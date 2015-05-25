Africa has the world at its feet but its problems abound

THE world’s eyes have turned to Africa after what many consider to be an unprecedented economic performance. Even the most cautious analysts are so sanguine about the continent’s economic prospects that they are willing to bet on its rosy future.

The International Monetary Fund expects sub-Saharan Africa to grow at an average annual rate of 5.7% between 2014-19. It will make the subcontinent among the three fastest-growing regions in the world over that period.

Are these forecasts realistic? Can Africa’s growth resurgence be sustained? There are several reasons we should be both optimistic and cautious about its future economic performance.

Military dictatorships, autocracies and one-party systems have overseen growth before. But these governments implemented policies such as unsustainable budget deficits, price controls, haphazard trade protection and wasteful subsidies, which were inimical to sustainable growth.

There is a lot of work still to be done, but many African countries have made substantial improvements in their policy environments. One of the reasons growth stalled in the past was that African leaders were not held to high standards of performance. They are now held to higher levels of accountability.

The Arab spring has awakened African leaders to the fact that the era of impunity and insensitivity to citizens’ plight is over.

Africa has witnessed the emergence of entrepreneurs willing to invest in productive sectors such as manufacturing, information technology, agro-business, aviation and services. These entrepreneurs can infuse new dynamism into African economies. This contrasts with the post-independence era’s comprador bourgeoisie who depended essentially on state contracts and largesse.

Prospects for growth in Africa are likely to be enhanced by recent and future discoveries of new resources, particularly oil and gas, in the region.

During the past five years or so, significant oil and gas reserves have been found in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Madagascar, Mozambique, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia. Mozambique is expected to become the third-largest producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas in Africa, after Nigeria and Algeria. Vast iron-ore reserves have also been discovered in Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Future economic growth depends on whether if youth unemployment is addressed. Of Africa’s 1,033-billion people, 200-million are between the ages of 15 and 24, making the continent’s population the youngest in the world.

Globally, almost a third of this age group will be African by 2050. Youth unemployment will continue to threaten growth, as jobless youngsters engage in unproductive activities such as terrorism and other forms of violence.

Most economic forecasts expect growth to be anaemic in developed economies in the short to medium term, especially in the US and the eurozone. Slow economic growth in developed countries will affect African economies in various ways.

Aid-dependent countries may face declining aid flows as developed countries grapple with domestic fiscal problems. Demand for commodities and energy will also weaken, leading to declining export revenues for Africa’s commodity exporters.

Because of its dependence on agriculture and natural resource extraction, Africa suffers more from the effects of climate change and environmental degradation. It also has the least capacity to deal with these challenges. Of the world’s 20 countries most at-risk to climate change, 14 are in Africa.

• Onyeiwu is professor of economics at Allegheny College. This article is based on his book, Emerging Issues in Contemporary African Economies — Structure, Policy, and Sustainability and first appeared at www.theconversation.com.