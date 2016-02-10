Let’s come to terms with capitalism’s ‘animal spirits’

"THE right say they want to be left alone, the left just want to be right."

Which group contributes more to the common good; the tiny minority who control the bulk of the world’s wealth or the similar-sized community that sets its political agenda? The titans of the material world or the activist intellectuals who control the collective consciousness? The "one percent" or, to coin an even more clumsy and inaccurate phrase, the "alternative one percent"?

(Perspective matters here of course, profoundly, so it seems proper to declare my privileges and prejudices up front. Thus, I have a white skin, a nice house, a well-paying job and a couple of kids. Against that though I have a liberal education, a dislocated ego and a visceral loathing for poverty and for excess. If it’s a categorical answer you’re seeking, best look elsewhere.)

The failings of capitalism have been documented to death. Unfairness, conflict, insecurity, alienation, environmental destruction etc; all of these have proven pervasive, intractable, endemic. There’s a lot to dislike, intensely — but that picture is hardly complete.

The free market favours our baser over our better urges — but it has at least three things going for it. One, it is congruent with nature itself. Two it represents a considerable improvement on what went before. And three, it has produced extraordinary abundance.

True, the gaps between the rich and the poor are considerable, and on some measures increasing, but what is often overlooked is that contemporary have-nots have ready access to all manner of things that their forbears could only dream about. Indeed, in material terms, the average working-class person today lives better than the royals did in Shakespeare’s time; what with brick-and- mortar houses, running water, three meals a day, free schooling, advanced health care and constant indoor entertainment. Poverty, as traditionally understood, has virtually disappeared from the developed world.

So am I saying we should venerate the one percent more and tax them less? Not for a moment. I’m all for intensified scrutiny, and criticism — and for cranking up the top marginal rates into the fifties or sixties. Some for direct distribution to the Third World poor. In exchange for better population control.

What I’ve long since stopped believing though, or pretending, is that the invisible hand is illusory, or that jobs can simply be willed, or legislated into being. Even the Chinese Communist Party has come to terms with the "animal spirits" of capitalism, and I think it is time we all (cautiously) followed suit.

The one percent — or, rather, the genuine strivers among them — may be disproportionately rewarded, relative to their talents and efforts, but it is they who keep our factories operating. And our granaries filled. And our academies open. And our artists fed. They may be greedy sods, but it is largely through their efforts that so many of us get to read and appreciate progressive polemics. In comfort. On our cellphones.

The one percent invest, that is their standout virtue. The alternatives resent, that is their signature vice.

There is nothing intrinsically wrong, of course, in highlighting the weaknesses in the status quo, in vaunting the underdog, or in pushing alternative models of distributive justice. To the contrary, we call that idealism because it proceeds from our yearning for a better, fairer, more perfect world. The problem is though that, human nature being what it is, we also, too often, get rogue variations on the theme.

The love of money, some say, is the root of all evil. What though, we must ask, of the hatred of the moneyed? Are there not strong parallels between the striving for possessions and power on the one hand and the yearning for rage-space and influence on the other? Greed and megalomania we all know about, but what of self- righteousness and over-zealousness?

In both instances it is the ego that is the issue. But with this significant difference. Whereas we are constantly admonished, from early childhood, to not be too selfish, too covetous, too acquisitive etc, we have no equivalent strictures, or vocabulary, when it comes to reformist crusades.

Moral arrogance, masquerading as progressivism, pervades our campuses, but we have no established discourse for outing those who offend in this way. Holier-than-thou commentators abound on our op-ed pages, but it is surpassingly difficult to denounce them without being cast as rightwing or racist or both. "Turbulent" priests bang on about soulless corporatism (as though statism is any better) — and no one says anything about the perils of unctuousness.

Ah but, you may say, this is a false comparison, or a cynical juxtaposition. The one percent — and their proxies in government — are controlling the world’s resources, whereas the alternatives are essentially ordinary people "speaking truth to power". The former need curbing; the latter, essentially harmless, need only encouragement.

That was probably true once; it is hopelessly inaccurate today. Yes, the preponderance of power in the world continues to reside with those who control the guns and the money, and yes their hegemony needs to be constantly interrogated. For all that though, we live in an age in which the weapons borne by ranking opinion formers — scorn, shame, damnation — have prodigious reach and massive practical impact.

The top commentators (academics, activists, columnists and clerics) can move millions of people, in a very short time, to hope or cynicism, to calm or to rage, to inspiration or insurrection. It is they who dictate the popular mood, who control the collective morale — and that casts on them a truly profound responsibility. They can carry on pretending that Utopia is near — Marxist, Islamist or whatever — or they can start reconciling all of us to the fact that, given the way of the world, the best we can hope for is considered-self-interest-writ-large. Otherwise known as neighbourliness.

Truth is, I suppose, that a certain portion of the "alternative one percent" ("contras"?) will not care a toss for my caution, in the same way as some of those on the other side — authentic, hard-boiled capitalists — are reflexively hostile to even the mildest of state interventions in the economy. I’m hoping though that just as many well-off people of my acquaintance have embraced philanthropy and are reconciled to welfarism, so the average leftist intellectual will find some cause here for self-examination.

"Progress is an illusion", said French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, "it has made us neither happier nor more virtuous." Nearly three centuries later, the following questions suggest themselves:

• Is that still a valid proposition, in the light of wonders such as mass electrification, the United Nations, the Internet, near universal literacy, CERN, green energy, debt relief (?!) and Nelson Mandela? Is taking things for granted not the uber human failing, or sin?

• How much of our collective dissatisfaction, and distress, is the result of a culture of over-stated, confidence-stifling, investment-inhibiting, joy-killing criticism? To paraphrase the rock-star revolutionary Noam Chomsky, are we not guilty, often, of "manufacturing dissent" rather than just channelling it?

• Does the Rousseau epigram not work better if one substitutes the word "progressivism" for the word "progress"? Why does it so often feel like our political motivation is built on hurting the strong more than helping the weak?

Okay, so some of this is, I know, both glib and exaggerated; for which I blame, firstly, space pressure, and, secondly, my own dose of righteous indignation. All I’m really trying to say though is this: that more tax is a small price to pay for the lavishly privileged, and that less bile is a small thing to ask of the grandly influential.

• Heneck is a Cape Town businessman