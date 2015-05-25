Truth commission tackles decades of torture in Tunisia

ONE of the most notorious forms of torture in Tunisia was the "roast chicken", an obscene stress position in which the victim was suspended naked, like a trussed bird on a spit.

During months of interrogation that began when he was just 17, Mohamed Hamemi, now 45 and an athletics trainer, repeatedly endured the excruciating posture as the government cracked down on an Islamist movement in the 1980s.

"You spend the whole day naked, with feet cuffed, in the chicken position," he says. "When all your body goes blue, they drop you down, throw water on you, and then yank you up again."

Hamemi is one of thousands of Tunisians who arrived at the country’s Truth and Dignity Commission, an ambitious effort to examine past abuses and answer demands for justice. Some describe being beaten unconscious, hung upside down, plunged underwater or into buckets of human waste, electrocuted, raped and sodomised, often while spouses and others were made to watch.

Before the revolutions that swept the region more than four years ago, that kind of torture, though especially cruel, was not uncommon in the Arab world. For decades, the region’s dictators made sure to crush any perceived threat to their rule. What is exceptional about Tunisia, now a democracy, is that it is daring to examine its past abuses publicly. There is even talk of televising the public hearings that are set to begin next month.

Such a public vetting of past sins has been attempted by other countries at turning points between dictatorship and democracy, such as El Salvador and SA. Though the process can be painful, leaving it undone could allow old grievances to fester and eventually erupt again.

THOUGH Tunisia’s effort is intended to unify and heal, it is not universally embraced. The commission struggled with the bureaucracy over money and with the police over access to archives even before opening its doors to the public in December. Doubts are mounting that it will achieve its high-minded goals.

The country’s two main political parties seek reconciliation in the interest of national stability, but seem less interested in justice. And members of the old regime’s political and business elite have retained influence in the new democratic order.

"There is resistance from the administration so we have many challenges," says Sihem Bensedrine, the former journalist and human rights activist who leads the commission. "That is our job, to deconstruct the machine, understand how it works, and then rebuild and see what not to do."

During the next four to five years, the commission plans to reveal the full range of human rights violations committed during nearly 60 years of authoritarian rule in Tunisia, and to hold those who committed the most egregious crimes accountable.

Its time frame starts in 1954, a year before independence from France, and includes the long rule of two dictators, presidents Habib Bourguiba and Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. It encompasses a mass killing during the independence movement; the torture and imprisonment of an estimated 30,000 trade unionists, students, leftists and Islamists by the dictatorship; and the casualties of the 2011 revolution that began the Arab Spring: 338 dead and 2,147 wounded.

"It is not about one regime or another," says Emtyez Bellali, a project associate at the World Organisation Against Torture’s chapter in Tunis, the capital. "Torture has been the way of governance in this country. We should fight it because it is in the mentality of everyone."

WHILE the nation’s authoritarian leaders were promoting Tunisia as a modern, secular country of universal education and emancipated women, they were running a system of torture and repression that broke families and silenced dissent. The worst torture chambers were said to be those in the basement of the interior ministry, a grey concrete building at one end of a cafe-lined central boulevard. Nearby residents would hear the screams of prisoners in the early hours of the morning, says Mounira Ben Kaddour, secretary-general of the Tunisian Women’s Association, which has gathered testimony from more than 400 women since the revolution.

Outside prison, the repression continued. Former inmates were expelled from jobs and colleges, subjected to rigid police control, and forced to divorce or go into exile.

Though the abuses have been reported before, the scale of repression and the machinery of dictatorship are only now being fully exposed and understood.

Several victims interviewed recently sat on the ground to demonstrate the roast chicken. Arms were handcuffed around bent legs, they said, and the body was hung from a metal bar passed under the knees and balanced on two tables. Then the flogging began.

Hamemi and two cellmates submitted their claims to the truth commission together, and emerged afterward with their shoulders hunched against the sharp wind.

"They beat us with sticks and electric cables," Hamemi says, breaking into sobs.

"They would even put sticks in our private parts. They tied our private organs and pulled them. I was also hung upside down on a door, hands tied, for five to six hours."

Bensedrine says she plans to build a database of thousands of cases. The most egregious cases will be referred to special chambers for prosecution. Because testifying can be as traumatic as the original torture, psychiatrists are counselling victims.

The commission has the power to subpoena witnesses and government archives and to reopen previously tried cases, although that is being challenged as unconstitutional. It is not bound by a statute of limitations.

NYTimes.com