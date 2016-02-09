ANC is the biggest reason for the faltering economy

THIS year is a make or break year for South Africa Incorporated. Business confidence is at a record low, as is the rand against all major currencies. Our global standing as an investment destination is on the decline and unemployment keeps on increasing. Coupled with this, rising interest rates, a crippling drought and soon food shortages, and we truly are headed for the year of economic discontent. But whose fault is this?

What the African National Congress (ANC) has done with a degree of success is drive a narrative among the electorate that the government has nothing to do with the economic problems that face South Africa. That these are mostly the result of global "economic headwinds" and an "investment strike" by big business. It is in fact one of the most successful pieces of propaganda post democratic South Africa has seen.

In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. At every level the government has failed to deliver on its promise to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow, attract investment and create jobs.

The ANC is the biggest enemy of every aspirant entrepreneur who wants to start a business. Red tape abounds for anyone with a good idea, and instead of making the regulatory environment for those who want to start a business easier, all government does it make it harder.

This time last year I wrote a piece on the impending Promotion and Protection of Investment Bill, which President Jacob Zuma, under the veil of darkness, quickly signed into law in December, and the still untabled Licensing of Businesses Bill. I detailed how both bills were bad for investor confidence because of the lack of clarity on their intended purposes, and how bad both would be for the war on unemployment.

The investment bill was passed by the ANC majority in Parliament despite every overseas investment chamber speaking out against the legislation, warning of disinvestment and job losses. It is unthinkable that you would ignore the very constituency you are trying to attract. The Licensing of Businesses Bill remains buried in Parliament with no indication of when it will be discussed, leaving the threat of state licensing and control of businesses looming large.

It was no wonder, then, that foreign direct investment nosedived 74% to $1.5bn last year, according to a report by the United Nations’ Conference on Trade and Development. Investors have lost confidence in South Africa to protect its investment and they are voting by pulling out their much needed funds.

This statistic should have been enough to shock the government into an urgent response but instead ANC MPs voted last week to send the Expropriation Bill, which many believe to be unconstitutional as well as giving no security to investments, to Parliament to be debated. Another nail in the coffin of the economy.

It will be no good for Mr Zuma to stand before Parliament and the nation on February 11 to deliver his state of the nation speech and not address these important matters. He simply cannot ignore the legislative burden his government puts on entrepreneurs, as well as creating an environment that is hostile to business and investors.

Mr Zuma needs to commit himself and his government to urgently reviewing and amending these damaging pieces of legislation and starting to partner with the private sector to make South Africa work. Time is short and unless a collective effort to address our problems is found quickly, junk status for our economy may already be written in the stars.

• Macpherson is an Democratic Alliance MP and shadow deputy trade and industry minister.