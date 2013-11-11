SA Express’s renewal plan tested by experts

IT WOULD be churlish to dismiss a recent article in Business Day that raised important questions to which SA Express’s (SAX’s) shareholders, ultimately all South Africans, deserve answers. It is true that the airline is emerging from a turbulent and painful past. South Africans have legitimate reasons to be concerned about its future and, whether the recent leadership changes and financial results aren’t just the latest in a series of false starts.

But we believe that troubled past is behind us. Still, as was noted by MPs during our annual report presentation, much needs to be done before we can say we have reached our cruising altitude.

Our optimism stems from the fact that we have now assembled a leadership team committed and capable of steering the airline into a sustainable future. This team is to be reinforced in coming months with the three new experienced executives to the critically important posts of heads of strategic planning, legal and compliance, as well as company secretary.

The job of fixing SAX is a long and a hard one, but one that must be done. We have begun this process. We are dealing with the legacy issues by, among others, strengthening the internal controls and improving governance, especially accountability, as well as ensuring the financial sustainability of the business. We have committed to ending the recent past of qualified audits. The present financial year is the start of clean audits.

Last year, our shareholder minister, Malusi Gigaba, appointed a task team of all leaders of the state’s three civil aviation assets to work out a long-term turnaround strategy. This work was finalised earlier this year and adopted by the shareholder, and is now being implemented. A key part of this plan is better co-ordination between these three entities to ensure financial and operational success is sustainable. Separately, as SAX, we submitted our four-year business plan in February, setting out clearly the vision and implementable plans to achieve it. The proposed fleet-renewal plan, which is critical to safety and cost efficiency and effectiveness, is an integral part of the plan to achieve our growth ambition as an airline. The plan, which includes the launch of new routes, now enjoys the support of our all our key stakeholders. Accordingly, it is misleading to suggest, as implied in the recent article, that no business case has been made. Far from it; it has been – and to ensure that this is sufficiently robust, we have stress-tested it with experts. At the appropriate time, we will make the necessary announcements about the planned fleet-acquisition programme, including funding plans, once all governance processes have been complied with.

As management of this airline, we believe it would be grossly unfair to fellow South Africans to ask the state to continuously write blank cheques to any entity, including SAX. Each year, state-owned companies enter into performance agreements with the state through the shareholder representative ministry. SAX is no different; we have a set of key performance indicators we have committed ourselves to the Department of Public Enterprises. We report on these publicly at regular intervals. For example, we have budgeted for a modest profit in the present financial year. This is ambitious given the fact that the commercial aviation environment hasn’t fully recovered from the effects of the global financial crisis.

Our strategy is to take advantage of the few growth opportunities in the market, and invest responsibly in monetising these opportunities. As part of this strategy, we launched two new routes — the Durban-Lusaka and Durban-Harare routes — in the past few months.

We have also launched three new routes in South Africa in our strategy of connecting small cities to bigger ones, enabling business and leisure travel, and making air travel accessible to as many citizens as possible. These new routes are also aimed at building stronger feeder networks for international carriers, and attract traffic and volumes to hubs that would in turn encourage long-haul operators to grow to new hub-to-hub markets. We will also form strategic alliances through code-shares, alliance partnerships and joint ventures where appropriate.

The civil aviation industry is a tough and unforgiving one. An industry consensus forecast of passenger growth of 5.3% a year between now and 2016 requires cautious ambition. This is no time for reckless adventurism. We have a credible business plan, and a committed leadership team to take advantage of the few growth opportunities.

