SA lacks courage to ask for help

JOHN F Kennedy, one of the US’s most charismatic and visionary presidents, once said that leadership and learning were indispensable to each other. Being in charge does not always translate to knowing everything about the company or the business world. Leaders should therefore always strive to learn new things and be prepared to ask for help.

The crisis at Eskom and other troubled parastatals hard hit by management problems would arguably not have happened if a culture of asking for help existed in SA.

Leaders can achieve more by asking for help. As the African proverb goes, "okuhlula amadoda kuyabikwa", which loosely translated means that what is a challenge to the individual is declared to the community. Often, reaching out can spell the difference between success and failure.

Asking for help is gaining traction in top companies around the world. To be more effective, leaders and managers commonly make the most of coaching, executive education and postgraduate programmes.

A 2013 survey by Stanford Business School found that almost a third of global CEOs were in a coaching process, while 100% of respondents said they would be receptive to outside advice and assistance.

But this does not seem to be a generally accepted culture among local leaders. Asking for help in SA is seen as a sign of weakness or ignorance, implying that someone cannot get the job done on his or her own. A further hurdle could be the fear of incurring a social debt — an expectation that the person who assists is owed something.

THE toxic and complex nature of deciding who gets to lead organisations in SA — especially the troubled state-owned enterprises — has bred an inward-looking culture rather than an outward-looking one with leadership and reflection about what is best for the organisation and society.

Seeking help is seen as a sign of not being good enough, or too weak, or not properly qualified.

Edgar Schein, a former professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, writing in the Ivey Business Journal, says one reason that people in business struggle to ask for help is that in most cultures, the norm is that adults can manage on their own if they are healthy. "To ask for help… makes that person temporarily vulnerable," Schein says.

But the leader of the future will have to seek and give help because the functions that make up modern organisations have become technically complex, he says.

"The impact of this growing complexity is that a leader, whether the CEO or a project manager, will know less than most of his or her subordinates about how a specific task is to be accomplished," Schein says.

Eskom would have done well to heed this advice. Not only is the company’s leadership facing an uncertain future, the power utility is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis of supply, which, if not resolved soon, could considerably hurt the economy of SA and the rest of the continent.

The announcement of an inquiry into the state of Eskom, along with the suspension of four top executives, including CEO Tshediso Matona, has raised concerns that the move will further weaken the troubled parastatal, thus making it harder for it to resolve the acute power crisis.

Moody’s warned that the inquiry and the suspensions might dent investor sentiment so they were "credit negative" for Eskom.

And Standard & Poor’s downgraded Eskom’s long-term credit rating to junk following the suspensions. The rating agency said it had less confidence in the power utility’s corporate governance arrangements and its standalone credit profile.

OTHER state-owned firms that have in recent times struggled to execute their mandates and generate revenue include South African Airways, the South African Broadcasting Corporation and Telkom.

Undoubtedly the intricate social and political milieu under which the leaders and management of these state-owned entities operate complicates their work, making it difficult to get the desired results. But failing to ask for help further confuses the situation.

Eskom needs to not feel threatened by bringing in valuable skills from outside. There is no harm in partnering with the private sector in key projects to ensure that they are finished on time and on budget.

Eskom must act with authority and leadership. It should be concerned how its customers feel about its challenges, and include them in working out solutions.

Educational institutions have a major part to play — especially the business schools that teach and coach managers and leaders and equip them with skills and moral character based on solid values to ensure that, when they assume leadership positions, they have been exposed to the perils of poor decision making and the pursuit of wrong strategies.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa recently alluded to the fact that Eskom does need all the help it can get to stay on its feet. Ramaphosa said the government was pursuing all feasible ways of supplying electricity. "This includes co-generation with the private sector and entering into contracts with independent power producers."

Ramaphosa said the government had been approached by the business sector and labour, who wanted to table practical proposals on the electricity crisis. "Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Yes, there is."

SCHEIN argues that offering, asking for and receiving help are disruptions of the normal flow of the social order and must therefore be handled with care if the help is to be helpful — especially in situations that are hierarchical. Could it be especially difficult for a government to ask for help?

"The pitfalls of helping are inherent in any relationship, especially in a relationship governed by a hierarchy," he says.

"The higher-ranking person ordinarily finds it difficult to ask for help from a subordinate... because the social order defines it as abnormal. It might be considered a loss of face for the boss to go to the employee for help, so it is unlikely to be done even when necessary."

Schein offers advice to leaders: "As the world becomes more complex, networked, interdependent, multicultural and ideologically diverse, you will increasingly find yourself in situations where you will need help from subordinates, and in which subordinates will ask for help in areas where you are not an expert.

"To manage either situation effectively you will have to develop a degree of humility and the process skills… Do not oversimplify the helping process. Rather, recognise how complex the helping relationship is, especially across hierarchical boundaries."

• Nyathi is a senior lecturer at the UCT Graduate School of Business Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership.