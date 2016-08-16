Did SA’s ‘best loser wins’ electoral system treat the ANC unfairly?

IN THE margins of last week’s ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the NEC would discuss how proportionality in local government elections works and whether it is indeed a fair system. For example, how can it be that in Nelson Mandela Bay the ANC won 15 more wards than the DA but still ended up with fewer seats in the council?

The ANC may be tempted to think that the arithmetic of the electoral rules favoured the DA. But let’s unpack this a little and examine what the Constitution and the electoral rules provide.

In my view, the system is a shining example of fairness and very cleverly combines two approaches to elections.

We all instinctively know that the seats are allocated proportionally: each party receives seats based on its percentage of the votes. The Constitution in fact leaves no choice in this regard. In section 157 it says that local government elections must be based either on proportional representation (PR) or on a combination of PR and ward representation. It leaves the choice to Parliament, which had to adopt a law on elections. In section 157(3), it sets the all-important condition: whatever choice Parliament makes, the system must result in general in proportionality. Ultimately, our law combines the two systems. But let’s first look at each of them separately.

Ward system

In a ward representation system, voters in a ward elect an individual to represent that ward on the council. It is a "winner-takes-all" system: whoever wins the most votes wins, irrespective of how small the winning margin is.

The advantage is direct accountability of that councillor to the ward. It also opens the electoral system to independent candidates, who cannot enter in a PR system.

The disadvantage is that the result distorts the real picture. For example, a candidate with only a few more votes than her competitor will win the ward seat. All the votes that went to her competitor are lost, even though they are proof that the competitor was almost equally popular with the voters. As we will see, it is this distortion that our system addresses.

Proportional representation

But let’s first look at the PR system. Here, the voter votes for a political party, not an individual candidate.

Before the elections, the party puts together a list of candidates and the percentage of the votes received by the party determines how many of them actually become PR councillors.

This produces a nuanced result. For example, if a party receives a third of the votes, it also receives a third of the seats. The distortions that come with ward representation are avoided and smaller parties can also win seats.

A further advantage is that party lists can be used to promote specific groups (such as women) through mechanisms such as quotas enforced by the party or even by the electoral body.

The disadvantage of the PR system is that elected councillors are accountable first to the party and only then to the electorate.

The Municipal Structures Act was adopted in 1998. It combines the above two systems into one electoral system for local government.

Metropolitan and local councils are made up of 50% ward councillors and 50% PR councillors. So it combines the best of both worlds — the direct accountability of the ward system and the PR system’s ability to capture the nuance of the outcome.

One could calculate the results of the two systems separately. The candidate with the most ward votes wins the ward, and the calculation of PR seats is done on the basis of the PR ballot.

However, and this is where it gets complicated, the law combines the two calculations. In the calculation of a party’s PR seats, the IEC also looks at how many votes that party collected in the ward election. This is the so-called "PR top-up" mechanism, a phrase coined by Paul Berkowitz, prominent local government data analyst.

The key is this: votes cast for party-aligned ward candidates who did not win the ward are used in the calculation of their party’s PR seats. To take the example above, the votes cast for the party candidate who lost the ward by a few votes are not ignored. They are used to calculate her party’s PR seats.

This reduces the distorting effect that ward elections have on the overall outcome. A party-aligned ward candidate who wins a substantial number of votes but loses the ward, still contributes to his or her party’s PR tally. This means the number of wards you win is not decisive: it is also about the number of votes collected in the wards that you did not win.

The election result in Nelson Mandela Bay is a clear example of this. The ANC won 36 wards and the DA won 21 wards. However, the DA still won the most seats. This is because the DA collected more votes overall than the ANC (45,000 more).

A closer look at what happened in the ward elections is important. The ANC collected 153,500 ward votes (which brought it 36 ward victories) but the DA collected 178,000 ward votes (even though these delivered only 21 ward victories to the DA). So even where the DA lost the ward to the ANC, it still collected many votes in those wards. This boosted the DA’s PR tally and made it the biggest party in Nelson Mandela Bay. So being "the best loser" is crucial to winning seats. Parties must field ward candidates in as many ward as possible, even in wards they are unlikely to win. And they must get their voters to come out in numbers everywhere.

The choice for this combined system is informed by a number of things.

First, the Constitution demands proportionality. A system with only ward elections is unconstitutional. Keeping the calculation of ward and PR seats separate (in other words, no "PR top-up") would still result in considerable distortion of the real picture and would thus also be unconstitutional. The seat allocation would ignore all the votes cast for party ward candidates who lost the ward.

Secondly, there are sound policy reasons for the combination. With the ward system, community leaders are mobilised and drawn into local politics as direct ward representatives. At the same time, the "tyranny of the majority" is avoided. Inclusivity and reconciliation have always been crucial themes in the transition from the race-based local authorities that existed in 1994 to the current democratic system. This requires a system that brings a variety of parties and interests onto municipal councils — that is, a PR system.

Our electoral system embraces the direct accountability of the ward system and combines it with the PR system’s ability to reflect the nuances of voters’ will. Critically, losing a ward election does not mean the support your party received in that ward is ignored. Therefore, parties must not only win ward elections. Where they lose the ward, they must try to be "the best losers", a principle that, by the way, rings true more broadly in our democracy.

