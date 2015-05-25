SA hangs on to obsolete power plan as Eskom is left in the cold

ENERGY Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson says SA’s procurement process will soon start to select a "strategic partner or partners" to build 9,600MW of new nuclear capacity. The basis of this decision still seems to be the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2010 document that was accepted by Parliament.

The Department of Energy has invested much effort and time in the nuclear programme. People are being sent for training and inter-governmental agreements have been signed. But no one knows the full cost of the nuclear programme. Numbers such as R1.2-trillion have been mentioned. That is roughly 10 times the cost of a Medupi.

Who will finance these deals? What will happen to the price of power, given that Eskom has chosen cost-reflective tariffs? If the price of power hypothetically doubles — just linked to the introduction of nuclear energy — how will it affect SA’s global competitiveness?

Frost & Sullivan has noted that the IRP states that, at an overnight capital cost above $6,500/kW, no new nuclear capacity will be procured — with the capacity instead being allocated to concentrated solar power, wind and combined cycle gas turbines.

This is critical, as the most recent nuclear power contracts in Europe suggest such a favourable cost scenario is unlikely. The latest Russian (Rosatom) nuclear deal in Hungary for the Paks nuclear power plant cost $7,031/kW, while the contract for Hinkley Point C in the UK with EDF was believed to be concluded at about $7,900/kW.

The IRP2010 gives clear guidelines on the future energy mix, but it should be revised every two years, to address the changing economy.

Signing a nuclear deal locks SA into a project with little space to manoeuvre. Nuclear projects globally are facing budget and time overruns, with plants often taking 12 years or more to be completed. How will this translate into the South African milieu where energy projects recently faced budget and time overruns to the tune of billions of rand?

We have to be concerned that we might lock ourselves into a contract despite alternative energy mixes.

Should we go nuclear if we can go the gas route?

The IRP2010 was drafted on growth paths of 5% gross domestic product expansion a year, which would require large additional base-load — such as those provided by nuclear projects. Recent growth has barely been 20% of the expected 5%, with the short to medium-term outlook being bleak.

The risk is that we lock ourselves into a nuclear project based on dated projections. The alternative is to invest in other, more scalable solutions, such as modular power plants.

The energy business model is changing from one based in traditionally generation-transmission distribution to one where the end-users are generating power and transmitting it back to the grid.

Nuclear power is part of the old model, the modern trend being smaller, modular plants closer to the end-consumer. This explains the amount of end-users weaning themselves from Eskom.

Big question marks hang over the government’s ability to manage a nuclear programme, given projects such as Medupi and Kusile that have gone awry.

Nuclear projects, due to the large capital nature, are prone to corruption. Given the labour unrest at Medupi, many issues remain to be resolved.

The decision to give nuclear power the green light should not be seen in an energy vacuum. It involves interested parties in the water, environmental, transport, land and agricultural, and municipal space.

But who will pay for nuclear energy if more and more industrials and corporate businesses are weaning themselves from public sector-provided power?

• Muller is programme manager for energy and environment at Frost & Sullivan Africa.