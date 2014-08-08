Women face tough road from school to board

A SURPRISING 75% of the total number of women who start school do not make it to senior management positions, which sadly reflects that a woman’s road from classroom to boardroom is treacherous and difficult.

Grant Thornton’s 2014 research of women in business highlights just how few women make it to the executive levels.

Though research from management consultants Booz Allen estimates that nearly 90% of all females globally are attending primary education, Grant Thornton’s research reveals that the proportion of women holding senior management positions in companies globally is just 24%.

Business Day published an article entitled "SA’s young women are least likely to get a job" (June 6 2014). The piece elaborated on the challenges facing youth when it comes to skills and employment, quoting data released by Statistics SA earlier that week.

The data show that at the heart of the debate is the issue of poor educational outcomes. Booz Allen concurs and reveals that, out of the 865-million women due to enter the global economy by the end of this decade, a mere 17% will have received sufficient education.

But educating female pupils is the single most powerful investment for development, says the United Nations Children’s Fund in a recent report. An educated girl is more empowered, as she is likely to get a job, earn a higher wage, and her nation’s economy is likely to benefit as a result. The report says one percentage point increase in female education raises the average gross domestic product by 0.3 percentage points.

Grant Thornton International has looked at employment, women’s roles in organisations, the effect of a lack of skills on the growth and development of businesses and how different sectors and industries affect the jobs which women may consider.

The research reveals that far fewer women enrol in subjects such as science and mathematics — which many businesses are looking for. International Business Report (IBR) results by industry for 2014 show that women hold more than half of the senior roles in education and social services (51%), while the proportion is much lower in primary industries such as mining, agriculture and utilities, as well as in real estate and construction and manufacturing.

It is imperative that programmes implemented to empower women in the workplace start from the ground up so that there is inherently a larger pool of women in the system at various levels, to select for senior positions.

This year’s women in business research indicates 29% of South African businesses have specific plans to hire or promote more women into senior management over the next year. Although this is only slightly lower than last year (32%), the trend is surprising in light of the government’s insistence on more women in decision-making positions.

A big consideration in terms of senior positions in organisations is that women more often have bigger choices to make when it comes to a work-life balance. Women opt not to take up the role of CEO because of the time pressures and travel commitments as they also want and need to lead a balanced life. As such, top positions are not necessarily suitable for having a work-life balance, or being a mother with a family.

When businesses were asked to show exactly how they are supporting working mothers, the 2014 IBR data revealed that 68% of businesses in SA offer mentoring or coaching, 63% offer the opportunity to buy extra holidays or take unpaid leave while 56% offer flexible working hours, such as alternative times or locations.

About 45% of all South African companies give working mothers access to continuing professional development or education during maternity leave, paid maternity leave (beyond what is legally required), and reserve job roles of women on maternity leave for up to one year.

However, schemes that really help alleviate the childcare burden, such as crèches at work, are less common. In SA, only 7% of firms offer onsite childcare facilities (the global percentage is 6%).

It is ironic that SA has chronic levels of unemployment, yet organisations are constrained from growing their business, and the economy, because we lack the right skills. These discrepancies could have been dealt with through prudent labour market policies, greater empowerment initiatives and more inclusiveness.

• Hern is deputy CEO, Grant Thornton Johannesburg.