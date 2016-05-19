Mining sector must dig deeper

THE mining industry’s journey has lasted more than 130 years so far. It has been mostly bleak, caught in violent storms. It has mostly moved forwards, sometimes backwards, sometimes marching in directions it should never have taken.

The job of the Chamber of Mines of SA is to be the advocacy organisation on behalf of the industry. If we follow the right approach, our advocacy will take us in a direction that is to the benefit not only of the industry, but on balance, our society more broadly.

But, in my view, we have to acknowledge, perhaps more than the industry has done previously, including in its testimony to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the other side of that legacy. And we need to focus our minds on what contribution we can make to tackle that legacy. The magnitude of the task is immense. In fact, there are some aspects that defy rehabilitation.

The lives of the tens of thousands of miners lost in accidents are gone forever. Many of those accidents need not have happened, and would not have happened, had we known and done what we know and do now. And while we can be gratified that we have reduced the annual number of fatalities 86% in the past 20 years — 77 miners died last year, compared with 590 in 1993 — we need to continue in all seriousness in the quest for zero harm.

...

THE same applies to the untold numbers lost to occupational disease including silicosis and tuberculosis (TB). Many of their identities are not even known to us, as they have been returned home when they became too ill to work.

Again, we can be gratified at the work being done by our gold companies to find comprehensive, fair, and sustainable solutions to the challenges of silicosis. And the chamber’s health team is doing excellent work to attend to the excessive incidences of TB on the mines and in mining towns. What we are doing, though, is working towards achieving what should always have been the norm.

I note that, in all these cases, the progress we have made has been thanks to a particular methodology. That methodology has been co-operative action between the industry, the government, workers and their representatives. I will return to this theme later.

As we talk of human loss, I salute all those women of SA and Southern Africa who, over the past century and more, saw their husbands and sons going off to remote locations in search of better livelihoods in the mining industry.

Some returned home regularly to fulfil their family obligations. Some never returned. Beyond the pain suffered by women as mothers, sisters and wives, I am encouraged that women are, indeed, taking a keen interest in mining. Some are employed in major roles, some are entrepreneurs. We must acknowledge that the path for women in the industry has not been straight and smooth, and as employers, it is incumbent on us to establish a working climate and conditions in which women feel welcome and secure.

And this leads to another legacy that raises challenges that seem beyond our ability to repair.

The migrant labour system was part of the foundation of the country’s primary industries — mining and agriculture. Its adverse social and economic consequences became part of the fabric of our society.

We have barely begun to even conceptualise what solutions may be.

...

BUT this doesn’t mean there has been no progress. The Mining Charter has been an effective tool for tackling at least some of the industry’s legacies.

Although it has become fashionable for some to say it has been a failure, the facts tell otherwise.

The only people who will say that are those who have chosen to forget about our country’s and our industry’s history, or have chosen to avoid finding out about it.

Until the late 1980s, skilled jobs were denied to black miners. The last piece of job reservation law to go was that applicable to the acquisition of blasting certificates — the most core mining qualification. Most black miners had not had opportunities for basic literacy and numeracy skills.

It took 10 years for the proportion of skilled positions occupied by black miners to approach 20%. Since the advent of the charter in 2004, those numbers have risen to between more than 40% (the charter target) and 75%, depending on category.

Yes, there remains a way to go before those proportions reflect the country’s demographics. But steady progress has been happening, and it will continue.

There are other areas of progress too. Even by the end of the 1990s, close to zero goods and services were procured from black-owned companies. That situation today is transformed.

And for those who have forgotten, it is not a long time since up to 18 black mine workers would have to share a bleak hostel room. That is another of our industry’s reasons for shame. But the charter propelled us to a situation in terms of which, by 2014, in line with the charter target, almost every hostel dweller had his (or her) private bedroom. Those who say the charter has failed clearly did not suffer the indignity of that lifestyle.

That is not to say hostel living represents anything like the ideal. Our industry, and our country, still has a lot to do to create a more acceptable quality of life for all. There are many communities in which discontent appears to reign. As mining companies, we need to do more to engage with the communities that are our neighbours, ensure we prevent adverse effects on those communities and, to the extent that we are able, contribute towards the betterment of lives there, even though we can only supplement the more central role of local and provincial authorities, and national government.

...

THE industry has produced the best and the worst. It funded and made possible the worst political system in the history of the world, and it also produced some of the best entrepreneurs of our time. It has also produced some of the best leaders of our time, such as Cyril Ramaphosa, who not only negotiated our own constitution, but also helped to resolve international issues when he stepped in to assist Ireland with its negotiations in the early 2000s. It has also produced people such as former vice-president Kgalema Motlanthe and Gwede Mantashe, Patrice Motsepe of African Rainbow Minerals, and Sipho Nkosi of Exxaro, to mention but a few. We are like a family whose children are always fighting, only to produce a boxing champion. We are proud of our achievements, but we can’t be proud of our history.

Of course, the industry cannot exactly take credit for the formative struggles those leaders had to fight over the years; they would no doubt say the industry made their lives tougher, not easier. But the industry, or at least its more visionary leaders, played their part in opening the space in which subsequent events that liberated SA played out.

Last year saw the publication of the Farlam report into the police killings at Marikana. Reading it is to relive the horrors of those days of August 2012.

We do not again want or need to repeat the various attributions of blame found in the report. Suffice to say, there were errors of judgment all round. We all — the industry, the unions, the state, and community leaders — need to ensure that systems are in place to preclude the chances of a repeat of those tragic events.

This, and all the immense challenges we face, particularly around the social and environmental effects of mining, behoves us to work together in partnership to deal with these.

Some years ago, my predecessor Mark Cutifani helped initiate an industry dialogue with the Vatican, which has for decades taken an interest internationally in the social effects of mining. That dialogue has extended to the Church of England.

And on October 8 and October 9 last year, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba brought it home to SA.

He invited us to his residence and had a conversation about the wellbeing of mine workers and communities at mines. This is a great initiative that created an awareness of the number of citizens concerned about our industry. Safety, health, and environmental matters need to be elevated higher in our consciousness.

We have to improve. Zero harm is not a fad. It is more even than an aspiration. It has to become a reality. The same applies to black economic empowerment. We have done a lot. But we need to do more.

Mining cannot forever allow itself to be a focus of discontent and disdain from the rest of society. The industry is the proverbial "whipping boy" of the 16th and 17th centuries.

We acknowledge that we created our own legacies. Some were positive; some have become rods for our own backs. We created Fanakalo, we created hostels, we separated breadwinners from their families, and we managed mines on which workers died. But mining remains one of SA’s most vital sources of investment, jobs, foreign exchange earnings and tax revenues.

The journey we are on cannot be carried out by the government alone, the unions alone; or the industry by itself. Optimising mining’s contribution to this country and neighbouring countries, and to employees and their families, does not lie in litigation, mutual enmity, and in conflict.

The road to a better future for all mining’s interested parties lies in collaboration and partnership.

Even our 130-year-old gold-mining sector has huge potential for the future, with a promising research and development into new mining methods that itself can spawn a new set of industries — as it did 100 years ago.

We have earned the right to be optimistic, because we have triumphed over the worst adversity, and are committed to working towards a better future for all.

• Teke is the president of the Chamber of Mines. This is a shortened version of the address he made to the Chamber of Mines annual general meeting on Wednesday