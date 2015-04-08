Leadership and the lost art of conversation

WHAT happens if the CEO and board of a company insist on an unsustainable strategy — of resolutely driving output and customer service? This might not have been a problem in the case of a large, manufacturing operation, had this philosophy not been asserted to the exclusion of all else.

But there was a huge maintenance backlog, no asset management philosophy and the plant was dilapidated.

A few capable people with valuable corporate memory tried in vain to highlight the unsustainability of the CEO’s approach. Anything that challenged the prevailing leadership assumptions was, however, ignored. Robust conversations and conflicts were actively discouraged, as were challenges to the status quo. A "good news" culture took hold.

As the breakdowns increased, the CEO blamed operational and engineering executives. Trying to feel and seem in charge, he increased control, re-emphasised the measurement of output, centralised decision making and reporting. This led to displacement, confusion, bottlenecks and an internal focus — further worsening performance.

...

AT FIRST it seemed the CEO and board were responsible for the problems. But closer inspection revealed that the majority of operational executives and engineers actually did share blame, because their focus on crisis management excluded implementing the asset management disciplines and systems that they espoused.

So, each side was right and wrong at the same time: both were part of the problem and part of the solution, a common feature of leadership dilemmas.

The problem was that neither side respected and hence could not hear the truth of the other’s arguments. Each side remained suspicious, arrogant or defensive. Small wonder, as communication between antagonists had either ceased, or was confined to electronic channels. This, rather than the arguments themselves was core to the leadership dysfunction.

We reintroduced the art of conversation into the executive process. Conversation is essential to complex organisations because through it different specialisations, accountabilities and experiences coalesce into a workable whole. We facilitated the examination of the integrity of each perspective and fact — with a view to developing a strategy of effective asset management, while ensuring reliable, on-time production which would satisfy customers.

The process made the implicit, explicit — especially regarding doubts, questions or insights that people erroneously assumed would be obvious to others. This enabled an accurate and multidimensional picture of reality to emerge. The CEO’s bullying was tempered and his advisers’ faddish, judgmental generalisations were ditched.

...

PARTS of the process — such as confronting wrong assumptions and decisions — were painful. To manage this, people were encouraged to listen more than they spoke; to access their expertise while being cognisant of and respecting others’ knowledge and expertise. This encouraged participants to dispense with the need to be right or to win. Instead they were encouraged to confront and respect each side of the dilemma.

The result was a compelling argument and business case synthesising the best of all views. A workable strategy emerged which included a schedule of maintenance balanced by a commitment to a reasonably ambitious manufacturing schedule, entailing extra shifts at a lower-than-normal overtime rate, allowing output targets and customer expectations to be met.

...

THIS case clearly demonstrates that when conversation is avoided, or supplanted by electronic media, which falsely purport to be its equivalent, an organisation will fragment and polarise. Inevitably, the boundary between what one worries about and what one can influence becomes confused.

Those involved had been moving from panic to denial, perpetuating dysfunctional behaviour. They had therefore become increasingly frustrated and powerless to shape their circumstances productively.

The job of leadership demands superior judgment, trade-offs and careful choices. Individuals or camps that hold differing points of view need to connect through the art of conversation — where robust opinions gain perspective of other equally credible opinions — and people learn how to relate, to imagine, to be, and to work together — the raison-d’être of all organisations.

• Yudelowitz is joint MD of YSA and the author of Smart Leadership.