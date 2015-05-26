Nuclear procurement must pass the test of sustainability

THE energy crisis has been blamed on many things, including poor planning by the Mbeki administration which (among other things) avoided building new electricity-generating capacity.

As might be expected, planning for SA’s future energy needs included the development of national policy documents, planning tools and legislation aimed at ensuring the government would be able to make informed decisions on new energy capacity that would be both sustainable and affordable.

New coal-fired power stations are being built and renewable energy options developed, while a special Cabinet subcommittee, chaired by President Jacob Zuma, was established as the authority for decision-making, monitoring and general oversight of the nuclear expansion programme outlined in the 2008 Nuclear Energy Policy.

Following earlier commitments to a nuclear renaissance at a policy and political level, Zuma confirmed in his state of the nation address this year that a fleet of nuclear reactors would be built to address long-term energy needs, as approved in the Department of Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan 2010 (IRP 2010).

The cost has been estimated at R1-trillion by media commentators, dwarfing the much-criticised arms deal and making it by far the largest government procurement to date. This cost will ultimately be borne by current and future generations of taxpayers and/or end-users of electricity, regardless of how any deal is structured.

While Zuma has promised a fair, transparent and competitive nuclear fleet procurement process (as required by section 217 of the Constitution), to date the process has been shrouded in secrecy — remember the deal announced by Russia and subsequently denied by the Department of Energy?

Intergovernmental agreements with prospective vendor countries have been concluded outside the gaze of public scrutiny, while questions raised by civil society about the affordability of nuclear energy remain unanswered.

To date, the procurement process for nuclear energy has not been made public. As a nation, we stand on the brink of committing to a nuclear fleet build that will limit our future energy options and which threatens to lock SA into an unsustainable energy future.

An analysis of the regulatory scheme for energy shows that decision-making is taking place within a flawed planning context and within a regulatory vacuum. As a result, energy users and taxpayers are not protected from the risk of irreparable economic harm should the nuclear fleet build be unaffordable.

This flies in the face of section 24 of the Constitution, which requires the state to protect the environment for the benefit of current and future generations through reasonable legislative measures that (among other things) secure ecologically sustainable development, while promoting justifiable economic and social development.

...

THE objective of the National Energy Act is to provide for optimal energy supply according to balanced considerations of security of supply, economics, consumer protection and sustainable development.

The key to the successful implementation of this act is section 6, which requires the minister to develop and annually review an integrated energy plan that deals with affordability and economic viability, and serves as a guide to energy infrastructure development.

Significantly, this section is not yet in force and is waiting for the president to proclaim it into effect. Despite this, the Department of Energy has developed a draft integrated energy plan, which the minister says will be finalised, approved by the Cabinet and will inform our future energy mix.

In terms of the Energy Regulation Act, the minister is empowered to make decisions about new electricity capacity generation needs and sources, and to require that such capacity be established in terms of a procurement system that is fair, equitable, transparent and cost effective.

However, no determinations have been made for new nuclear generation capacity and regulations governing new electricity generation capacity specifically exclude nuclear. As a consequence, no procurement system is in place for nuclear power to ensure compliance with the principles of transparency, affordability and cost effectiveness envisaged by our energy legislation.

In response to public concern, the IRP 2010 generated a non-nuclear option. But cost-optimal solutions were replaced after a "revised balance scenario", culminating in the department accepting the nuclear fleet policy option. This plan, which requires updating every two years, is five years out of date. The demand projections that were used to justify 9.6GW of additional nuclear energy have been reduced by 6.6GW, eliminating the need for the nuclear fleet. Unsurprisingly, a draft integrated energy plan update circulated for comment in 2013 recommended a more cautious and phased-in approach to nuclear energy, with cost limitations.

But this update has yet to see the light of day and, according to reports emanating from the portfolio committee on energy, it never will.

The IRP 2010 is incomplete as it required further research into the cost of decommissioning and disposal of nuclear waste, relevant considerations in the procurement of R1-trillion worth of infrastructure.

Despite these flaws, the government is poised to forge ahead with a nuclear fleet.

The nuclear procurement is, therefore, proceeding in a policy and regulatory vacuum that does not have the protections of affordability and viability envisaged by the National Energy Act, Energy Regulation Act and section 217 of the Constitution.

...

THE conclusion of secretive intergovernmental nuclear procurement agreements in the absence of a procurement system raises the risk that the tender specifications or criteria could be slanted in favour of a specific country due to "geopolitical dimensions".

This could undermine transparency and the attainment of value for money, and could lead to knock-on effects such as poor contractual performance (resulting in delays and expensive cost overruns), ineffective regulation (for example, on nuclear safety issues) and, of course, future load shedding.

The government is jumping the gun by committing to a fleet of nuclear reactors in the absence of a sound energy planning and legislative framework, and without providing public assurance the proposed nuclear programme is affordable and environmentally sustainable.

Instead of striking deals behind closed doors that will have a bearing on the sustainability of our energy generation choices for decades to come, the government should be ensuring that the legislative framework is brought into effect, that enabling powers are exercised and relevant planning instruments are completed. Before commencing with the procurement of a nuclear fleet, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson should take the public into her confidence by engaging with all stakeholders on the desirability of, need for and affordability of a nuclear fleet. A failure to do so could leave us locked into a long-term nuclear fleet build that is not needed and that our economy can ill afford.

• Fig is a research associate at the Environmental Evaluation Unit at the University of Cape Town, and SWOP Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand. Pole is an attorney specialising in environmental, health and safety law.