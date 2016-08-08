ANC will do well to avoid an unstable marriage to the EFF

DESPITE the widespread expectation that SA’s rattled ruling ANC party will form an unstable radical left governing alliance with the EFF because of the ANC’s own socialist credentials, the weary and panicked ruling party hierarchy is actually more likely to harness the party’s current electoral crisis to finally reposition the party firmly in the ideological centre of the country’s political spectrum by entering into an alliance with the centre-right opposition DA.

The party has since 1999 attempted unsuccessfully to ideologically re-position the party to the centre, it will now make the move. Since the EFF and DA have both made the resignation of politically damaged President Jacob Zuma a categorical imperative for any alliance deal — Zuma’s resignation is likely to be imminent.

The ANC is poised to offer Zuma’s political scalp to the DA in exchange for a deal to form a stable governing centrist majority. During the just ended August 3 municipal elections the ANC won 54% of the vote, while the DA won 27% and with the EFF picking up only 8.2%.

An alliance between the DA and ANC will not only see them co-operating to govern most of the 27 hung municipal councils, but also co-operating at the national level on policy and taking up Cabinet appointments.

An unexpected ANC-DA stable governing alliance will send a positive political earthquake through SA’s capital markets as it will banish many of the incipient anti-business fears spawned by the EFF such as: forced mine nationalisations, forced expropriation of white-owned agricultural lands and banks. Fear about an imminent leftward policy tilt by the ANC since the EFF emerged onto the political scene in 2013 has haunted the country’s business elite and negatively affected the process of gross capital formation as well as foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country.

A move by the ANC to the centre-right will politically expose the party’s ideological left flank to the EFF, effectively making it the country’s main opposition revolutionary radical alternative to the mainstream ANC-DA governing alliance. Believing that their moment as a kingmakers had finally arrived, if the ANC swerves the EFF and moves right to ally with the DA, the EFF is likely to lash out and become even more obstructive than it has been both at the national and municipal level.

Inter-party violence, a phenomenon that saw hundreds killed in the early 1990s may re-emerge as the EFF, a resurgent Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and ANC-DA battle for control over 27 electorally hung municipal districts, where neither party holds an outright majority.

Despite its reputation as a socialist-leftist revolutionary party, the ANC, which was formed in 1912, is actually at its core a middle-class-focused centrist party with most of the party’s early founders being conservative protestant ministers who were primarily concerned about the sociopolitical wellbeing of the black middle and professional classes — rather than the revolutionary aspiration of the working classes.

In 1948 as the party mobilised the masses to defeat apartheid and prime minister DF Malan’s racist policies, the party expanded its base to include women, labour unions, communists and other blue collar workers. However with the end of apartheid in 1994, the party has been in quiet retreat back to its historical position as the defender of the black middle classes, rather than a revolutionary Marxist radical party seeking to overthrow capitalism and erect on its corpse a socialist state. The ANC is therefore likely in the coming days and weeks to move rightwards, rather than leftwards as many expect, egged on by its own teaming class of black economic empowerment (BEE) millionaires and the large professional classes the party has placed in senior managerial positions at more than 72 state owned companies throughout the country and in the private sector through BEE labour codes.

• Sebastian Spio-Garbrah is global MD of DaMina Advisors.