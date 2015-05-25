Code revisions on the right road, but vigilance still vital

THE amended codes of good practice, which came into effect on May 1, will significantly change the black economic empowerment (BEE) landscape. The codes introduce more stringent requirements to qualify and to minimise widespread fraud, especially fronting, which has bedevilled the implementation of broad-based BEE (BBBEE).

BBBEE is not a choice or "nice to have". It is an essential tool to democratise SA’s economy in an orderly, constitutional way. It is also an investment by firms in growing their businesses and the economy.

The government is obliged to introduce policies and measures to effect economic change. It can do this through policies such as BEE and employment equity. The government is one of the biggest spenders in the economy and so has a responsibility to set an example in the implementation of these policies through government departments and state-owned entities (SOEs).

Much has been achieved in this regard but many challenges remain. One such challenge is the extent to which SOEs, especially development-funding institutions, lack policies and practices to curb wrongdoing in the implementation of BEE, especially wrongdoing done in their name. These institutions, whose mandate is development, have a bigger responsibility than other financial institutions in making sure that BEE not only happens but does not get frustrated through fraud, negligence or fronting.

Where development-funding institutions are meant to take a stake in the business being empowered or provide funding for a BEE transaction to happen, one would expect additional vigilance to ensure taxpayers’ money does not go to waste.

In our experience, the opposite appears to be the case. In a case involving the Industrial Development Corporation, which has funded quite a number of BEE transactions, the parastatal stood surety in an amount of R300m, enabling Mercedes-Benz Financial Services SA (MBFSSA) to implement a BEE transport finance scheme involving more than 30 truck owners. This was in 2007.

MBFSSA presented the scheme to the Industrial Development Corporation and National Empowerment Fund as a scheme that would assist emerging entrepreneurs to enter the transport industry. MBFSSA would provide finance for the purchase of Mercedes-Benz commercial trucks. The Industrial Development Corporation stood as guarantor and the National Empowerment Fund provided working capital for some of the truck owners. It was undertaken that a transport contract would be secured that would assist the truck owners to run their own businesses but to also make a profit. Individuals were promised these benefits by either dealerships that were part of the scheme or management companies that punted the scheme on behalf of MBFSSA. They were also promised a handsome monthly profit — in Cape Town R60,000 a month. About 30 people in Johannesburg and Cape Town fell victim to this scheme.

All the finance applications were successful, despite the fact that none of the owners would have passed an affordability test and almost all the close corporations had no business track record. (For example, one couple, who jointly earned R32,403.97 a month, was sold a truck and trailer with monthly repayments of R24,904.68 leaving them with R7,499.29 for their monthly expenditure.)

Contrary to the undertakings to the Industrial Development Corporation and National Empowerment Fund, MBFSSA and management companies appointed by it, failed to secure a sustainable transport contract for the truck owners.

In Cape Town, only a subcontract that paid below market rates was obtained, and in Johannesburg contracts were obtained but in the name of the management company and the truck owners had no direct knowledge of the actual rates paid or any say in the negotiations with the customer. The scheme collapsed within four months.

The truck owners were left financially destitute. MBFSSA repossessed their trucks, went after them to recover shortfalls and cashed in the guarantees by the Industrial Development Corporation. Most of the truck owners believed they could rescue businesses by injecting their own cash and used life policies, retirement policies and even in one case their children’s education policies. All to no avail.

None of the truck owners made a cent in profit or broke even. Instead, even those who had led a middle-class life were impoverished and some lost their homes. Some struggled to get employment because they now had bad credit records. Yet MBFSSA is still going after them with summonses.

The only beneficiaries of the scheme were MBFSSA and the management companies it appointed, all of them white. The Industrial Development Corporation and the National Empowerment Fund were informed of the problems but mid-level officials chose to treat them as individual cases of default and failed to investigate the reasons for the collapse of the whole scheme and MBFSSA’s role in the collapse.

After struggling for many years, some of the truck owners finally organised themselves into a nonprofit association and launched an application to be certified as a class in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last year.

Once such certification is obtained, they will launch a class action against MBFSSA, the Industrial Development Corporation and the National Empowerment Fund.

I mention this case, which is already in the public domain, as a cautionary tale. In state funding, institutions and departments should have in place proper evaluation processes that go beyond the usual when dealing with BEE applications and procurement. This is especially important where application is made by a white company on behalf of black people.

Adequate fraud detection methods aligned to the BBBEE Act and codes should be put in place. Most important, though, is monitoring after funding. There are three reasons heightened vigilance is important:

• Fronting is now a criminal offence and officials can be held liable for fronting in the event they know of it and fail to act;

• The Public Finance Management Act compels SOEs to take measures to intervene to protect their assets and avoid wasteful expenditure; and

• It makes no sense for one arm of the government to be complicit in the frustration of its own policies.

• Tabane is a director of Pholosang BEE Resolution Services, which helps companies to make sense of BEE deals.