Creating jobs is ANC’s biggest challenge

AS EXPECTED, the African National Congress (ANC) has won a convincing victory in the elections. Over the past 20 years, there have been undoubted improvements in the delivery of low-cost housing, electricity supply and drinkable water in the townships and rural areas, while 15-million South Africans benefit from social payments for the impoverished. The government has started to address the backlog in infrastructure spending through the expansion projects for Transnet and Eskom.

An important reason for the continued strong showing of the ruling party, however, has been the weakness of all the other opposition parties, apart from the Democratic Alliance. The likely effect of Julius Malema and his Economic Freedom Fighters was exaggerated by the media. His challenge enabled the ANC to portray itself as the moderate centrists or, more precisely, centre leftists in the South African political spectrum.

The real challenge is now to come, and unless it is met more effectively in the next than in the past five years, the ANC should not expect so benign an outcome next time around. The government has promised to create 6-million jobs over the next five years. Most economists would agree that this, potentially, is achievable, but only if the government is able to overcome contradictions in its policies that have impeded job creation.

SA still depends on the mining industry for 50% of its export earnings. Over the past 10 years, with much stronger commodity prices than in the past, there has been an increase in employment and production in every other country with mineral resources. Only in SA has there been a significant contraction in employment. At present, SA is ranked 68th out of 112 countries in terms of attractiveness to mining investors. In the mining sector, the country has now reached a tipping point at which companies and investors are as likely to reduce their exposure to SA. This will have to be addressed if SA is to have any chance of arresting the decline in jobs in the mining sector.

The new government, however, has a huge opportunity in terms of investment and job creation in the oil and gas industry. This could create the potential for SA to become self-sufficient in energy, with low domestic energy costs, but this will require huge investments over the next 10-15 years. Yet, instead of prescribing a separate regime to encourage investment in the oil and gas industry, it has been subordinated in the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act to a regime requiring the oil companies to give the government a 20% free carry in new ventures.

Investors could accept this if there were provisions for the recovery of costs, but not combined, as in the act, with an ability to buy them out at any point thereafter. It will be interesting to see who will be brave enough to invest on this basis.

This situation can, and I am sure will, be remedied by negotiation with the oil companies, but it demonstrates an ideological bent that will have to be corrected if the government is to have any chance of creating the jobs it has promised. President Jacob Zuma is no ideologue himself and nor is the incoming deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa. To succeed in the goal of huge new job creation, Zuma and Ramaphosa will need to act as the principal advocates of job creation and insist that it is the first priority. They would need to keep reminding their colleagues of the simple equation: investment equals jobs, so deterring it is not a good idea.

This is the opportunity for the new government to show that it understands that SA has to compete for investment and that it intends to adopt as positive and welcoming an attitude to investment from overseas as pretty well every other country in Africa has done. The idea that the Chinese might agree to invest on benevolent terms can be held only by those who have never had to deal with the Chinese parastatals, which pride themselves on seeking to drive harder bargains than their western counterparts.

An alternative is to head down the path towards an increasingly state-directed economy in which "deployment" takes precedence over competence and far too much is left to ministerial discretion. This is not a model that has succeeded anywhere else. It would lead inevitably to fiscal difficulties, investment downgrades and an embarrassing need in five years’ time to explain why the promised number of new jobs has simply not materialised.

• Renwick was British ambassador to SA from 1987 to 1991. Since then, he has worked on investment in emerging markets, including SA.