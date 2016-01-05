Now we can see how predictable Nenegate was

QUID agendum est? This is surely the defining question of 2016. "What is to be done?" Now that the dreadful political dust surrounding the Nene-Van Rooyen-Gordhan round of Treasury musical chairs has settled, we can see more clearly how inevitable the events of the past month in South African politics really were.

Indeed, with the benefit of some perspective, it is difficult to understand why we were so surprised; Nhlanhla Nene was not the first Cabinet minister to face the chop for failing to toe President Jacob Zuma’s crony line. He was not even the first in 2015, although Ngoako Ramatlhodi’s summary removal from the mineral resources portfolio was not nearly as high-profile.

The truth is that Zuma has been telling us who he is for eight long years — eroding institutions, flouting law and regulation and engaging in flagrant acts of personal enrichment; all while the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament mindlessly cheered him on and made every possible effort to protect him from public scrutiny.

From the findings of the Schabir Shaik corruption trial to the irrational appointment of the national director of public prosecutions; from "The Spear", the Nkandla scandal and the Marikana massacre, to the Gupta landing, the departure of Sudanese President Omar al Bashir and the disgraceful policing of Parliament for Zuma’s personal protection — the list of misdemeanours is as long as it is painful to recite. South Africans have paid a high price for the Zuma presidency. The economic cost is even harder to quantify.

If the World Bank calculates the annual cost of our energy crisis at two percentage points of gross domestic product growth, then how much more have we lost to the sometimes hapless, often malignant, always self-interested, presidency of Zuma?

One of my duties as a fellow of Harvard’s Institute of Politics was to lead a weekly seminar on an aspect of politics that was close to my heart and my field of work. I chose to call it "How to build a democracy: Lessons from SA".

The title was deliberately bombastic and misleading. I wanted to demonstrate the magisterial nature of what was achieved during the democratic transition to bring our nation to where it stands — however precariously — today. And I wanted to show how democracies, established or not, might learn from SA’s successes and failures in launching the democratic project.

We were fortunate to play host to guest speakers as storied and diverse as former Malawian president Joyce Banda, former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni, former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti and leading strategist and pollster Stanley Greenberg, who famously worked with then president Nelson Mandela on the ANC’s 1994 election campaign.

My dear friend and former colleague Wilmot James also addressed our fifth seminar on the role of civil society in democratic transitions. He delivered an outstanding paper on the formation of the Institute for a Democratic Alternative for SA and the historic meetings that gave birth to SA’s negotiated transition to democracy.

James posited an hypothesis from these events that has stayed with me. When a system, organisation or institution shows itself to be bankrupt, leaders of principle within have one of three choices — they can walk away and give up on public life; stay and agitate for change; or walk away and become part of something newer and bigger to challenge the status quo.

"Something new" is not (necessarily) a political organisation. It may simply be the start of a conversation between former rivals about how to find our way out of the morass in which we find ourselves.

Kgalema Motlanthe, Trevor Manuel, Ben Turok and Frank Chikane are just some of the former leading lights of the ANC whose appeals for internal transformation have fallen on deaf ears in an organisation determined to stay the course towards its own — and SA’s — ruin. From the former opposition benches, Tony Leon, Sandra Botha and Douglas Gibson’s ambassadorial experience has exposed them to the complexities of national government in addition to the rigours of opposition politics.

Move to civil society, the legal fraternity, religious institutions, academia, trade unions and the private sector and it becomes clear that SA has a political and intellectual capital base that is not vested in any one organisation or institution.

Will they help us answer the burning question, Quid agendum est?

• Mazibuko is a resident fellow of the Harvard Institute of Politics and former Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader