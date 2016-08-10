It’s vital to speak up in review of duties on steel

A REALLY important development took place two weeks ago and it is alarming that so few affected companies know about it.

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) initiated a review of the customs duties on a really wide variety of products that contain steel. So wide, in fact, that it covers R23.5bn worth of imports for the past 12 months.

The major industries covered, along with their import value for the past 12 months, are electrical generation and transmission equipment (R6.5bn); rail equipment (R5.3bn); household appliances such as fridges, stoves and dishwashers (R4.3bn); fasteners (R2.5bn); pipe fittings (R1.4bn); cranes and lifting equipment (R1.15bn); furniture, construction and architectural fittings (R983m); stranded wire (R708m); wire (R256m); prefabricated buildings (R138m); and pumps (R6.8m).

That is a lot of product, and it appears all of them have domestic manufacturers. Of the products covered by the review, though, R7.3bn have no scope to have their duties increased, either because they are at their maximum duty rate or because the vast majority of these imports come from trade agreement regions such as the EU.

The balance of R16.2bn still has scope for some measure of duty increase. Those at their limits could see their duties reduced, if someone steps up and motivates for the reduction.

But duty increases may not be enough. We see certain products with volume increases over a three-year period of close to 300%, while the average price for that product has dropped 24% for the same period. This is a strong indicator that product may be being dumped. There may also be grounds for a safeguard action. Unlike normal duties, both antidumping and safeguard duties have no theoretical upper limit.

What exactly is dumping and safeguards? Dumping takes place when something is sold into a foreign market (in this case SA), at a price lower than the price it is sold for in the country of origin.

The duty that can be imposed is the difference between these two values, expressed as a percentage of the export price.

So, if the product is sold for 100 units in China, for example, and at 75 to SA, the dumping margin is 25 and 25 expressed as a percentage of 75 is 33.3%. This antidumping duty would be levied on top of any normal customs duty that may be in place.

Injury must be present and caused by the dumping.

A safeguard duty is a duty large enough to offset a surge in imports due to unforeseen circumstances that presents a serious threat (or has already inflicted such a threat) to the South African industry. It can be kept in place for three years only and must phase down each year.

Back to the review: the key to using the opportunity presented by this review is time. The deadline to respond is August 19, and although an extension of two weeks is possible, there is no guarantee that an extension will be granted.

Doing nothing when such reviews take place is not a good idea. The presumption that doing nothing means that nothing will change is simply incorrect.

There is a good chance that importers may be lobbying for a reduction in the duties, in which case no response from the domestic industry could see the duties reduced. The reverse is also possible, of course.

And even if no responses are received, Itac can still make a duty decision based on the best information available. With no responses in front of them, this can make the decision a decidedly risky prospect.

If you produce or import any of the above products, then be absolutely sure to file your comments with Itac, in the properly compliant way, to ensure your voice is heard before these really far-reaching decisions are taken.

Late submissions are typically discarded, so be sure to meet the deadline of August 19.

• MacKay is director of XA International Trade Advisors