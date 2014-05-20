Leadership and skills deficits must be addressed

IN THE commercial world, investors are prepared to pay a premium to hold shares in a company that is governed well. They know there’s a clear strategy and long-term sustainability — but there’s no difference at a country level.

Good governance encourages foreign investment and skills development and even when you experience a crisis. As long as there is good governance, people still have faith that a process is in place to fix it, specifically an independent judiciary, proper transparency and accountability. Simply put, good governance is a big asset for any company, nongovernmental organisation or country.

While South Africa is experiencing many governance failures in both the public and the private sector, pockets of excellence are emerging.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report, for example, has ranked South Africa’s accounting standards, auditing standards and stock-exchange regulations the best in the world for four consecutive years. It’s been a long journey, but part of the reason we’re rated so highly is that South African professionals and the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (Saica) were deeply involved in setting those standards. I believe if we were to apply the same strict and successful attention to the implementation of governance to combat corruption so service delivery could improve, foreign investment would rise and we could make a big difference to the lives of our poorest people.

Governance has been my passion for most of my life. In 1985, Prof Geoff Everingham at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and I started a publication called Corporate Reporting. We said: "We should always strive for excellence in reporting; this is what companies should report; this is how companies should make disclosures; this is the standard we should work towards."

Back then, there were very few globally agreed standards — the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have only been around for about 15 years .The Corporate Reporting publication is still running, and we update it every three years.

On the audit side, we saw the globalisation of business taking off and investors needed assurance that if they were moving large amounts of capital across borders, there would be recognised standards of auditing in the country they were moving it to. These standards have now evolved into a global platform: the International Standards on Auditing (ISA). About 100 countries, including South Africa, have adopted them so far. The King reports on Corporate Governance have made a significant contribution to the global debate on the subject.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and the Government Accounting Standards Board have taken the ISA and IFRS for the private sector and developed a "public sector perspective" to make them applicable to the public sector. Implementation remains a challenge — primarily one of skills and capacity.

Politicians regularly talk about transparency, accountability and good governance but don’t really understand what the issues are. There is a leadership deficit and equally important a skills deficit.

In the early 1990s South Africans had an openness of mind and huge capacity to accept change. I think that openness to change and our attitude towards business helped the process we had to go through to overhaul our accounting and auditing standards. Back then, the professions were starting to realise that transformation was a matter of sustainability, "pure capitalism" was over and businesses that wanted to survive had to be socially and environmentally responsible. That’s when Saica’s Thuthuka projects aimed at finding, funding and supporting learners to study accounting, and the Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund, which promotes science and core mathematics at school level, originated. Saica has a number of projects trying to address this. The Treasury and the auditor-general are behind several of these interventions.

There is evidence we are moving in the right direction — the KwaZulu-Natal treasury’s partnership with Thuthuka to ensure every municipality in the province has a qualified chartered accountant as its chief financial officer within the next 10 years is a good example, but the question is, will other provinces follow suit? There are signs that some might.

Business can do so much but there are some things the private sector can’t do. Thuthuka can try as hard as it wants to, the professions can try as hard as they want to, but the country is not going to get the skilled people it needs. Government has to address the fundamentals such as basic education. We need scientists, we need actuaries, we need doctors and we need accountants.

Mathematics and science are very important for all those professions. I don’t think we have sorted out the standard of mathematics at school level. If our educators are not equipped to educate, how is that going to affect how they teach students? We simply have to educate more learners at higher standards if we are to succeed.

Capacity shortages within the next few years will put a cap on our aim to achieve higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth levels. At present government represents 40% of our economy. If there is a lack of skills to run that sector professionally, we are not going to make progress as a country.

A recent PwC survey shows that the skills shortage is the biggest concern for CEOs across the continent. There has to be a healthy, balanced relationship between all partners. Government, business and the unions — all stakeholders have a role to play.

I think part of the solution is also to make everybody feel South African. We cannot have people feeling like aliens in their own country. As South Africans, we need a unity of purpose and a common vision once more. If we can recapture the enormous goodwill and openness to change we had 20 years ago, we can put the educational tools in place to ensure responsible governance within the next 20.

• Kana is PwC Africa Territory senior partner