Foxes left to guard the hens that lay community nest eggs

DEPUTY Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Obed Bapela was being disingenuous last week when he attributed the disappearance of R617m in mining revenue from the accounts of a miserably poor North West community to a "policy gap". His suggestion that he would ask traditional leaders at an indaba later in 2016 to plug the gap with what he called "norms and standards" for the administration of community assets was worse than that — it was dangerous.

It was not a lack of policy that saw the Bapo Ba Mogale’s earnings from Lonmin’s years of mining on their land evaporate from the so-called D-Account held on their behalf by a succession of post-apartheid premiers. It was the hubris that dropped the ANC’s support in the province from 74% in 2011 to 59% last week.

The cause of the Bapo Ba Mogale’s loss was at the very least, a lack of good governance according to an array of existing norms, standards, policies and laws. At worst, it was a vivid example of deliberate asset stripping by a politically connected elite that Premier Supra Mahumapelo appears to have done nothing to stop.

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela told the Bapo, whose land between Brits and Rustenburg hosts the Marikana platinum mine, at a recent public meeting that after being blocked for three years, she had finally been given the files she needed to investigate the looting of their modest wealth.

She told them there was R721,000 in the account when it was handed over by Bophuthatswana president Lucas Mangope in 1994. With royalty payments from Lonmin of R388m and interest of over R220m, the balance soared to R617m. And then it disappeared into Bapela’s policy gap:

• According to a forensic report commissioned by Madonsela in 2013, R80m was spent on a still unfinished palace for the Bapo chief, Kgosi Bob Mogale. The palace was initially planned at R20m and is now expected to come in above R100m;

• R13m was paid for a community hall that was never built;

• A government-appointed administrator was paid R18m for a year’s work and then left under a cloud of corruption charges;

• A construction company was paid R10m for no recorded reason.

Madonsela promised to return by the end of August with a solid interim report on how the fund was looted — and by whom. If it was possible to recover any of the money — even by the auction of personal assets of the villains — she would do so, she said.

According to reports in this newspaper and others last week, Bapela acknowledged that the money had not been well-looked after and was probably gone. But in proposing to plug the gap through which it seeped away by consulting traditional leaders, he risks turning a leak into a torrent.

One plug that has been available since 1996 is the four-page Interim Protection of Informal Land Rights Act, which provides that, except by expropriation, "no person may be deprived of any informal right to land without his or her consent", given at a public meeting.

Properly applied and diligently enforced, this law would ensure that people with rights over land would have a seat at the table when mining deals are negotiated. It would put them in a strong position to demand water-tight and transparent mechanisms to protect what they get in return for access to their land.

There would be no need to search for the money if the more recent North West Traditional Leadership and Governance Act of 2005 had been applied over the decades in which mine-hosting communities have been systematically impoverished.

This act requires the premier to open an account for each traditional council and all community revenues of any sort be paid into it. Each traditional council must submit an annual expenditure plan to provincial authorities, and departures from that budget must be approved by the premier.

Although this law requires that these community D-Accounts be reviewed by the auditor-general with reports to the provincial government, Madonsela disclosed in her briefing that the Bapo account had not been audited since 1994. The office of the auditor-general has conceded separately that none of more than 100 D-Accounts in the North West had been audited in the past 20 years because the province failed even after repeated demands to submit records. That is not a policy gap, it’s a governance gap, and it is not going to be plugged by traditional leaders. Negotiations for mining licences routinely begin with gifts of cars and equipment to local chiefs and headmen and often include consultancy fees. This has been seen most recently in the Eastern Cape at Xolobeni and in Limpopo at Mokopane, but it has been happening for years.

Kgosi Nyalala Pilane, the chief of the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in the North West, has waged a protracted legal battle against constituencies that seek either to call him to account or to meet to discuss their continued membership of the Bakgatla traditional community. A 2012 forensic report commissioned by the Bakgatla themselves revealed a litany of unauthorised, excessive and fruitless expenditure, ranging from R330 spent at a "men’s grooming studio" to R67,000 for two officials to attend a "people management course" that included three nights in Rome and four in London, with visits to the Trevi Fountain, Big Ben and Windsor Castle.

Among the Bakgatla expenses was R49.9m paid over three years to a single legal firm to defend the actions of Kgosi Pilane and his traditional council against members of his community trying to call them to account.

Looking to traditional leaders for the solution also contradicts both statute and customary law. Nothing in current legislation justifies the advice that government departments give potential investors including miners, to make their deals with traditional leaders.

Custom, while it varies in its layered detail from place to place and evolves over time, consistently ensures a voice for people, families and villages in matters that affect their land, their lives and their futures.

If they really do want to stop the leaks, Bapela and his boss, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen, need only to ensure that everyone in the existing accountability chain — from Cabinet to local council — does his or her job in the interests of the people they serve. The tools are all there.

If they really want to do the right thing, they could also cancel the last-minute addition to the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill — currently before Parliament — of sub-clause 24 (2)(c), which would give traditional councils unfettered power to transact on community land without consulting the people living on that land.

If they don’t do that, there really will be a policy gap. A big one.

• Boyle is a senior researcher with the Land and Accountability Research Centre in the University of Cape Town’s department of public law