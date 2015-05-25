Pursuit of nuclear energy likely to be more wasted time

THE government has announced the opening of a process that will lead, in less than a year, to the selection of a nuclear reactor supplier and completion of the first of six new reactors by 2023. Is this a welcome sign that it has in place long-term measures to solve the power shortage, or yet another grandiose scheme that will fail to produce anything?

Since last September, there has been a series of beauty parades of all the world’s nuclear reactor vendors, apparently desperate to sell their reactors to SA.

It is not the first time that the government launched a policy to expand nuclear generation.

In 1998, the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) project was announced with a promise of reactors producing power by 2004.

By 2010, with no reactors to show and after the expenditure of much public money, the programme was abandoned.

In 2006, when it became clear the PBMR project was likely to fail, the government decided to import reactors it assumed it could buy for an overnight cost (excluding finance) of about $4bn each, the first coming online in 2010-12.

The expected date of first power had to be put back until last year. When the tender for two reactors was completed in 2008, the overnight bid price per reactor had increased to nearly $10bn. The tender was abandoned because it could not be financed.

In 2010, the government announced a new nuclear programme for six reactors. Instead of taking the bids received in 2008 as a starting point, it assumed a reactor cost of only $5.5bn. A year later, it acknowledged this was unrealistic, increasing the forecast to about $8bn.

It was not until this year that a new procurement process was ready to be launched by the state, with reactor vendors from China, Russia, Korea and Japan to add to the 2008 bidders, French Areva and Japanese-owned Westinghouse.

SO, WHAT evidence is there things will go better this time? None. Reactor prices have continued to increase with the UK agreeing in 2013 to pay about $13bn plus finance each for the two reactors it plans, but obtaining finance has become an even bigger problem.

There are two issues with financing a nuclear project: the scale of loans, with the real cost of a reactor now several-fold what it was 30-40 years ago; and risk to financiers because without rock-solid guarantees that costs can be passed to consumers or loans fully covered by sovereign loan guarantees, they will regard the loans as too risky.

This was demonstrated very clearly to the government by the failure of the 2008 tender, so the new attempt will put taxpayers and electricity consumers on the hook for the loans taken out.

Electricite de France (EDF) ordered 35 reactors in seven years from 1974. This was only financeable because EDF’s debts were fully guaranteed by the French government and so its credit rating was that of the government, AAA+.

Despite this, by 1982 EDF’s debts were becoming an issue and the ordering rate had to slow down. EDF estimates that its entire fleet of 58 reactors cost, in today’s money, about $90bn (overnight), not much more than the probable cost of the six reactors SA is planning.

In 2002, the US nuclear 2010 programme was based on the claims of the Nuclear Renaissance, in particular the forecast that new-design reactors could be built for $1,000/KW of capacity so that a reactor would cost only $1.6bn.

The premise of the programme was that financial markets and utilities needed to see these new designs demonstrated before they would buy them. So a programme of subsidies was put together intended to build a few new reactors. Once these were on stream, subsidies would no longer be needed.

FEDERAL loan guarantees were the key and the original provisions foresaw guarantees covering up to 40% of the expected cost. So six reactors (about 1,400MW each) would cost about $8.5bn with guarantees worth $3.5bn. This was quickly proved to be unrealistic.

Five years later, expected costs were about $5,000/KW, the required loan guarantee coverage had increased to 80%, so the cost of the programme had risen to about $42.5bn plus finance costs with loan guarantees worth $34bn.

Just four heavily subsidised reactors with costs underwritten by consumers are now likely to be built with no unsubsidised orders likely. After two years of construction, all four reactors are already two years late and 25% over budget.

By 2015, the expected cost, with finance, of the UK’s Hinkley Project for two reactors was about $37.5bn. A programme of loan guarantees for infrastructure projects was introduced by the UK government in 2012 running for four years and worth up to £40bn.

THESE problems of finance might be solved if China or Russia can supply the finance and the plants. China has shown that the old French financing model is still viable if state backing is strong, access to capital is good and also if reactor prices are low.

From 2007-10, China started construction of 22 reactors, most an old design built for perhaps $2,000/KW. Since then the transition to modern, much more expensive designs is proving problematic and the six reactors they are building are at least two years late and well over budget.

The first order for the design being offered to SA, the CAP1400, has yet to start construction in China so if SA is to meet its target of first power by 2023, it will have to order a design, long before there is much construction experience, much less operating experience.

Russia also started a programme of ordering for its home market in 2008, expecting to build up to three to four orders per year, but by then the programme had stalled with only six reactors under construction and four between two and three years late due to a shortage of capital.

Russia claims export orders for about 20 reactors, most dependent on Russian finance, but only four are under construction. If Russia cannot finance reactors for its home market, it is hard to see how it could finance many export orders.

So it is likely that SA’s attempts to order nuclear plants will collapse under the weight of the required finance and years will be wasted pursuing an impossible objective, leaving options, such as renewables and energy efficiency, which the power shortages demonstrate are viable and effective, neglected.

• Thomas is professor of energy policy at the Public Services International Research Unit at the University of Greenwich.