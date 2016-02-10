Smaller two of the big four brewers scramble to up their game

ANHEUSER-Busch InBev’s (AB InBev’s) $104bn takeover of SABMiller has not gone through yet, but is already shaking things up.

Thanks to ruthless cost-cutting, ABInbev’s estimated 2015 operating margin is a best-in-class 31.9%. SABMiller is second at 20.3% because of its dominant market positions, according to Bloomberg Intelligence consensus forecasts.

That means the other two of the big four brewers — Heineken, with a 16.5% reported operating margin and Carlsberg at 12.9% in 2015 — are having to up their game.

That is being made harder by bearded hipsters in developed markets preferring craft breweries, and turbulence in emerging markets.

Nevertheless, Heineken appears to be headed (slowly) in the right direction. Its operating margin improved 0.46 of a percentage point in 2015, excluding disposals. That is a result of company’s better promoting its Heineken brand, which sells at a 30%-50% premium to standard beers, tight cost control and stronger margin growth in Asia.

The Dutch brewer forecasts another year of expansion, expecting to add 0.4% to its operating margin this year. That looks feasible, given its track record, despite what it describes as "an increasingly challenging external environment".

For Denmark’s Carlsberg, any improvement might take longer to ferment.

New CEO Cees ‘t Hart is taking radical action to address its cost base, made even more necessary by the collapse in demand in eastern Europe. He has identified cost savings of 1.5-billion to 2-billion Krone ($230m-$300m), at least 17% of last year’s operating profit, by2018.

But it is paying a heavy price for the savings. It wrote off 10-billion Krone last year for the cost of its restructuring, including cutting 2,000 jobs and closing breweries, and taking an axe to the value of its brands.

Despite such radical action, Carlsberg expects just low single-digit organic operating profit growth this year. That’s better than the 7% decline in 2015, but explains why it trades at a slight discount to European peers at 18.5 times the next 12 months’ earnings. It is possible the gap might narrow if cost-cutting delivers, though much depends on a new strategy to be unveiled next month.

Heineken, by contrast, sits at a slight premium to the sector — though still well below AB InBev. Its modest margin expansion in a stubbornly difficult market justifies that. The shares in both the Dutch and Danish brewers have done relatively well of late. But the looming hulk of Megabrew means it’s right that valuations don’t get too frothy.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bloomberg