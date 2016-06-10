More blue sky than gloom in local content quota

REACTION to the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC’s) 90% local content rule — which chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says is here to stay — has been mixed.

Creative industries are positive about the move, as production houses can expect to do a lot more work.

For filmmakers, musicians and all parties involved in production, this is only good news. The SABC has already sent out commissioning briefs for new content.

As an agency, we don’t see the doom and gloom — our view is that if content is of good quality, audience numbers will follow. A good example of this is the launch of Isibaya on Mzansi Magic almost three years ago. Critics were cautious of the show and wondered whether it would thrive. It is now one of the top-10 programmes watched on DStv.

So how does local content perform in SA? We ran the numbers for week commencing 22 May 2016 and they make for interesting observations.

The numbers speak for themselves: even in the LSM 8-10 target markets, local content is king. If the quality of programming is good, there is nothing stopping audiences from engaging with the content.

As media planners, my team and I are of the opinion that change in the media environment is a good thing, that’s what keeps our jobs interesting and challenging.

Yes, we need to be cautious but, with these changes, there will also be new and interesting opportunities, making creative formats like content integration easier.

We are looking forward to seeing the picture that will be painted in the next few months.

An analysis by 25AM indicates that nearly 90% of the conversations around this topic were positive in sentiment.

Some positive reactions:

• Yvonne Chaka Chaka says a lack of airplay was killing the local industry.

• Singer Juliet Harding of the band Goodluck says: "We need to stop thinking that because it’s local it’s inferior. We honestly need to look at ourselves and go, ‘Wow, we make the best music.’ I call it national pride."

• Sello "Chicco" Twala says the announcement has sent him back into the studio, where he hasn’t been to record his music since 1999.

So, hold on to your remotes, the next few months will be interesting, and we will be following the audiences closely.

• Shibambo is a strategist and planner at Universal McCann in Johannesburg