Time for the youth to plot their future

SA’s millennials, the roughly 20-million young people born between 1980 and 2000, are the largest cohort in the population pyramid and the most underrepresented in Parliament.

It is the cohort that suffers most from unemployment, that will be most affected by climate change and depleted natural resources, and that will be handed the highest debt burden in South African history.

If the past is any indicator, this week’s state of the nation address will be another sorry performance by a political class that is more engaged with plundering the state’s resources than with fixing the elementary problems of education and infrastructure.

Last year was economically devastating and things will get worse before they get better. Even if we manage to avoid a recession, the abysmal growth rates most economists forecast will not be sufficient to generate the jobs a desperate young generation needs.

Youth unemployment is a cancer we allow to fester within our society and it is only a matter of time before the cancer will turn metastatic and kill the patient.

Some of our problems have historic roots. Others, such as low commodity prices and slowing demand from China, are global in origin. But many problems we are facing today are domestic — and it is these ones we should tackle first. The big question is how.

...

EDUCATION is arguably the most pressing structural issue for the economy. Dissatisfaction with the god-awful state of affairs finally broke out last year during the #FeesMustFall protests.

Despite the victory for the students, too many gifted and determined young people are still excluded from tertiary education because of their parents’ income. Our economy cannot afford to lose this talent. There still is a critical skills shortage that curtails meaningful economic growth.

Students! Do not wither. Insist on free tertiary education for all. Not in a distant future, but now. This year.

Since rich households will benefit disproportionately from free tertiary education, we should increase taxes for the richest South Africans, plain and simple. Whether a VAT increase should be in the finance mix, or a higher education tax should be introduced, can be debated, but fixing the education system must be our number one priority.

And it is not only tertiary education that needs an urgent update. When teachers miss more days in school than their pupils, something is deeply wrong. We can no longer afford to allow the South African Democratic Teachers Union’s blind opposition to meaningful reform to endanger the future of this country.

Teachers should be compensated according to their performance. A base salary at or below the current average level should provide the necessary security for teachers.

This base salary should then be augmented with a performance-based bonus, where performance can include very basic things such as actually showing up for class, or documenting an effort to improve literacy and numeracy where necessary.

Such a system can be implemented without additional funding, and a number of political parties have tabled proposals to improve our education system.

The second big issue that affects future generations is infrastructure. Eskom and other parastatals are under miserable management. When a single party holds absolute power for more than 20 years, cronyism becomes entrenched, favours need to be repaid and loyalty triumphs over capability.

...

GENERALLY, infrastructure can be funded through debt, because future savings outweigh the cost of credit. But SA faces an external debt limit and the government cannot just borrow as much as it wants.

Higher spending on infrastructure means less money for government pet projects such as increasing public sector wages to secure a majority in the next election. Just look at the increase in the government debt-to-gross domestic product ratio, which soared from 27.8% in 2008 to 39% in 2014.

Most of this additional debt was squandered on short-term policies and will never generate any future savings. The young generation is left with the bill and will have to repay it with their future taxes.

Instead of paying for an election, we should borrow for things that generate future savings, such as high-speed internet and new ports, railroads, highways, dams, and sources of power generation.

The good news, fellow millennials, is that there is a remedy for our problems.

The born-frees are starting to vote and with every election, the African National Congress (ANC) comes closer to losing its absolute majority.

Other countries experience the same dynamics: whenever there is a crisis, new parties challenge the rule of the old. It is the political circle of life and sooner rather than later, we will have to discuss coalitions.

So far, the only new party that has successfully established itself is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). It portrays itself as the voice of the oppressed and it certainly has kept the ANC on its toes on Marikana and Nkandla.

Unfortunately, the EFF is a party that preys on the hopes of the poor and desperate. Its policies have been tried, for example in South America, and failed miserably. Hence the EFF’s strategy is to lure South Africans into voting for it with promises it can never keep.

This is no party for future generations since, after all, spending money you don’t have on lavish promises is precisely what screwed us in the first place.

...

WHAT is most scary about the EFF, though, is that it satisfies a frightening number of the criteria that Umberto Eco and others use to characterise a fascist party.

Fixing the education system and resolving the infrastructure backlog requires significant transfers from the top end of the income distribution curve. Therefore, future generations cannot rely on the Democratic Alliance (DA) either. Too many of its potential voters have too much to lose for the DA to be a reliable agent of true change.

What SA needs is a new party that targets the youth. A party that unequivocally supports free education and infrastructure investment instead of short-term consumerism. That supports cost-efficient green energy instead of costly nuclear waste.

A party that believes in the ingenuity of people rather than the infallibility of the state. And a party that empowers women in a largely patriarchal society.

Impossible, you say? Consider this. Such a party will not need to win an election. All it needs is 7%-10% of the votes to make a difference and ensure that no stable government can be formed against it.

Simply the threat of having such a party will move policy in the right direction. And winning 7% when first competing in a South African election is not impossible. Look at what the Congress of the People achieved in 2009 and the EFF in 2014.

The student protests are a fertile ground for political discussion among the next generation. What we now need is the determination to seize this moment. Rather than having our future handed to us by previous generations, we must take it in our own hands and make sure the future we get is the future we want.

There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?

• Georg is senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town’s African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management and associate at Economic Research Southern Africa