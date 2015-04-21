Bank should err on side of caution in increasing rates

AT ITS regular two-monthly meeting next month, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will again unpack the economic outlook and decide on interest rates.

Will rates rise soon, as many economic analysts are predicting, seeing that recent Bank statements are being widely interpreted as distinctly "hawkish"? Is the prevailing wisdom right? Do we need a more vigorous debate on options? It is therefore a good moment to examine the potential for mistakes in monetary policy and how they can be minimised, acknowledging that skill in policy making usually lies in making the best judgment call based on limited economic data. Central banks are expected to be cautious to reduce the scope for error.

"I always ask myself the question," said then US central banker Alan Greenspan in 2007, "what are the costs to the economy if we are wrong?" He went on to say that "if there is no downside risk, you can try any policy you want". But Greenspan warned that "if the cost of failure is very large, you should avoid the policy even if the probability of success is better than 50-50, because you cannot accept the cost of failure". These are important considerations for any central banker, but especially in SA when there are significant well-known downside risks to growth.

The Reserve Bank has an excellent track record and rightly enjoys high credibility. As important as the broad sweep of global economic trends is, we are at a point where small mistakes in domestic policy could cost us more, unless we read the economic signs right. And the most sophisticated forecasting methodology can harden into inappropriate prescriptions if we do not apply good judgment to what the models are saying. Policy could not be reduced to rules of thumb even if we had exact daily figures for everything we require in theory to know.

Monetary policy will nevertheless not solve the key structural problems of unemployment, poverty and inequality faced by SA. It is hoped these will eventually be resolved by overall programmes such as the National Development Plan, infrastructure development and a restructuring of the energy market, provided they are effectively implemented. What a central bank can basically do is to maintain a stable and predictable monetary framework and, in the Reserve Bank’s case, to keep inflation broadly and flexibly within the official target range of 3%-6%. It does this by being forward-looking in its analysis and in regularly assessing the balance of risks between price stability and growth. Interest rates that are higher than necessary are bad for growth and employment.

Yet the dilemmas in monetary policy have become much more acute in SA in recent years. Monetary policy committee statements have increasingly wrestled with the growing phenomena in SA of declining growth and investment, combined with rising cost-induced inflation, but without demand-pull inflation being serious yet.

The dangers of "second-round effects" have steadily receded to the margins of the economic debate. Cost-push inflation has been driven primarily by a weak exchange rate, excessive Eskom tariffs and "administered prices" in general. Yet the persistent sword of Damocles hanging over the economy in recent times has been that SA is now embedded in a "rising cycle of interest rates" and, indeed, a small anticipatory hike took place early last year.

Last year’s rate hike appears to have been driven primarily by a desire to pre-empt an expected rise in US interest rates at the time, a forecast which turned out to be wrong. US interest rates have still not risen. The Bank was not alone in being misled by the market "noise" last year about what the US Federal Reserve might do next — an "irrational pessimism" in the markets that continues to this day.

But a perceptive minority of analysts studied the Fed’s various statements carefully and rightly concluded that it would do nothing prematurely to abort the US’s economic recovery. This year, the US economy is neither in a boom nor a bust, so interest rates there will eventually rise only gradually. SA’s monetary policy must not seek to pre-empt what the US might do with interest rates. It is better to wait until new global trends assert themselves with more certainty and then craft whatever responses are appropriate to the prevailing economic outlook. SA is, in any event, now in a world economy in which several economies have been cutting their interest rates.

It is unwise, in forming our expectations, to attach great weight to matters that are very uncertain. SA should be drawing comfort from an expanding US economy as being good for South African exports, rather than constantly fretting over factors it cannot control.

Every country has particular vulnerabilities and we understandably worry about the need to keep interest rates at a competitive level in a risk-averse world to ensure the capital inflows needed to finance the deficit on SA’s balance of payments.

We seem to welcome a flexible exchange rate to help absorb external "shocks" but quickly get panicky when it does its ostensible job. To attract foreign direct investment, SA also needs to offer better growth prospects than other emerging economies. So to give the economy more opportunity to recover from the setbacks last year and build business confidence, it would be helpful for interest rates to remain stable for as long as realistically possible.

If, in acting within its economic paradigm, the Bank should nevertheless decide soon to modestly raise rates by, say, 25 or 50 basis points, it may not seem a catastrophe, but it would still be seen as a turning point. If the economy remains in a "fragile" state, a word often used by the Bank itself, might the psychological impact on business and consumers not be out of all proportion to the rise? The risk is that perceptions about future growth prospects could become increasingly negative. And while international credit rating agencies may well applaud such an orthodox move, it is noteworthy that they have been downgrading a country like SA prominently on a weakening growth outlook, not on the level of interest rates or inflation.

Addressing cost-induced inflation at a time when demand-pull appears absent is a key challenge for the Bank this year. Good timing remains essential. The European Central Bank got it wrong in 2011 when, fearing inflation, it raised rates.

Of course, the present balance of risks is different in SA, but the Greenspan warnings remain apposite. Once too-rapid growth threatens to generate demand-inflation risks, the Bank will have to take the necessary steps to deal with it. But at present, the risk of a "low-growth trap" looms larger than the prospects of a runaway economic boom, and until that changes, the case for attempting to keep borrowing costs stable for most of this year remains strong.

• Parsons is a professor at the North West University Business School and a former nonexecutive director of the Reserve Bank’s board.