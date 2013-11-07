Landlords sneak off with bone in e-toll dogfight

USERS should maybe pay something for Gauteng’s upgraded freeways, but there are other beneficiaries too, and one ready source of funding for public infrastructure is staring us all in the face.

Most of us will have noticed the multiyear, multimillion-rand building boom around the Sandton and Rosebank Gautrain stations. This is testimony to the sharp increases in land values courtesy of the taxpayer-funded commuter rail system. Yet the government, with the partial exception of municipalities which levy rates on buildings and land, is making no effort to tap the value it has created.

Meanwhile, the Gautrain, in common with commuter rail systems elsewhere, and despite charging realistic as opposed to concessionary fares, is battling to achieve adequate returns. The "Chunnel", a privately funded undersea rail tunnel connecting the UK and France, was largely debt-funded and broke its loan covenants in 1995, as having to compete with air and sea transport it was unable to generate the required returns.

Meanwhile, the rising land rents to which its construction led on either side of the English Channel, went uncollected. With an international project such as the Chunnel, rising land values over a wide area would have been difficult to track in the absence of existing systems. In more localised projects, such as the Gautrain and the Jubilee Line extension in London, high-profile benefits are easier to see.

In the latter case, New Zealander Don Riley noticed his buildings, which happened to be close to the new stations, were suddenly enhancing his wealth without his doing anything. Curious about what was going on, he detailed it all when he found out, including his gains and the taxpayer costs, in a book, Taken for a Ride.

So what to do? Governments from time to time have taken ad hoc measures ("betterment taxes") to try to claw back some of the benefits from improved infrastructure or even rezoning. Given that these measures are usually in addition to existing taxes, they are highly unpopular and politically unsustainable. Moreover, in the absence of efficient site value rating systems, they would fail to capture all the benefits that extend to many other sites beyond the easily observable improvements adjoining commuter rail stations.

No, the lost opportunities thousands of Gauteng residents pass by daily are best seen as the tip of the iceberg of benefits that would accrue to the economy in a shift from taxation of the product of labour and capital to collection of community-created land and other natural resource values. Whereas the present system has a demonstrably disincentivising effect on investment and economic activity, land rental collection has the opposite effect — the government, as a proxy for the community, simply collects the value it creates. It thereby incentivises efficient use of all land and natural resources, while the present system tends to encourage hoarding, with consequences including urban sprawl and retarded economic growth.

This brings us to toll roads, where the benefits to nonusers may not be as striking as around commuter rail stations. They are nevertheless substantial and will, without doubt, be reflected in rising land values to a greater or lesser extent throughout the province. The fact that the Gauteng economy has benefited from improved distribution of goods and access of commuters to employment is amply demonstrated by the protests from business and individuals. Improved access from industrial sites in, say, Midrand, to customers or suppliers in north, south and east Gauteng will have improved their productivity, and hence their market value. The same applies to residential land near motorways, which facilitates employment further afield. This in turn enhances the public good of labour mobility.

The intense struggle between civil society and the government over toll roads is like a dogfight in which the third one, the landowner, sneaks off with the bone. This is not meant to cast aspersions on the latter, or property developers whose skill is vitally necessary for economic development and who are simply playing the game according to the rules. It is just that if we change the rules, we all benefit.

While, in principle, toll roads could well be unnecessary in a fully fledged land rental collection system, it may be too late to prevent some level of tolling in Gauteng. However, it is definitely not too late to consider switching from the antiquated tax system to one that would facilitate a huge cut in the level of tolls now envisaged. Hopefully, Judge Dennis Davis’s Tax Advisory Commission will take note.

• Meintjes is head of research at Imara SP Reid

© BDlive 2013