The list of risks keeps multiplying

IN THIS new year, we face a world in which geopolitical and geo-economic risks are rapidly multiplying.

Most of the Middle East is ablaze, stoking speculation that a long Sunni-Shia war (like Europe’s Thirty Years’ War between Catholics and Protestants) could be at hand. China’s rise is fuelling territorial disputes in Asia and challenging the US’s strategic leadership in the region. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has apparently become a semifrozen conflict, but one that could reignite at any time.

There is also the chance of another epidemic, as outbreaks of Ebola and other infectious diseases have shown in recent years. Cyber-warfare is a looming threat as well, and nonstate actors and groups are creating conflict and chaos from the Middle East to North and sub-Saharan Africa.

Last, but certainly not least, climate change is already causing significant damage, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent and lethal.

Yet it is Europe that may turn out to be the ground zero of geopolitics this year. For starters, a Greek exit from the eurozone may have only been postponed, as pension and other structural reforms put the country on a collision course with its European creditors. "Grexit" could be the beginning of the end of the monetary union, as investors would wonder which member — possibly a core country such as Finland — would be the next to leave.

If Grexit does occur, the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) may become more likely. The probability of "Brexit" has grown, for several reasons. Recent terrorist attacks in Europe have made the UK even more isolationist, as has the migration crisis. Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour is more Eurosceptic. Prime Minister David Cameron has painted himself into a corner by demanding EU reforms. To many in Britain, the EU looks like a sinking ship.

If Brexit were to occur, other dominoes would fall. Scotland might decide to leave the UK, leading to the breakup of Britain. This could inspire other separatist movements, perhaps starting in Catalonia, to push even more forcefully for independence. The EU’s Nordic members may decide that with the UK gone, they too would be better off leaving.

As for terrorism, the sheer number of homegrown jihadists makes the question for Europe not whether another attack will occur, but when and where. Repeated attacks could reduce business and consumer confidence sharply and stall Europe’s fragile economic recovery.

Those who argue that the migration crisis also poses an existential threat to Europe are right. But the issue is not the 1-million newcomers last year. It is the 20-million more who are displaced, desperate, and seeking to escape violence, civil war, state failure, desertification, and economic collapse in the Middle East and Africa. If Europe is unable to find a co-ordinated solution to this problem and enforce a common external border, the Schengen agreement will collapse and internal borders between EU member states will reappear.

Meanwhile, austerity and reform fatigue on the eurozone periphery, and among noneurozone EU members such as Hungary and Poland — is clashing with bailout fatigue in the core. Populist parties, with their hostility to free trade, migration, Muslims and globalisation — are becoming more popular in Europe.

Syriza is in power in Greece, a leftist coalition is in office in Portugal, and the Spanish election could lead to political uncertainty. Virulent antimigrant, anti-Muslim parties are becoming more popular in Europe’s core including the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and Sweden. In France, the far-right National Front came close to winning power in several regions last month, and its leader, Marine Le Pen, may do well in next year’s presidential election.

In Italy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is under attack by two anti-Euro populist parties that have risen in opinion polls. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s leadership is under threat in Germany after her decision to allow entry to almost 1-million asylum-seekers.

The distance is growing between what Europe needs and what Europeans want, and that gap could spell deep trouble this year. The eurozone and the EU are facing multiple threats, all of which call for a collective response. What we are seeing is its member states adopting national approaches, undermining the possibility of Europe-wide solutions. The migration crisis is a tragic case in point.

Europe needs more co-operation, integration, risk sharing and solidarity. Instead, Europeans appear to be embracing nationalism, balkanisation, divergence and disintegration.

© Project Syndicate

• Roubini is economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and chairman of Roubini Global Economics