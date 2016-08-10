Why SA should not unplug gas and coal

THE discussion about energy and electricity is one of the most important debates in SA. Urgently tackling inequality, unemployment and poverty cannot be achieved by the redistribution of wealth alone. It can only be achieved by raising the economic growth rate — which is dependent on having the correct public policies in place and having an adequate and growing supply of affordable electricity.

The first major issue raised by the Eskom CEO in this debate concerns renewables. He accurately described the fallacy and weakness of the primary renewables, wind and solar.

These supply power when it is not needed and do not supply power when it is needed. As a result, they are expensive forms of energy production, yet the supply must be bought in terms of the purchase agreements at set prices.

Germany sells unwanted electricity at a loss to other countries and purchases the required supply from them at a premium. These prices are in effect financial subsidies for wind and solar. Germany has other major electricity-generating countries nearby. It can tap into electricity provided by nuclear power plants in France, coal-generated electricity in Poland or hydro-electricity from Scandinavia; SA is not in that enviable position.

Because of the financial subsidies, Germany has by far the most expensive industrial and household electricity in Europe. It has now capped the supply of renewables and terminated all financial subsidies to renewable companies. The country has clearly established that wind energy and concentrated solar power are not technologies suitable for mass electricity supply.

...

OF CONCERN are plans to introduce massive wind farms spread across SA for between 30GW and 60GW of wind turbines. It is deemed that geographically separated wind farms will ensure a more continuous supply of electricity.

This theoretical view is that somewhere in the country the wind is blowing and the sun is shining. But even allowing for better wind delivery, electricity generation is still not certain all the time and one would still need to have full back-up for baseload power when delivery does not occur.

A full delivery plan would require 6,000km² of unsightly wind farms generally built on high ground to ensure maximum efficiency, requiring 12,000km of roads to service each unit. The landscape would be crisscrossed by 10,000km of additional transmission lines. This is a potential environmental catastrophe. Not only would there be damage to local habitats, but the damage to insect, bird, bat and other flying life does not bear thinking about.

The second major issue raised by Eskom concerns nuclear. CEO Brian Molefe stated that baseload should be provided by coal and nuclear, presumably including other fossil fuels, primarily gas. The question remains how much nuclear?

Nuclear power stations take 10 years to build and the upfront costs make a large build programme unaffordable for SA.

Britain is re-examining the Hinckley Point nuclear power station project. The total cost for the 3,200MW British power station is about R333bn, compared to the 4,800MW Medupi power station costing an estimated R200bn and the installed renewables 2,310MW programme costing about R170bn. With renewables only delivering power 31% of the time, their cost far exceeds nuclear while clean, coal-fired plants such as Medupi are far less expensive. Renewable capital costs have dropped substantially and are far below the initial costs of other power — guaranteed delivered costs are now about 66c/kWh.

...

BASED on this guaranteed delivered price and a load factor of only 31%, this guaranteed price effectively becomes a subsidised price as it is paid for whether the electricity is required or not.

There are increased costs caused by the low load factor on transmission costs and greater distances involved. The true total cost of wind power for delivered power is more expensive than coal-generated electricity and it is also greater than that for nuclear, which is also about 30% more than equivalent coal-fired electricity. These higher final delivered electricity prices slow economic growth and devastate industries including mining, manufacturing, agricultural and agri-processing.

It is estimated that 16-million new workers will enter the workforce in the period up to 2030. With low baseload electricity growth of only 2.5% per annum, GDP growth is unlikely to increase at more than about 2.8% per annum. At this growth rate less than 6-million jobs will be created by 2030.

The third major issue raised concerned the independent power producers. Eskom is going to stop signing new agreements with them because of guaranteed prices and offtakes of renewables. From an economy and business point of view this is absolutely correct.

Eskom is already effectively a giant monopoly controlling generation transmission and distribution of the entire market, which cannot be allowed to continue in a market-orientated economy.

It already generates, distributes and controls through the grid close to 40,000MW. By 2035, SA’s electricity demand will increase to more than 70,000MW (provided the correct economic policies are followed to foster economic growth). The bulk of this growth should be provided by independent power producers.

Eskom should be split into at least two, preferably three stand-alone independent operating companies — a generation company (Genco); a company responsible for the grid transmission and market operations (Gridco); and a distribution company (Disco).

