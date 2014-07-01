Claims on trout do not hold water

A SURPRISING outcry from the trout sector arose after the Department of Environmental Affairs’ publication of draft regulations under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act to control a wide variety of alien and invasive species. This was in particular from the Federation of South African Flyfishers (Fosaf) and the newly formed Trout SA.

The stated purpose of chapter five of the act is: first, to prevent the unauthorised introduction and spread of alien species where they do not naturally occur; second, to manage and control alien and invasive species to prevent or minimise harm to the environment and biodiversity; and, third, to eradicate alien and invasive species from ecosystems and habitats where they may cause harm.

There is no doubt that trout farming, including spinoffs such as tourism, makes a significant contribution to South Africa’s economy; however, a cursory glance at the international scientific literature bears testimony to the fact that trout is a species that falls into the category that the act seeks to control.

The requirement to control invasive and alien species is not the department’s invention, but stems from a worldwide recognition that such species need to be controlled or, where necessary and practical, eradicated. This is exemplified in the Convention on Biodiversity adopted by 193 nations, including South Africa. It is under the explicit obligation of the convention that South Africa enacted the law. Among its objectives is "to give effect to ratified international agreements relating to biodiversity which are binding on the republic".

So it is questionable why the trout industry is up in arms. It appears to have failed to understand that the department is not intent on "eradicating" (a term used in the regulations) trout but to rather "control" the species (a term used in the draft). The clear intention of the regulations is to prevent the introduction of trout into catchment systems in which it does not occur at present.

It is also clear from the way in which trout has been listed that there is no intention to eliminate existing trout activities. As is often the case, the devil is in the detail and, by way of example, brown trout (Salmo trutta) is listed in item 16 of list seven in the revised May 2014 draft regulations. The species falls into category two, meaning a permit is required for aquaculture facilities, stocking in rivers and in certain protected areas such as national parks. Significantly, trout is not listed as invasive in dams within freshwater systems in which it has been formally documented to occur.

As is apparent from Fosaf’s website, the argument against listing brown trout and rainbow trout as invasive species rests on two pegs. First, Fosaf invokes the right in the constitution to an environment that is not harmful to human health or wellbeing. However, the same section provides that the state must enact reasonable and legislative measures to further this high ideal. The state has just done that.

Fosaf appears to argue that the right to "wellbeing" bolsters its argument that trout cannot be considered to be invasive because it is not harmful to human health or wellbeing. The issue of whether a species is invasive is, however, based on hard science, not on people’s views about whether it is harmful to humans. The legislation is clear that a species is "invasive" if its establishment threatens "ecosystems, habitats or other species or (has) the demonstrable potential to do so; and may result in economic or environmental harm or harm to human health". Science tells that trout poses that threat.

A second, more specific argument raised by Fosaf concerns the interpretation of a key section of the act : "A person who is the owner of land on which a listed invasive species occurs must … take steps to control and eradicate the listed invasive species and to prevent it from spreading."

Fosaf interprets this as meaning that this compels the department to eradicate trout (and all other listed invasive species) altogether.

However, when the phrase is read with the definition of "control" in the act — "to combat or eradicate an alien or invasive species " — it is clear that eradication is not contemplated in every case. In fact, the definition of "control" goes on to acknowledge that, "where such eradication is not possible", the aim is "to prevent, as far as may be practicable, the recurrence, re-establishment, regrowth, multiplication, propagation, regeneration or spreading of an alien or invasive species". In so doing, the department acknowledges that the "eradication" of many of the more than 500 listed invasive species is not possible, and this includes trout.

Trout cannot be eradicated and a sober reading of the regulations makes it clear the department has no intention of doing so.

The image of a typical trout fisherman is someone who enjoys the contemplative opportunity to "get away from it all", cast a fly while enjoying the calm generated by fresh-flowing water, typically in a mountainous environment. This is in stark contrast to the accusations and badmouthing that have been portrayed in the media recently.

South Africa’s natural beauty, varied ecosystems and biodiversity remain a beacon of light in maintaining South Africa’s positive image abroad. The trout industry should support the department’s endeavours to maintain its biodiversity treasure trove, not undermine it. Doing so will have no effect on trout aquaculture or fly-fishing. Perhaps it is time for Fosaf and Trout SA to reel in their bait. The hysterical claims that trout are to be "eradicated" and the industry "destroyed" are just not correct.

• Glazewski is a professor at and director of the Institute of Marine and Environmental Law at the University of Cape Town.