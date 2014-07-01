Before hailing Modi-fication of India, consider the facts

COMMENTATORS who espouse unregulated corporate-led economic growth have hailed Narendra Modi’s ascent as India’s prime minister. The Modi-led government, they say, will bring unmatched economic advancement and better living standards.

It seems that the R17bn recently spent by Modi’s party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on its media campaign has had the desired effect. Consequently, many have ignored basic facts and figures that raise serious doubts about the "Gujarat growth model".

Therefore, before we celebrate the so-called "Modi-fication" of India, and prescribe the Modi-fication of SA, let’s examine in detail some claims that supporters have made on Modi’s behalf.

• Claim One: Gujarat enjoyed enormous prosperity under Modi’s command and became the leading "social capital" state.

Gujarat has been one of the most developed states in India for a long time. Together with Maharashtra, it has consistently been among the top two performers in terms of per capita income.

Gujarat’s achievements could only be statistically connected with Modi’s leadership if the growth rate accelerated dramatically during his time as chief minister of Gujarat (2001-2014). It did not.

For a simple fact check, see the economists Maitreesh Ghatak and Sanchari Roy’s March 31 piece in the Guardian.

There are also many indices that measure economic performance; growth rate of per capita income is just one. Granted, some are interested in growth at whatever cost, but for others there are indices such as the human development index (HDI) that emphasise nonincome measures such as education, health and standard of living.

Here statistics are even more revealing. While Gujarat’s HDI performance was above the national average in the 1980s and 1990s, it actually decelerated in the 2000s — under Modi’s leadership.

Further, average wages in Gujarat are significantly lower than other states and are also lower than the all-India average. Simply put, while Gujarat’s per capita income is almost 20% higher than the national average, its rural and urban wages are about 20% lower than average.

The numbers are even more striking if we compare wages with the state-level official poverty line: in terms of the real income they generate, wages of casual labour in Gujarat fall in the bottom two across the 28 states in India. Academics CP Chandrasekhar and Jayati Ghosh March analysis in Business Line is instructive. They show that the mythical Gujarat model of development is definitely not working for its workers.

• Claim Two:Gujarat does not suffer from the widespread corruption seen in the rest of India. While that claim is debatable, all facts point towards the growth of another kind of insidious corruption in Modi’s Gujarat — crony capitalism.

A spectacular case in point is the rise of the Adani group during Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat. Forbes Asia’s special report on the topic (March 12) and senior journalist Sidharth Vardarajan’s article in the Seminar make for illuminating reading.

Since 2005, the group has leased 7,350ha of land in Gujarat, obtaining 30-year renewable leases for prices ranging from 10c-45c a square metre, only to then sublet it to others, including the state-owned Indian Oil company for prices up to R116 a square metre.

Large chunks of this land is grazing land held in common by villagers of the region that the government wished away to the Adanis, without consulting them as stipulated by law. Where their cattle grazed and crops of dates and coconuts grew is now fly ash and saline water from the Adani power plant built on that land. In 2011, the Gujarat high court declared the Adanis’ special economic zone illegal for failing to obtain environmental clearances. While the case moved to the Supreme Court and the Adanis’ project persists in legal limbo, there are plans to expand the special economic zone to 18,000ha.

One might ask why legal hurdles do not seem to deter the Adanis? The answer was spelt out by a Financial Times equities analyst, James Crabtree, who predicts that "these clearances may no longer be so hard to get under the BJP regime" and Gautam Adani will definitely not be the only billionaire to get Modi’s "blessings".

In fact, the newly appointed prime minister has already directed his administration to give quick environmental clearances for large mining projects in the delicate Western Ghats region and the dense forests of Chattisgarh, among others.

Little wonder then that Indian corporate leaders have been repeating the Modi mantra. It is important to remember, though, that these are the same corporate leaders who have been involved in one scandal after another in the past few years and almost each scandal has been about the corrupt ways in which they have influenced the state to acquire natural resources.

For that seems to be the new most profitable Indian business model now: not manufacture, but rentier capitalism directed towards maximum exploitation of not just coal, gas and iron ore sold but land and water too. African states would do well to be circumspect of such rentiers and their economic models.

• Claim Three: Modi will be remembered in history as one of the world’s iconic economic reformers.

While that may or may not happen, what Modi and his government will definitely be remembered for is their complicity in two sets of ghastly crimes: the 2002 Gujarat pogrom that killed about 1,000 men, women and children largely of the minority Muslim community; and the extrajudicial killings of Muslim youths falsely labelled as terrorists.

A former minister in Modi’s cabinet and key aide, Mayaben Kodnani, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for her role in some of the most shocking incidents of violence during the pogrom.

Another minister and confidant of Modi, Amit Shah, is on trial as one of the central conspirators behind a critical case of extrajudicial killing by members of the Gujarat police.

Modi has so far escaped criminal responsibility for the misdeeds. We might, however, ask about his constitutional responsibility in these instances.

The Justice Verma Committee that probed the infamous Delhi gang rape, postulated the doctrine of command responsibility. According to the committee, public servants "in command, control or supervision of the police or armed forces" who fail to contain and allow criminal offences such as murder, rape, destruction of property, etc, to be committed shall be guilty of the offence of "breach of command responsibility".

As lawyers Arvind Narrain and Saumya Uma recently pointed out, in the terms laid down by the committee, Modi failed to control his aides, ministers and police officers from committing egregious violence against minorities. Many media reports and interviews with those accused and convicted of the violence suggest that Modi might even have facilitated it.

Here’s hoping we in SA can see through much of the myth making and think twice before we wish for a Modi-inspired economic and political model for ourselves.

• Pande is a senior lecturer and Chaturvedi a lecturer in sociology at the University of Cape Town.