Governments everywhere are notoriously poor managers of commercial entities; SA’s government is no exception and its list includes South African Airways, the SABC, Denel and Telkom.

...

SA’s THREE electricity companies should be set up as independent public-private partnerships with management firmly in the hands of the private sector.

Genco would need to focus on baseload generation, replacing its ageing fleet and limited growth almost certainly using clean coal supported by major gas operations. The structure would allow the independent power producers to flourish and bring in genuine competition free of all subsidies.

This must include all generating grid and distribution subsidies. If subsidies are required, for example for distribution and poverty alleviation, these must be government funded not company funded. Some difficult political decisions would need to be made but these would have to be brought out into the open.

The fourth major issue that looms in the background of every decision regarding energy is the environment and SA’s commitment to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) agreement, which gave a set of sound long-term global objectives. Importantly, the agreement asked for no firm commitments by any country. Many provisions establish common goals while allowing flexibility to accommodate different national capacities and circumstances.

Emerging countries, which include China, Russia, India, Vietnam, Korea and Poland, are embarking on major expansions of coal and fossil fuels. They have determined that clean coal and gas are the cheapest, most efficient and most reliable sources of electricity to achieve their economic growth objectives, with replacement of ageing inefficient power stations a major objective.

Clean coal is globally recognised to be one of the most cost-effective and efficient methods of reducing emissions and reducing other pollution.

Piyush Goyal, the minister of state in India says: "We will be expanding our coal-based thermal power. That is our baseload power. All renewables are intermittent. Renewables have not provided baseload power for anyone in the world."

In India annual average electricity demand from 2000 to 2013 grew from 376TWh to 897TWh, most of it coal based. Coal-fired electricity is forecast to grow at more than 4% per annum from about 166GW to 500GW.

...

IN COMPARISON, the average growth in electricity available for distribution in SA as measured by Statistics SA grew an average of only 1.7% during 1990 and 2015.

Average GDP growth was 2.5% during the same period. Even worse, average electricity demand growth from 2000 to 2015 has averaged only 1.3% per annum. Over this period, the average GDP was 3.1% per annum.

This higher growth was due to excessive growth in the services sector, primarily in the public and government sectors, but poor mining and manufacturing sector growth. The equivalent figures for 2008 to 2015 were electricity supply growth of only about 1.1% per annum and GDP growth of only 1.9% per annum.

It is little wonder that South African GDP growth does not parallel the other emerging economies. In terms of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), electricity growth between 2015 and 2030 appears to be about 3.9%. However, because of the low load factors of renewables, real deliverable baseload electricity growth will be only 2.5% per annum. As a result, future average growth to 2030 is unlikely to average more than 2.7% per annum.

Unfortunately, the problems of economic growth involve both policy issues and energy issues. SA is facing slow growth and lack of both domestic and foreign investment primarily in the mining and manufacturing industries.

Public policies need to change radically to make SA attractive to such investment again. Planning for low baseload electricity growth is a self-fulfilling prophesy.

Emerging markets need secure baseload electricity power at the lowest possible cost by fully utilising the natural resources that give them a comparative economic advantage, whether that natural resource be oil, hydroelectricity, or a fossil fuel such as coal or gas.

The developed world needs to recognise that at this stage of technological development, fossil fuels in the form of gas and coal will continue to play a substantial role in providing a major energy source.

It is time for SA to break away from the vested idealistic or financial interest driving the large renewable expansion schemes. They are not the panacea for the country’s future energy problems and growth.

The Eskom CEO was correct in saying that baseload electricity should be provided by coal and nuclear. They are the only sources of energy that can provide security of baseload electricity supply at internationally competitive prices.

The fact that nuclear is capital-intensive upfront means that SA cannot afford a major investment in nuclear as the way forward. Nevertheless, if procurement goes ahead, it should be no more than 1,800MW and a maximum of 3,200MW.

The South African economy cannot afford to restructure towards renewable energy in the foreseeable future. This will only increase uncertainty and further reduce long-term domestic and foreign investment.

SA needs to follow the lead of other emerging nations that are increasingly using coal and gas to pursue higher growth. Energy, electricity and employment growth are the keys to SA’s future economic, social and political prosperity, sustainability and stability.

It is time to put SA first.

• Jeffrey is MD and senior economist at Econometrix. He writes in his private capacity