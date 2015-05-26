Cities need a radical rethink on outdated zoning practices

ON APRIL 14, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank released their gross domestic product and growth forecasts ahead of the spring meetings of finance ministers and central bankers in Washington DC. Both cut their growth projections for SA — to 2% (from 2.3%) and 2.5% (from 2.7%) respectively. Both cited familiar concerns with the macro environment, most notably Eskom and the detrimental effect rolling blackouts are having on productivity, which the World Bank describes as "severe".

Poor educational outcomes, labour market rigidity and service delivery problems also featured prominently. The broad picture is one in which the employment outlook looks bleak.

Even then, these projections may prove to be too optimistic. The government has presided over a raft of anti-investor policies that raise SA’s sovereign risk, from the amended Mineral Resources Development Act to restrictions on foreign participation in the security industry and land ownership. Meanwhile, its bungling of trade negotiations critical for our export industries is putting our future access to US markets under the African Growth and Opportunity Act into question. Retaliation over the recent xenophobic attacks may restrict our firms’ ability to expand in African markets. Certainly, at a national level, the outlook continues to be one of sluggish underperformance, some of it self-inflicted.

However, to an extent, running counter to this picture is the performance of our major cities. Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban continue to outperform the national economy, attracting businesses, investment and skills. Our business capital, Johannesburg, enjoys a legacy as a globally significant corporate and financial centre. With more than 37 headquarters of firms with more than $1bn a year in revenue, it is a major asset in SA’s competitive armoury.

Durban remains the continent’s most important export gateway and Cape Town is carving a niche as a world-class centre for "smart" design, technological innovation and specialist financial and professional services. As SA urbanises, they, with the other metropolitan areas, will only become more important as locations for job creation of the next generation of secondary and tertiary sector industries.

This is due to what Harvard economist Edward Glaser describes as cities’ ability to foster "leaps" of knowledge and innovation. However, they are not optimally configured for doing so. The reality of apartheid spatial planning means those in greatest need of employment often live the furthest from opportunities, resulting in long commutes — using outdated, dangerous and often poorly integrated transit systems — and high transport costs.

SA’s cities are also relatively constrained in their economic policy-making capacity and in their autonomous revenue-raising and spending power.

This limits the tools they have to facilitate job creation, though there are instances where they have used their relatively limited powers to good effect.

The City of Cape Town’s investment incentives scheme, which provides rebates on electricity tariffs and "fast-track" administrative processes for manufacturing firms creating jobs in the Atlantis industrial area, is a case in point. However, our cities need to be empowered to do more, enabling them to capitalise on their unique competitive advantages.

What we need is a radical rethink of how our cities work. Outdated zoning schemes that pander to elite "NIMBYism" (Not In My Backyard-ism) and restrict economic activity, including informal businesses, and make housing unaffordable to ordinary South Africans, need to be rethought. Our cities need to be better at planning for, and facilitating, mixed-use developments that combine affordable housing with safe, attractive and enabling work environments. This is about more than simply "business promotion": armed with the fiscal autonomy to offer real tax and other incentives, cities should be able to facilitate the emergence of globally competitive business clusters.

Integrated economic planning approaches can go a long way to achieving this. Rather than limiting economic policy to stand-alone departments, such planning needs to be driven by mayors’ and municipal managers’ offices in an effort to achieve "joined-up" policy-making across city governments.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair famously championed this approach with his special delivery unit, which would cut through departmental silos to ensure reforms were carried out to their conclusion and in a co-ordinated way, with each area of government playing its part.

If our cities are going to be optimal job generators, joined-up policy and its implementation will be key. "Smart city" technology, allowing decision makers to

co-ordinate activities across metropolitan government departments using real-time data and analytics, will become increasingly important for achieving this.

But what would such a strategy consist of? Easing land-use controls are, of course, critical for lifting restrictions on development, with due caution applied to ensure appropriate environmental and heritage protections. However, this needs to be matched with bulk infrastructure planning that goes beyond providing the basics. Given the way our urban economies are changing, it is not enough to simply provide water and electricity: in the coming years, broadband should be considered an essential service, with fibre-optic infrastructure prioritised in city budgets along similar lines to roads, power grids and water pipelines.

Many of the most important functions affecting job creation in our cities lies outside the sphere of local government. Though I argue for greater devolution over time, in the interim, cities and their provinces need to establish better platforms for co-ordinating economic policy with provincial and national government.

For example, the skills taught in the relevant province’s schools and vocational colleges need to correspond to the industries being incentivised and promoted by nearby cities. Similarly, provincial economic development plans ought to complement the bulk infrastructure investments being made by local government.

Poor co-ordination will lead to wasted resources and ineffective policy. Intragovernmental policy co-ordination platforms have a role to play, but they need to be backed by implementation mechanisms "with teeth" and rigorous monitoring systems. Closer co-ordination with the private sector is equally critical, both in order to better understand investors’ needs and concerns, and to open opportunities for co-financing major projects.

Our cities have the potential to be game-changing engines of job growth, but only with the right reforms.

• James, MP, is a member of the Brenthurst Foundation’s Peer Review Group of the African City — Development or Triumph? (2015-17).