For opposition parties to stand a chance, IEC must register youngsters to vote

PRESSURE on SA’s electoral system is growing as electoral politics become increasingly competitive. The national and provincial elections in 2019 will pose a huge test for the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), because the ANC will fight hard to retain Gauteng and other key provinces.

Even the local elections scheduled for August involve big metropolitan authorities that command significant financial resources. Smaller municipalities, too, provide crucial economic opportunities for local elites. There is a lot to gain, and little to lose, from seeking improper advantage in closely contested elections.

Democratic elections require protection of citizens’ right to vote, an entitlement to run for office, secret ballots and accurate counting and reporting. But they also demand less clear-cut conditions such as a "free and fair atmosphere".

To judge by opinion polls, most citizens believe elections are currently free. Only one in five respondents to an Afrobarometer survey in late 2015 said votes were "not free and fair" or were "free and fair with major problems". The proportion of electors who say they are "not at all" afraid of violence and intimidation has increased from 38% in 2008 to 62% in 2015.

The IEC, meanwhile, presides over a well-designed electoral process that minimises opportunities for ballot stuffing or destruction, counting fraud or manipulation in central tabulation. Party agents observe counting processes, sign off results slips and keep records of vote tallies. This is a major check on abuse, given the presence of two large and well-organised opposition parties with national reach.

Free and fair elections, however, are far from guaranteed. First, the appointment of Glen Mashinini as IEC chairperson has generated fears of political meddling, because he was until recently a special projects adviser to President Jacob Zuma. The ANC, it is true, has been a reasonably good loser: allegations of an "ungovernability campaign" aside, it has acted responsibly towards the DA government in the Western Cape.

But the movement continues to paint opposition parties as unpatriotic. More than a decade ago, ANC grandee Kgalema Motlanthe captured this sentiment well when he described the DA as "not truly South African" and complained that it could not legitimately campaign in townships because the poor are "easy targets".

Internal elections in the ANC, and the party’s candidate list processes, have been plagued by violence, ghost memberships, gatekeeping and vote buying, and the survivors of this regular obstacle race are becoming habituated to procedural manipulation.

Second, the IEC has overseen a steady decline of turnout that is explained in large measure by significant falls in registered voters. If turnout is calculated as a percentage of the eligible voting-age population, it has fallen from 86% in 1994 to 57% in 2014. The IEC’s failure to register young voters and those in urban areas is increasingly affecting opposition parties’ electoral prospects.

Third, violence and the threat of violence have been in decline, but there is no guarantee that this trend will continue. The rise of community protests across SA — many of them linked to intra-party competition and to candidate list processes — is quite likely to spill over into the election proper. The ANC and the EFF are likely to mobilise campuses in advance of the ballot.

Fourth, resources will play a big role in this election given still-unregulated private funding, a growing willingness on the ANC’s part to use state resources in its campaigns, and the likely deployment of public-sector union workers as election foot-soldiers.

Finally, SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is unrolling a wide-ranging and premeditated censorship programme that already includes a radio ban on discussion of newspaper headlines, an end to television coverage of violence protests, and the obstruction of legitimate opposition party advertising.

The IEC’s appeal against the Electoral Court’s devastating ruling that incomplete voters’ rolls render elections "not free and fair", is still awaiting Constitutional Court judgment. Whatever imperfect compromise is eventually settled upon, the larger challenges to a fully democratic election may lie outside the commission’s, and the court’s, reach.

• Butler teaches politics at the University of Cape Town