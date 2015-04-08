COMMENT: Five reasons why SA clubs fail on continent

CAIRO — SA has been plunged into another round of soul searching over the early exit of its clubs from the African Champions League after Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns were dumped out of the tournament last weekend.

It leaves only Orlando Pirates to fly the flag for the country this year in the secondary African Confederation Cup and highlights yet another dismal return to the pan-African events for a country with some of the best resources on the continent and that has the reputation for having the best-run league.

The defeats mean SA’s chances of retaining two places in the two competitions from 2017 are slim. The country will drop down the club rankings of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to outside the top 12 who are entitled to two teams per competition.

SA regained the right to two places this year due to Pirates’s run to the 2013 Champions League final. The Buccaneers’s achievement has been undone by failure last year and this year by a South African team to reach the group phase.

There are five reasons why SA continues to do poorly at club level:

Priorities

Winning the African Champions League is still not a priority for South African clubs, who continue to view domestic success as a bigger incentive. Mamelodi Sundowns are the only club who have built their plans over the past two years on a pan-African vision, expanding their squad to account for the rigours of competing on the home and continental front.

Planning

To embark on a successful Champions League campaign, clubs need to buy reinforcements more than six months before they begin the competition. Caf allows only 30 players to be registered per club for each year’s competition but 23 have to be registered before the start, with a January 15 deadline. Seven more players may be added in midyear just before the group phase. It means that the bulk of players needed for the Champions League must be in place six months before the group phase and that there is a limit on the effectiveness of last-minute reinforcements.

Fixture congestion

Competing in African competition remains a big burden for clubs because their domestic calendar is packed. Three local knockout cup competitions and a 30-match league programme mean the Premier Soccer League constantly has to adjust its calendar to allow teams to play. Inevitably those who compete in the Champions League and Confederation Cup find when they return home from their travels they have little time to prepare for catch-up matches.

Winning home games

South African clubs have not yet learnt that positive home results are sacrosanct in African competition and that winning is essential, especially when a lead has to be defended away in a second leg. Did Chiefs make winning a priority when they moved their home match against Raja Casablanca to Durban in search of a better crowd and gave up the considerable advantage of playing at energy-sapping altitude in Johannesburg? No.

Insularity

Competing in Africa is still not embraced by the crowds and football community. There is still an us-and-them attitude. Everybody talks about "going off to play in Africa" as if there is a geographical divide between SA and the rest of the continent.

Years of isolation are the root cause, but after 20 years of participation in the Caf event this insularity should have disappeared.