise on it. The DA, however, was able to do it far better than the EFF.

The DA runs the best polling operation in the business, comparable with, if not better than, anything the Democrats or Republicans run in America. According to a Financial Mail article in May, it had the EFF at 12%. So, in the past two months of the election, the EFF was badly squeezed and its final result a far cry from its potential.

This can be largely attributed to the cost of electioneering. The EFF reportedly spent about R10m on its campaign and, according to The Star, was forced during the final days to take out a loan from Standard Bank to cover its costs. By comparison, the DA is reported to have spent in excess of R350m and, although the ANC initially claimed it spent R1bn on its campaign, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe later said the actual amount was less than R500m. Still, both constitute a different universe to what the EFF could muster.

One way or another, when it came to posters and radio and television adverts, the EFF could not compete. The DA, in particular, was able to apply much pressure on the EFF’s support base, playing on leader Julius Malema’s dictatorial nature and the EFF’s radical policies to deter potential voters.

The problem is best illustrated by Gauteng. In 2014, the EFF secured 451,318 votes there. That was the lion’s share of its total vote. In fact, those votes constituted 40% (39.92%) of all the EFF’s votes. The province was the bedrock of the EFF’s constituency. But it grew just 0.97% in 2016. It effectively lost 50,983 of its 2014 total. So Gauteng, as a percentage of its total votes, dropped to 32.56%. That tells you a great deal about its potential in the province and its relative failure to capitalise on it. A 7-percentage point drop is deeply significant.

What happened in Limpopo, where it grew 6.20 percentage points and 56,658 votes — and demonstrated meaningful growth — is what it would have liked to replicated elsewhere, and nowhere more so than in Gauteng. Given how many voters live in Gauteng, the EFF’s final percentage would have looked fundamentally different.

If one looks at the three main metros in Gauteng — Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni — the problem becomes easier to identify (2014 results in parenthesis):

Johannesburg: 10.94% (10.13%) or 137,800 votes (159,105)

Tshwane: 11.64% (11.51%) or 102,895 votes (120,849)

Ekurhuleni: 11.10% (10.61%) or 99,770 votes (119,919)

And, regarding increases and decreases:

Johannesburg: Increased 0.81; down 21,305

Tshwane: Increased 0.13; down 17,954

Ekurhuleni: Increased 0.49; down 20,149

Tshwane makes the case perfectly. The EFF’s increase in that metro was fractional, a meagre 0.13 percentage points, and it lost 17,954 votes. The DA, by comparison, actually surpassed its 2014 totals. It went from 354,403 votes in 2014 to 381,044 votes in 2016 and from 33.75% in 2014 to 43.10% in 2016. That represents an increase of 26,641 votes or a whopping 9.35% percentage points.

In Tshwane the turnout dropped from 72.72% in 2014 to 59.20%. So, for any party to match, let alone surpass, its 2014 total is remarkable. The DA was spectacular and the EFF suffered badly.

Just like the DA, growth depended primarily on better turnout than the ANC (which lost 151,039 votes from 2014 in Tshwane) but it only just managed to beat the curve; whereas the DA fairly obliterated it.

There is a caveat to all of this, again, just like the DA’s the EFF’s final percentage in places such as Tshwane and Johannesburg have placed it front and centre in coalition talks with what would appear to be a determining percentage when it comes to forming a government. This could help with the EFF’s electoral reputation no end, and possibly rescue an otherwise rather dismal result. But coalitions might also be a death knell for the EFF, and so, if it avoids them, it will be left looking at a rather empty larder. It’s position of power in hung metros is more of a coincidence than the consequence of a brilliant election result.

One can assume the following factors played a role in the EFF’s lacklustre showing:

• Its radicalism, both with regard to its leader and its policies, worked against it. The DA was able to capitalise on its reputation as "dangerous" and "irresponsible" to deter potential EFF voters;

• The EFF’s inability to raise money will be a serious concern, and a possible incentive to form a government in Gauteng with the DA, although this is looking increasingly unlikely. Julius Malema has complained that businesses shunned the EFF. The gulf between it, the ANC and the DA is now huge and electoral cost significant. If it cannot close that gap, its long-term prospects are limited at best, bleak at worst;

• Despite a huge stayaway by ANC voters the EFF was unable, generally, to capitalise on their alienation, particularly in urban centres;

• The party’s public reputation, on the back of which it was able to poll as high as 12% in the early months of the election, was fragile and built largely on media hype and publicity — put to the test, it folded;

• Thus it is clear there is a large number of alienated ANC voters open to what the EFF has to offer. But they are protest voters, and do not consider themselves EFF people through and through. Faced with the option of staying away or voting EFF, they went with the former, which means, even as a party designed to articulate and embody the fear and loathing many feel towards the ANC, it failed to get significant numbers of those people to vote for it;

• The market for the EFF’s brand of radical socialism has a cap on it, certainly in urban centres, and this election suggests it is below 15%;

• The greatest potential to grow that market appears to be the more rural provinces, where the EFF fared best;

• Being a new party, the EFF is understandably less sophisticated or as well resourced as the DA, but being able to get voters to the polling stations on voting day is critical to its success. It will need to improve numbers. The same applies to registering voters;

• Given that the DA was able to squeeze potential EFF voters so effectively, if it does form a government with that party, it risks losing further support to the DA over time. It means some potential EFF voters are open to the DA, and if the DA can deliver in government, it could win more of them over, particularly in Gauteng.

Looking forward to 2019, the most telling statistic in all of this is the degree to which Gauteng dropped as the mainstay of the EFF’s total electoral support base. If that happens again in 2019, it will decline further in that province, even if only relatively. And 2019 is going to be all about Gauteng. It will face the same potential problem the DA faces: higher turnout and a new ANC president (the two being joined at the hip, so to speak).

The electoral risks of forming a government with the DA in Gauteng are big, but there are a number of upsides as well. One way or another, if it does form a government, it will help distract from a performance that will have party insiders deeply concerned.

COPE

An appropriate side note on the Congress of the People (COPE); appropriate because a side note appears to be what it has become. How the ostensibly mighty have fallen.

Its decline started some time ago, most notably in the 2014 general election. But, compared to how it performed in the 2011 local government elections, it was fairly decimated. And, unlike the EFF, we can do a direct comparison.

Overall, COPE lost a staggering 228,835 votes, down from 296,624 in 2011, to 123,552 votes in 2016. Its percentage of the vote shrank from 2.22% to 0.45%. It imploded, even in an environment with high differential turnout in favour of the opposition and the ANC in disarray. So much so, it has scarcely been mentioned post-election and is unable to influence coalition talks.

Previously its best province was the Northern Cape, where it managed 11.78% (or 41,941 votes) in 2011. This time it could scrape together just 2.77% (or 10,302 votes). That is symptomatic of its overall showing.

Coalition talks, the DA says, are a stepping stone to political realignment. Mergers also serve that purpose. The DA should really now swallow up COPE. At the very least, COPE should offer itself up to that cause. Its voters no doubt went to the DA or, perhaps, stayed away. It’s that, or oblivion.