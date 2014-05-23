World Bank paints rosy picture of accounting and auditing in South Africa

INSTEAD of another damaging paper on our country, the World Bank’s recent report on our accounting and auditing landscape is news to be proud of.

The report was commissioned by the finance minister to ascertain the progress that South Africa has made since the 2003 report. The aim was to benchmark the institutional framework that underpins our accounting and auditing practices against international standards and to highlight any emerging issues that need strengthening. The report was also required to propose policy recommendations on issues which need attention.

It was based on comprehensive research on the Observance of Standards and Codes for Accounting and Auditing in South Africa. The rigorous methodology used and the comprehensive nature of the research means that South Africa was put under the World Bank’s microscope. What the bank found was quite pleasing, and more than a little encouraging.

South Africa has implemented all 2003 policy recommendations, and has managed to strengthen its corporate financial reporting systems. According to the report, the country is a global leader in the adoption of, and contribution to, International Financial Reporting Standards, as well as International Standards of Reporting.

And despite the much-lamented brain drain that South Africa has fallen victim to, it seems as though the country is experiencing a "brain gain" in the field of chartered accounting and auditing. Although there is still a shortage of chartered accountants (CAs), the numbers are significantly up. The CA mantle remains the first choice by most prospective accountants, and the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (Saica) has accredited 13 South African universities to offer the curriculum.

But South Africa’s success in one particular category examined by the World Bank goes beyond the technical. And that is its success within the area of transformation. In what was once a profession almost exclusively populated by white males, there has been significant progress in creating opportunities for individuals from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and for women to build rewarding careers in accounting and auditing.

In 2002, only 322 African and 222 Coloured chartered accountants were registered with Saica. By 2011, these figures had already seen a vast improvement. The number of African CAs had risen to 2,811, and Coloured CAs to 1,043.

The success of this transformation has been largely attributed to initiatives like the Thuthuka Bursary Fund, which was established by Saica, and draws a wealth of support from the private and public sectors. But in truth, it is a collaborative effort between auditing firms, universities, Saica, The Department of Higher Education and Training, and many others. Thuthuka is a very important spoke in a complex transformational wheel.

Thuthuka was launched in 2002, and has helped the industry in its efforts to reflect the demographics of the country ever since. By supporting learners who have the potential but not the monetary means to study towards a CA, this initiative has seen thousands of African and Coloured learners becoming capable CAs. In fact, so successful is the programme in dealing with disadvantage that learners from the Thuthuka initiative consistently outperform their counterparts academically.

The World Bank report has given us a glimpse of the promise our nation holds when the private and public sectors put aside sectoral interests in favour of more strategic and more value-producing activity.

The accounting and auditing profession is not the finished article yet, but it has been ranked first of 144 countries in the world by the World Economic Forum for the past three years, and seemingly has developed a transformation plan which is also world class. What an example it has set for other professional associations, and to the government and the private sector at large.

Neither poor performance nor lack of transformation is acceptable in this new South Africa of ours if we are to lift our people out of poverty. We should collectively take heart and put pressure on all the private and public institutions we touch to emulate this performance.

• Mulder is a senior executive of professional development, transformation and growth at Saica.