Give youth the chance to get on their feet

SA’s economy is characterised by structural deficiencies that stagnate much-needed economic growth in the face of an exceptionally large and ever-increasing youth unemployment rate. Sadly, this is largely due to a large proportion of the unemployed being unskilled labour and the fact that enough labour-intensive jobs to cater for them cannot be created.

Management as a discipline is often described as the function that co-ordinates the efforts of people to accomplish goals and objectives using available resources efficiently and effectively. Some question the management structures in the private and public sectors, particularly regarding the lack of empowerment of young, talented youth (black youth in particular). This is a competitive advantage that is not being fully utilised.

Experience is an asset that cannot be readily disposed of, but is it fair that lacking it is the standard against which our young, talented youth are being judged?

To maximise the true potential of inexperienced individuals, their natural talent should be harnessed. The only way to gain experience is to be given an opportunity, and our young people are often not granted this.

There ought to be a balanced approach in the recruitment process that meets the need to fill vacancies, most of which require experience, and that of giving young people an opportunity to enter the job market.

If we were able to halve the unemployment rate among people aged 19-35 years, which according to recent World Bank data is about 53.6% of our population, we can lower our overall unemployment rate by slightly more than 50%.

The heavy reliance of the youth on state welfare programmes such as the child grant will be eased, enabling the government to direct more funds to other critical services such as education and healthcare.

More employment will translate into a wider tax base, which will invariably lead to an increase in tax revenue for the South African Revenue Service.

Unemployment rates among university graduates vary across institutions, with those from the so-called prestigious institutions such as universities of Cape Town, Rhodes and Wits enjoying preference for job offers.

...

THE Centre for Development Enterprise contends that it "may be likely that unemployment rates differ for graduates of different universities, due to real and perceived differences in the quality of their degrees".

More young people (black underprivileged youth in particular) should get the chance to enrol at universities. This would enable them to build a solid human capital base from which they will be exposed to advancement opportunities as they grow in their careers.

Graduate employment has declined from 50% to 35% in the public sector, which some argue is the direct effect of nepotistic appointments. Very often, these appointees do not have the required skills and leadership.

The private sector can be commended for the fact that it has absorbed most of SA’s graduates, but can do more to ensure that the majority of our youth has recognised tertiary qualifications.

But SA’s universities cannot absorb the ever-increasing demand for space. Further Education and Training Colleges and universities of technology have the pivotal task of providing a decent level of education that equips young people with skills that are current and which can be utilised in the workforce. This is perhaps one of the greatest challenges for our education system.

Over the past two decades the single largest contributor to companies gaining competitive advantage over their competition has been the ability to harness the power of human capital. SA’s hopes of becoming the economic hub of Africa are being eroded as economic growth has been sluggish for the better part of Jacob Zuma’s presidency and the prospects are not looking too promising in the short to medium term either.

...

THE tension and mistrust between labour and business continues unabated; there is a lack of cohesion between the private and public sectors, especially in facilitating public-private partnerships for allocating resources more efficiently.

The true value of bright, creative young minds should not be disregarded. Renowned philosopher Eric Hoffer once wrote: "In a world of change the learners shall inherit the earth, while the learned shall find themselves perfectly suited to a world that no longer exists."

All great revolutions have stemmed from an incessant urge to drive creative thinking; the courage to stand up to the powers that be by exposing systematic deficiencies and articulating the will of the people to be effectors of change. Perhaps the time has come for SA’s youth to be such effectors of change.

• Sibindana is a projects administrator at an engineering firm.