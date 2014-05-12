Nationalism, caring for poor, let ANC hold middle ground

THE overwhelming victory of the African National Congress (ANC), despite what can be kindly described as an underperforming government, is the key puzzle of the elections to unravel.

Why were people so quick to forgive the ANC and vote for it even though many of them had been protesting in the streets only months before the poll or calling in to radio talk shows to vent their frustration?

Over the years, several answers to the question of what drives voter loyalty to the ANC have been put forward. These include that there isn’t an attractive enough opposition party; people, divided by apartheid, still vote along racial lines; and that black Africans in particular remain emotionally tied to the ANC because of its role in bringing about liberation.

Related to these is the issue of trust, which has been a key factor in why African voters prefer to vote for the ANC, despite its shortcomings, rather than vote for a party such as the Democratic Alliance (DA), whose bona fides they are not sure about.

These explanations have been borne out by survey research and anecdotal evidence. But at the same time as they remain largely true, it is also common cause that the effect of these factors has begun to diminish.

The Congress of the People and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) breakaways, the imminent left breakaway in the Congress of South African Trade Unions, and the departure from party ranks of a sizeable number of high-profile individuals — liberal, radical or religious — on the grounds that the party has lost its way, are all illustrative of the fragmentation of the ANC. Its highly public internal strife and the corruption that has taken root in the party, linked to access to and abuse of state resources and contracts, have also damaged its reputation.

The narrative that has tended to flow from this is that over time, as the liberation dividend fades, the ANC will get smaller and the opportunities for coalition politics will grow. Expectations, especially before the recent pre-election polls began to tell us differently, were that the ANC was headed for a knock and for the first time would have to wake up and smell the coffee. But that has not happened in any significant way.

While local government elections in 2016 will certainly see a few more coalitions added to those that exist already, mainly in the Western Cape — the most imminent prospect being Nelson Mandela Bay metro, where the ANC dropped below 50% — and the DA has made impressive gains in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, this election result shows that significant coalition politics is not just around the corner.

While much news reporting and the noise of the political opposition feed the perception of an ANC in decline, fact is that it is in a better state than imagined. The election results raise the thought that there is a stronger glue that holds the ANC’s support base together than the old emotional and racially based allegiances of the past. Over the past 20 years, as the splitting up of the liberation alliance has been noisily under way, a new sense of citizenship and nationhood has been in the making. The ANC is unequivocally at the head of the nation-building process, both through its political messaging and the full range of policies geared towards "transformation" and the creation of a new SA.

As an aside, this is why, in order to compete on the big stage, the DA has presented itself as ANC-lite, emulating both the ANC’s style of politics and most of its policies.

While the ANC has been since its formation first and foremost a nationalist party, it has also expressed both radical and socially progressive ideas. For instance, the party’s stance on nonracialism, on women’s rights and on a range of freedoms usually associated with western democracies have all set it apart from other African nationalist formations.

But now it is fair to say that, with the process of nation-building and the creation of a new black elite well under way, the emphasis is now squarely on a loud and proud African nationalism. Policies of affirmative action and black economic empowerment for example, the plan to use procurement budgets of state-owned enterprises to create black industrialists, are geared to accelerate the creation of a black elite.

While deracialising the elite has been the ANC’s biggest success, it has not forgotten to take care of the poor. The huge social grants scheme and a very large number of people employed in the extended public works programme, which now has a visible presence in every municipality in the land, play an enormous role in township and rural life. This reminds people every day of the presence of the ANC in their lives.

The ANC’s election campaign blasted the loud and proud message "that we are the nation" with much modern swag and without much reference to old symbols of the liberation struggle. Girls in hot pants with Jacob Zuma emblazoned on the bum and convoys of yellow luxury sedans with ANC branding were the style, rather than berets and AK-47s.

The vast majority of African people remain excited to be part of this train. The effectiveness of the campaign message in uniting and shifting the vote was phenomenal. An Ipsos poll done in November last year, before the election campaigning got under way, put the ANC support at 53%. By the time the last poll was done, also by Ipsos (but commissioned by the Sunday Times), the ANC stood at 63.9%.

As well as broadcasting its message of togetherness, the ANC campaign also paid close attention to the "hot spots", where protest activity has flared in recent months. Provincial ANC and South African Communist Party officials visited many of the troubled communities, intervening in local internal governing party battles. In many instances, they found that although people are living in adverse socioeconomic conditions and have reason to demonstrate, the protests themselves are organised and fuelled by disgruntled elements within the ANC, fighting over the spoils of patronage and seeking to get the attention of the party’s leaders rather than organise a revolution.

Addressing these in many cases, but not all, was enough to put an end to the problems and bring most community leaders back onside for the election campaign. So, even in hot spots, the ANC again won solid majorities, although not without losses. In Bronkhorstspruit, for example, the ANC majority was hardly harmed at all.

Mothutlung and Bekkersdal, where the EFF campaigned hard, were safely won by the ANC. But the EFF did significant damage to what used to be enormous ANC majorities. In Rustenburg, where the issues are different and anger against the ANC is really over the platinum strike, its majority was brought down from 73.8% in 2009 to 57%.

While this shows that it matters to have an electoral alternative, as in the EFF this time, the bigger lesson is that the ANC has held onto the middle ground. So, as some parts of the ANC support base fall away — the left, the genuine socialists, the human rights lobbyists and impatient or apathetic youth — most of the base is firmly in place.

As leader of the nation-building process, it has been relatively easy to persuade the majority that their best interests lie in standing together. Provided the ANC is moderately successful in getting the economy and some job creation going, its blend of patronage politics and national togetherness could remain a compelling choice for a solid majority for a long time into the future.

• Paton is writer at large