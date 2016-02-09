Industry can help Zuma to fashion address

A STRING of capitulations (#FeesMustFall, Nenegate, Nkandla) may have President Jacob Zuma adjusting to a politically embarrassed position for the foreseeable future, but this is no reason for big business to moderate its approach when it shuffles in for a luncheon hosted by Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The president has distinguished himself as a political tactician and negotiator of note. Speaking off the cuff, he has often radiated charm, turning entire rooms of serious-minded business representatives to putty in his hands. He did this with the Presidential Business Summit on Jobs and Growth announced in his 2011 state of the nation address. He also did it when the not-yet-defunct Presidential Business Working Group was convened in 2013.

Tuesday will not be such a day, for the stakes are simply too high. Tuesday will be an opportunity for big business to positively influence the content of what will arguably be the most important state of the nation address since Zuma took office — a key opportunity for SA to avert a further downgrade to junk status by the credit rating agencies.

For that to happen there will have to be some very frank discussion, perhaps requiring more honesty than business has been able to display towards even itself in the past.

The president must leave under no illusion as to the magnitude of the task at hand, but also confident in the message he has to deliver, and that he will do so with business’s support. It is in SA’s economic interest that its government appears strong, rational and united, and for it to do so, Zuma must deliver a strong and rational message on Thursday evening.

Business has made the right noises by being receptive to the invitation to today’s event. Whether it originated as a result of true follow-through from preparations for and deliberation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, or as an African National Congress-directed intervention to ameliorate the fall-out from Nenegate, the Presidency has taken an important step to signal its intention to get business buy-in for its interministerial committee on investment-promotion and the InvestSA one-stop-shop approach.

This effort has come through despite profound political obstacles under the stewardship of one of the most undeservedly underrated members of Mr Zuma’s Cabinet, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

It will be a solid testimony to investors if this plan is presented confidently in Parliament.

Were it to take a hard look in the mirror, business would not merely welcome the plan with the tired old mutual commitment of ever closer co-operation between itself and the government. It would realise that pact-building that would recreate the circumstances for faster, shared economic growth needs to happen bottom-up and cannot rely only on high-level agreements between itself, labour and the government.

The rejigged political landscape post-Nenegate does not necessarily mean constructive economic policy implementation will accelerate. The litany of acronyms of the Thabo Mbeki years, none of which saw much manifestation in reality, proves this. This means the door must be opened on some tough institutional reforms including dismantling social dialogue and central bargaining — an institutional drug to which some parts of big business have become just as addicted.

SA’s economy has many positive features that should appeal to investors: our current politics demonstrate that our institutions fight back; our financial system is top class; our corporate reporting standards and quality of management are a reason to be proud of.

Despite there having been much noise in this area, we also exceed others in protecting the investments of foreigners. Mr Zuma can remind all who listen of this and also as a bold feather from his own cap: electricity supply has been stable for six months and counting.

• Bezuidenhout, a former executive director of The Manufacturing Circle, heads public affairs advisory at FTI Consulting