Defining the best cities a tricky business

LAST month, international property consultancy Frank Knight published its 2015 Wealth Report, which rates the cities most attractive to the word’s super-wealthy. Other firms and think-tanks offer related indices comparing, variously, cities’ future economic prospects; their "clout" as financial centres; and their past economic performance.

Ostensibly, these help to distill an otherwise bewildering array of statistics. But they can also conceal more than they reveal. Although major centres such as Hong Kong are often praised for their corporate heft, their very attractiveness to investors can create deleterious economic outcomes: office rents in San Francisco are forecast to rise 36.2% up to 2019, potentially hurting the smaller, innovative industries responsible for its initial rise as a tech hub.

However, debates on how best to measure cities’ performance as distinctive economic entities is not new. Revisiting some key ideas can help to nuance, or at least refine, some of these assessments.

Since the early 1990s, scholarship on regional and urban economies has benefited from a complementary renaissance in the field of economic geography, for which a seminal text is Paul Krugman’s 1991 paper, Increasing Returns and Economic Geography. The effect of this has been a growing recognition that geography — in the sense of space, location, movement, distance, population density and so on — matters and has a material effect on economic development.

Some scholars argue spatially targeted policies, such as zoning schemes (for example, to protect the historical or environmental character of particular areas) or regional development incentives (to attract investment to deprived areas) are regressive or introduce damaging distortions. This is because restrictions on building increase the relative scarcity of available land, "artificially" pushing up property prices to the detriment of lower income groups. Others say such spatial management measures are critical for urban governance and achieving more sustainable, balanced growth.

Another point of contention has to do with the utility and conceptual integrity of "competitiveness" itself as a measure of a city’s economic heft. Despite these doubts, the term has become virtually ubiquitous in policy and investor circles.

British academics Michael Kitson, Ron Martin and Peter Tyler are wary of seemingly objective competitiveness indices, saying they can be misleading. This is because they risk incentivising city authorities to make short-term policy changes (such as poorly conceived tax breaks or exemptions from environmental standards) to improve their business-friendliness. They note that such moves undermine robust longer-term planning and can have unforeseen, adverse consequences.

Instead, they call for a multifaceted framework that takes into account a wider array of factors that determine a region or city’s long-term prosperity. The idea of "economic resilience", rather than simply a focus on growth or ease of doing business, flows from this approach.

Harvard’s Michael Porter, on the other hand, accepts the idea that cities compete with each other for business, investment and skills.

His interpretation emphasises the role played by clusters (which he broadly defines as geographic concentrations of companies and institutions in a particular field resulting in unusual economic success in that field), rather than simply business-friendliness, in determining such competitiveness.

Clearly, the best approach for measuring a city’s performance differs depending on one’s priorities. For businesses, rankings can provide a useful way to understand a city’s industry strengths. However, for policy makers or longer-term investors needing to plan for a wider array of contingencies, a more integrated resilience framework, such as that being promoted by the Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 Resilient Cities initiative, may be more helpful.

