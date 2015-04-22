Marshall Plan still relevant today

DESPITE continuing efforts to encourage global development co-operation, there have been significant obstacles to progress in recent years. Fortunately, with major international meetings set for the second half of the year, world leaders have an important opportunity to overcome them.

Such a turnaround has happened before. At the turn of the century international negotiations on economic development had also come to a grinding halt. The Seattle ministerial of the World Trade Organisation ended without decision, and after two decades of the Washington Consensus developing countries were frustrated at the US-led international financial institutions. Negotiations for the inaugural United Nations Financing for Development (FfD) conference in Monterrey, Mexico, seemed to be headed nowhere.

Then, on September 11 2001 the US was hit by major terrorist attacks, a tragic development that somehow resulted in progress. World leaders agreed to begin the Doha development round to ensure trade negotiations would serve developing countries’ development aspirations. And the 2002 Monterrey FfD conference produced major breakthroughs on foreign and domestic investment, foreign debt, international co-operation, trade and systemic governance issues.

Of course, tragedy is not needed to kick-start progress.

This year’s major global meetings — the Conference on Financing for Development in July, the meeting at the United Nations to adopt sustainable development goals in September, and the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in December — should be sufficient.

But the right programme is key. The world needs a well-designed and far-reaching strategy to stimulate industrialisation, modelled after the European Recovery Programme — the American initiative that enabled Europe to rebuild after the Second World War. The Marshall Plan, as it is better known, entailed a massive infusion of US aid to support national development efforts in Europe.

The Marshall Plan’s impact was felt far beyond Europe’s borders, developing over the following decade into what is probably the most successful economic-development assistance project in human history.

Of course, there was a political motivation behind the Marshall Plan’s expansion. By creating a cordon sanitaire of wealthy countries from western Europe to northeast Asia, the US hoped to contain the spread of communism at the start of the Cold War.

At its core, however, the Marshall Plan was an economic strategy — and a sound one at that. Crucially, it represented a complete reversal of its predecessor, the Morgenthau Plan, which focused on deindustrialisation — with poor results. The plan’s aim, articulated by treasury secretary Henry Morgenthau, in his 1945 book Germany is Our Problem, was to convert Germany into a "principally agricultural and pastoral" country, to prevent its involvement in any new wars.

By late 1946, however, economic hardship and unemployment in Germany spurred former US president Herbert Hoover to visit the country on a fact-finding mission. Hoover’s third report of March 18 1947 called the notion that Germany could be reduced to a pastoral state an "illusion".

The only alternative was reindustrialisation. Less than three months later, secretary of state George Marshall made his landmark speech at Harvard University announcing the policy reversal. Germany and the rest of Europe were to be reindustrialised, he stated, including through heavy-handed state interventions such as high duties, quotas and import prohibitions. Free trade would be possible only after reconstruction, when European countries could compete in international markets.

Marshall made three other important points. First, he recalled a centuries-old European economic insight: all wealthy countries have cities with a manufacturing sector. "The remedy," Marshall said, "lies in … restoring the confidence of the European people," so that manufacturers and farmers would be "able and willing to exchange their products for currencies".

Second, Marshall argued that participatory institutions emerge from economic progress, not the other way around — the opposite of today’s conventional wisdom. As he put it, the policy’s "purpose should be the revival of a working economy in the world, so as to permit the emergence of political and social conditions in which free institutions can exist".

Third, Marshall emphasised aid should be comprehensive and strategic, to foster real development. "Any assistance that this government may render in the future should provide a cure, rather than a mere palliative."

Marshall’s vision offers important lessons for world leaders seeking to accelerate development today, beginning with the need to reverse the effects of the Washington Consensus on developing and transition economies, effects that resemble those of the Morgenthau Plan. Some countries, including large economies such as China and India, which have long protected domestic industry, have been in a better position to benefit from economic globalisation. Others have experienced a decline in economic growth and real per capita income as their industry and agricultural capacity have fallen.

It is time to increase poor economies’ productive capacity and purchasing power, as occurred in Europe in the decade after Marshall’s speech.

Marshall’s insight that such shared economic development is the only way to create a lasting peace remains as true as ever.

• Reinert is the author of How Rich Countries Got Rich… and Why Poor Countries Stay Poor. Sundaram is co-ordinator for economic and social development at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

