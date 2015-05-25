Nigeria’s new leader brings the will to tackle graft

IN MARCH, 16 years of rule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria came to an end as the All Progressives Congress (APC), a recently assembled opposition party, swept to victory in general elections, taking control of both the federal executive and the national legislature.

Gubernatorial elections two weeks later consolidated its position as it secured control of 22 out of 36 states. President-elect Muhammadu Buhari will be sworn in at a ceremony in Abuja on Friday. His party campaigned vigorously on a promise of "change". The APC’s "Roadmap to a new Nigeria", the official party manifesto issued a year ago; Buhari’s "Covenant with Nigerians", his personal pledge released on the eve of the elections; and statements by key party spokespeople all point to three overarching priorities for the new government — corruption, security and jobs.

The will to address endemic corruption is perhaps the single most important value with which Buhari has been associated and dates back to a prior stint as head of state, when his administration took harsh measures to address corruption and fraud in the public service. A key element of his current plan is the merger of anticorruption agencies into a single and more effective unit with guaranteed institutional autonomy — touted as the cornerstone of a broader anticorruption strategy that will also encourage disclosure and transparency.

There are expectations Buhari will probe some of the activities of the outgoing administration over allegations of graft, but on several occasions in the run-up to the elections, perhaps for political expediency, he indicated his administration would draw a line in the sand, choosing to move forward with solving the country’s problems rather than focusing on the past.

But Buhari may be forced to look into the accounts of the state-owned Nigeria National Petroleum Company over unremitted funds due to the government, a concern first raised by former central bank governor Sanusi Lamido more than a year ago.

The flip side of reducing corruption is increasing transparency and Buhari’s aim of a "leaner" government is a key part of this. He plans to streamline federal administrative structures by rationalisation and consolidation, and will negotiate with the national assembly to cut recurrent spending, currently 80% of the national budget.

SPOKESPEOPLE have also hinted at the possible creation of a specific national structure to oversee government procurement, freeing the federal executive council to focus on its core responsibility of policy making (currently it is required to approve government contracts beyond a certain threshold). If properly implemented this is another avenue to control government spending and reduce graft. The APC estimates plugging leakages could save the government 3-trillion naira, freeing up much-needed revenue for capital projects.

The incoming administration plans to address security concerns in Nigeria with a comprehensive plan that will cover not only issues related to Boko Haram, but also broader ethnic and religious violence across the country. It can be surmised Buhari will seek to restructure and "reprofessionalise" the armed forces.

Recognising that a military response must go hand in hand with a socioeconomic one to address underlying social problems in the troubled northeast, the party has promised to undertake a comprehensive economic development programme for affected states and communities.

Additionally, the current amnesty programme for the Niger Delta will be reviewed to fit into a broader socioeconomic solution for the region that will address lingering grievances that could lead to a resurgence of militancy.

Nigeria has a predominantly young population with roughly two-thirds of its 170-million plus people below the age of 30. This represents a huge, if relatively unskilled, labour force. With unemployment at about 30%, job creation is the third top priority but perhaps the least well articulated.

The APC has promised to address unemployment via a massive programme of industrialisation and public works (railway, roads and ports) but examples from other countries such as Kenya show that such state-led programmes — long on aspiration, short on detail and slow in implementation — may not be enough to significantly reduce the unemployment gap, at least in the absence of accompanying structural economic reform.

The party also considers that driving skills acquisition through academies and the creation of specialised colleges is fundamental to reducing unemployment, but increasing the competitiveness of the country’s tertiary institutions to meet this challenge is a long-term project.

Underpinning the APC’s three priority issues is the pressing need to stimulate economic growth, which has slowed in the last year and is now pegged at just over 4% for the year, as opposed to 7%-8% in the past three years.

Addressing Nigeria’s huge power deficit is fundamental to unlocking economic potential and the incoming administration has made shortcomings in the power sector a priority. It has identified the gap in the power reform process as the failure to decentralise transmission and it plans to deregulate, regionalise and privatise transmission. This will create opportunities for local and international players, though legacy issues tied to gas pricing and supply, and financing the sector will need to be addressed.

The incoming government is aware of this and has promised to take all necessary steps to triple generation, currently less than 4,000 MW, by the end of its mandate.

The APC has made clear the oil industry will be reformed as a matter of priority to attract new investment, meaning the adoption of legislation to address everything from the role of the government and the operation of the national oil company to the derivation debate on special revenue allocations to the oil-producing regions and the applicable regime of taxes and royalties for oil companies.

PREVIOUS administrations have tried to revamp the sector but the Petroleum Industry Bill has languished in the national assembly for almost a decade, and could take the incoming parliament another two years to endorse. The new government may find it easier and quicker to negotiate the passage of individual pieces of legislation to jumpstart reforms.

The Buhari administration has made it clear it will definitively do away with what is now considered an unsustainable and graft-ridden petroleum subsidy scheme, and very quickly too, probably within its first six months in office.

For more than 20 years, the contribution of the Nigerian manufacturing sector to gross domestic product has failed to rise beyond 8%. The president-elect will need to identify and appoint a strong figure can step in and take charge of the sector.

He has promised to name his cabinet within a week of taking office, record time in a country where forming a new government can take more than a month. The executive arm consists of about 30 ministries and a multitude of agencies and departments.

Nigeria’s federal system has long been characterised by a strong central government but in the past few years a gradual shift has given state governors more political power, not only because they are a step closer to the electorate but also owing to the vast financial resources they control.

In particular the Nigeria Governors Forum, a formal coalition of state governors of the 36 states, successfully challenged the federal government on the equitable distribution of resources. We expect that Buhari will oversee greater devolution to state and local governments.

The ability of Buhari’s administration to deliver on most of his promises is hinged on having a strong national assembly that will be effective in producing legislation. The APC now has a simple majority in both the senate and house of representatives but defections fuelled by continued wrangling within the PDP could swell the APC’s ranks within a few months and give it the two-thirds majority needed for most important decisions of the assembly.

• Dimowo and Abubakar are political analysts for africapractice in Abuja. This is an edited version of their report, Nigeria: Changing of the Guard.