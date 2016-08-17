A DA coalition of convenience with the EFF could end in tears

THE only local government coalition deal that is not on the table now is the one that may work best in some councils – no coalition at all.

Two factors make coalition talks in hung municipalities difficult. The results seem to have caught many of the parties unawares: despite signs that several councils were headed for no majority, few parties seem to have begun thinking seriously about coalitions until the results were announced.

The arithmetic of the results also did not work to make "natural" coalitions easy. Where one party wins just under 50% — as the DA did in Cape Town two elections ago and the ANC did in Ekurhuleni this time, the biggest party persuades smaller parties with which it has something in common to join it in government. But in many hung municipalities, including some metros, a coalition is only possible if parties that are more used to maligning each other than co-operating agree to govern together: the option punted most is a DA-EFF coalition.

While miracles do happen in politics, there is a strong chance that this will end in tears — for the parties and voters. The only clear area of DA and EFF agreement is distaste for the president and his party. That is a unifier when the two are in opposition — it is not a basis for taking government decisions. This would largely be a coalition of convenience, chosen not because the parties have common ground but because they can’t see any other way to get into government.

Coalitions of convenience often turn out badly for parties and voters. The parties gain the short-term boost of governing. But if they don’t make this work for their voters, they risk losing support rapidly – and it is hard to make it work if the coalition partners have very different aims. Since there is now a chance that a coalition might be needed after the next national election, the parties may be particularly keen to avoid compromises that could cost them support and so they may spend most of their time outflanking each other rather than working together. Voters could suffer if this turns municipal administrations into political battle grounds rather than vehicles for public service.

So convenience coalitions could cost parties credibility and votes – and place voters at the mercy of coalition parties more interested in fighting their battles than in serving citizens. But what alternative is there? A DA-ANC coalition would be equally forced now, and an ANC-EFF coalition will not happen as long as Jacob Zuma is president. So a shotgun marriage seems the only way out. But there is an option which could work for parties and voters: minority government.

Minority governments are formed when no-one can assemble a majority – the biggest party, or parties, form the government even though they do not have a majority of seats. They stay in office as long as the other parties do not pass a motion of no confidence in them. They can govern only by persuading a majority to support every decision, which obviously means gaining support from other parties.

This arrangement can only last if parties outside government decide not to pass a no confidence vote, forcing a new election, because they do not believe going back to voters would produce a different result and perhaps because they fear voters will punish them for forcing another election. Another reason for avoiding a no confidence vote is that parties can decide what the council does if they can win majority support even though they are not in government.

Minority government may seem messy and unstable, but it may be no more so than a bickering coalition between parties in campaign mode.

One advantage for voters is that, because there is no conflict between parties within government, the city administration is less likely to become a battleground. It may also give voters far more leverage – as a previous column argued, heightened competition between parties increases voters’ muscle because parties are more likely to listen to citizens. A fluid council, in which no issue is decided by one party alone, may be even better if voters are organised enough to use the opportunity. A plus for parties is that they can maintain the positions that won them votes – compromises will be inevitable to win a majority on any issue but these will be far more credible to voters because they will not be seen as a way of hanging on to government posts. Parties with an eye on 2019 would be less shackled than they would be by a convenience coalition.

Living with minority government would force parties to think more strategically. Those not in government would need to put their longer-term interests above immediate gains by not forcing new elections. They would need to think more about what to support or oppose. And they would have to become better at listening to voters to ensure that their decisions win them support.

Because the shift may be difficult, parties might prefer the short-term fix of convenience coalitions. If this goes sour, it is worth remembering that there was another way.

• Prof Friedman is director of the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for the Study of Democracy.