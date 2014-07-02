Seeking fair play in road accidents

SEVERAL detractors have in recent months expressed their opposition to the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill, preferring to retain the status quo on the basis of entrenched interests.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has seen a micro-industry of service providers mushroom, with attorneys, advocates, assessors, accident reconstruction, medical and other experts all deriving a livelihood from the scheme administered by the fund and its predecessors in the past 70 years. In the past financial year, 21% of the total RAF claims payment of R22bn was spent on legal fees, which could have been used towards claim payments.

In addition to legal fees, attorneys recover contingency fees from the claimant’s claim payment of up to 25%, and in certain cases unscrupulous attorneys recover even more. Under the existing arrangement, only a fraction of the claim payments made by the RAF reach the intended beneficiary.

The scheme is legalistic, cumbersome and emphasises fault, which has resulted in more than half of all matters on court rolls allegedly being related to road accidents. A crash victim is required to prove that someone else caused the crash before succeeding with a claim against the RAF. In addition, in the event the claimant contributed to the crash, the claimant’s compensation is reduced. For example, if the claimant was 50% at fault, he or she will receive only half the compensation. If a deceased breadwinner was the only person at fault, his dependants would not receive any compensation from the RAF and could be left destitute through no fault of their own.

Conversely, the new scheme in terms of the bill does not require a claimant to prove fault. A claimant’s entitlement to a benefit is therefore unrelated to the claimant’s role in the road crash, and should a breadwinner die in the crash, his dependants will not be left destitute.

Benefits under the current RAF scheme are also not defined. A claimant is required to prove damages and, if unable to do so, would not receive any compensation from the RAF. Therefore, under the existing scheme, extensive use is made of medical experts and actuaries to estimate what income the claimant could have earned but for the injuries sustained in the crash. Often the experts disagree and the court is left to decide what is reasonable. This subjective approach to quantifying a claim is costly, time-consuming and uncertain.

The bill provides for predefined benefits that are formula-based or specified. The use of experts is therefore much reduced and the new administrator will pay for all required medical reports.

Beyond the legalistic flaws centred on common law entitlements, it has also long been reported that the RAF Act dispensation has been financially unsustainable, with liabilities having exceeded available assets for more than 30 years — as a result of open-ended benefits, lump-sum payments and the inequitable distribution of eligibility to claim. Too often the "haves" are seen to enjoy the largest claim payouts. Despite this, the RAF has managed to ensure a constant flow of claim payments, which has increased in recent years due to a turnaround in productivity.

A new scheme is therefore needed that is reasonable, equitable, affordable and sustainable.

The scheme in terms of the bill has been designed so that: predetermined benefits are provided on a no-fault basis; structured benefit payments are provided on a temporary and longer-term basis, to sustain the beneficiary for as long as support is required; the rehabilitation of the crash victim is a priority; no general damages benefit is provided to ensure that sufficient resources are available to prioritise rehabilitation; access to benefits is expanded through the removal of fault and defined benefits; there are simplified claims procedures designed to ensure expedited access to benefits; an expeditious dispute resolution process is provided.

Running parallel to the process to finalise the bill is the transformation under way at the RAF as we seek to depart from a legacy of less than optimal performance to one where productivity is the key. Business processes have been put in place throughout, policies and procedures have been refreshed, and the organisational structure is now segregated to promote optimal control, with the number of employees in RAF offices having expanded to more than 2,300 following a previous shrinking of the workforce. The geographic footprint has expanded nationally, with offices opened in all provinces and more than 80 hospital-based consultants maintained.

The transformation is best captured in the fact that the number of open claims has reduced, claim payments have grown, claimants are being reached in their communities, responsiveness has improved and a sound system of controls has been maintained.

The fund has aggressively marketed its services to claimants, with success. One in four claims now registered comes in directly, saving the fund and claimants the costs associated with litigated claims.

These efficiency gains, seen together with the bill and the policy move to "no-fault" social security, point towards an accident compensation dispensation that continues to put the interests of claimants first, focused on supporting victims and their families on a journey of rehabilitation.

• Dr Watson is CEO of the RAF. Members of the public are encouraged to comment on the bill before July 8.