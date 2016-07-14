Stable leadership underpins 70 years’ Comair innovation

NOBODY could rightly claim that this is an easy time to do business in SA. This is especially true for aviation, which is never an easy business. But fuel prices, the volatile exchange rate, the lingering spectre of junk status for the economy, policy uncertainty and a distinctly lopsided playing field might lead less adventurous souls to play it safe.

But a faint heart never won a slice of a market and as Comair celebrates 70 years of operation this year, it is worth considering some of the lessons we have learnt and applied, and the values that continue to underpin our business.

Comair’s birth was the result of a conversation between three South African Air Force pilots in an Egyptian desert after the Second World War.

Their "what if …" banter led to them operating a Fairchild UC-78 that they found and purchased in Cairo after the war, in charter operations from the Rand Airport in Germiston to the Stamford Hill Aerodrome in Durban.

This year, we also celebrate the 20th anniversary of our franchise agreement with British Airways, and 15 years of operating our kulula.com airline.

Apart from the national carrier, Comair is SA’s oldest airline — no mean feat considering that we operate without bailouts from the Treasury.

But why, precisely, does Comair thrive when other airlines falter? It is a question any successful business must ask of itself in order to make course corrections when and where required.

The words leadership, integrity and innovation are bandied around so much that they must be tick-boxed in any discussion about a successful business, but we believe we have made these much-vaunted values a core of our business.

Stable and competent leadership is the cornerstone of any economic organism — whether a business or a country — as experience and institutional memory are critical to making good decisions.

Comair has had only four CEOs in its 70-year history, two of whom are still serving on the board of directors. This provides a level of continuity and knowledge that is essential in advancing long-term strategic plans in a complex industry.

Integrity implies adherence to principles, and our stable leadership has reinforced a consistent value system for the Comair family.

This is important when dealing with all our stakeholders — whether employees, customers, suppliers or investors.

At times we have had to take our principles further, through the courts, in order to enforce the integrity of the legislative framework within which all airlines are intended to compete in this market, and which ultimately maintains the integrity of doing business in SA.

Our third success factor is innovation, especially at a time when technology is driving new opportunities and efficiencies like never before.

Not only does this benefit our direct stakeholders, but also broader society. For example, we are investing R10bn in replacing our fleet of 737-300 and 737-400 aircraft with new aircraft that are more fuel efficient, which results in a lower carbon footprint. While discussions continue about the viability of a carbon tax and biofuels for commercial aircraft, Comair has quietly doubled the industry benchmark for reducing carbon emissions through fleet replacement, improved flight paths and other measures. But the quest to innovate has taken us further than that: it has resulted in Comair becoming a far broader travel business than simply carrying airline customers.

Our brand, kulula.com, has evolved to fulfil the entire travel experience, following the development of kulula holidays, MtBeds and other travel brands and partnerships.

Examples of our penetration into the local travel market are that we are Europcar’s largest distributor, as well as spearheading more affordable domestic travel products through packaging attractive deals. In 2009, we established the first SLOW Lounge at the OR Tambo International Airport and we now have three domestic lounges, an international lounge and the very successful SLOW In The City Lounge in Sandton.

We relish taking our proven airport-lounge model into Africa and attracting partnerships with major international airlines and financial service providers in other countries. In 2012, we established Food Directions, Comair’s own on-board catering unit, to improve quality and cost control.

This diversification into airline support functions has positioned Comair as a leader in the promotion and development of tourism and business travel in the region, and we are now transporting 5.5-million customers a year.

While many business brands talk about the importance of empowering young people, we have invested in transforming the aviation industry through the establishment of a world-class training facility. The Comair Training Centre provides training for our flight-deck crew, cabin crew and flight operations personnel, as well as for the staff of 36 other international aircraft operators.

The following lessons are implicit in seven decades of operation:

• You cannot fool your stakeholders; you are either as customer-centric as you claim to be, or you are patently not so;

• It soon becomes clear that if you are a company that is too reticent to grasp opportunities as they arise, they will pass you by;

• There are no shortcuts. For example, you cannot operate sustainably if you compromise on safety;

• You need to communicate clearly and segment your audiences. That is because in a world in which 90% of global data was created in the past 12 months, you need to be clear about what you communicate and how you intend to back your communications through actions.

Underpinning that attention to detail is our utter conviction that SA and especially its air-travel sector, both have a sterling future. To our knowledge, Comair is the only airline to have made a profit for every year of its operation. Not bad for what essentially started as a family of people who really just loved flying. We believe we have learnt much in 70 years and that the evolution of our business practices will keep us busy, but we are quietly confident that we will continue to use these opportunities to the benefit of all of our stakeholders.

• Venter is Comair CEO