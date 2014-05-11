New figures highlight jobs slaughter

THE news that unemployment has grown another 1.1% over the first quarter of 2014 has engendered the usual vitriol about strikes and “unreasonable” labour demands for a living wage and decent work.

In an election year, when all the major parties made claims about increasing jobs and reducing unemployment, a picture emerges of deep-seated structural problems in the economy and the nature of work, which none of the parties addressed.

If one looks beyond this short-term analysis, one can discern at least three important features underlying the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

First, it confirms the long-term trend in unemployment, consistently hovering around the 35% mark (once one includes what Stats SA continues to call “discouraged workers“) since the 1990s. The fact that it spans the 2007-2008 global crisis shows that it cannot be seen as a temporary glitch or an immediate consequence of the global capitalist malaise.

Second, it shows how much employment is now in retail, finance and “community and social services” and not in manufacturing and mining.

After 20 years of an ANC government carrying out every prescription of economic orthodoxy -tight fiscal policy; freeing up capital controls; encouraging its major corporations to leave offshore; boosting its finance sector — South Africa effectively has been deindustrialised and continues to suffer a jobs slaughter.

Third, the fact that the first-quarter job losses are attributed by Stats SA to losses in the “informal sector” and the comment that firms hired in late 2013 only to shed such jobs in 2014 shows how work has become part-time, casualised and outsourced.

In fact, Stats SA now defines the “informal sector” so broadly as to include both jobs in the “grey goods or untaxed” area associated with this term historically, as well as precarious work in the “formal” sector.

And then there is the rise of finance and other business. This sector has risen as a percentage of overall employment, but it is a sector that is notoriously not labour-intensive — and so its percentage rise represents a problem and not a solution.

How did this come to pass?

Encouraged by the first democratic government seeking to make South Africa attractive for inward foreign investment, the country’s largest corporations — Anglo, Liberty and Old Mutual — were encouraged to go abroad. But instead of foreign investment flowing in, the domestic giants took their money out.

The need to remit profits and dividends offshore is the main source of South Africa’s negative trade balance, and with declining industrial capacity we now sit with a balance of payments problem.

This, in turn, means that South Africa is reliant on speculative inward flows into bonds and equity and we are at the mercy of global investor vicissitudes (it is no accident that when the US Federal Reserve decided to taper its quantitative easing policy of easy money in December, it caused an investor shift back to dollars and a run on the rand in January).

The reliance on bonds meant that South Africa had to put up interest rates. It is notable how, despite the first-quarter increase in unemployment -which should create pressures to cut interest rates and stimulate growth — the consensus among economists is for an increase in interest rates because of the need to attract inflows into bonds. So the measures required to ameliorate the balance of payments problems act to counter the interests of growth and jobs.

In short, the latest picture from Stats SA shows fewer jobs. And the work that is available is more precarious, less formal and in sectors that are not reflective of a vibrant and growing economy that positions South Africa to improve the quality of life of its citizens.

• Gentle is the director of the International Labour Research and Information Group

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times