Compromise could put UN seat within Africa’s grasp

THE urgent need for greater African representation on the United Nations (UN) Security Council hit the headlines recently, when President Jacob Zuma accused the permanent five (P-5) veto-wielding members of the world organisation’s most powerful body of being "part of the problem rather than the solution".

Zuma was forthright in his condemnation of the role occupied by the "big five" — the US, China, Russia, France and the UK.

He said in an address to the UN General Assembly: "We cannot remain beholden indefinitely to the will of an unrepresentative minority on most important issues of international peace and security."

Zuma’s lament that the 15-member UN Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international order, "might have by now outlived its usefulness" derives from the council’s founding conception.

In 1945, the most powerful five nations at the time — the victors of the Second World War — were given the responsibility to lead the only UN organ that has a mandate to make legally binding decisions on all its members, in the hope that they would act to protect the most vulnerable among them.

The result of the one-sided bargain, however, has been that the council promotes international security selectively, particularly in support of the interests of the P-5.

The "big five" often initiate and shape, or block, the implementation — as well as the mandates — of UN peacekeeping interventions to further their own strategic interests, and to reinforce their own historical spheres of influence.

After almost 70 years, the P-5 countries have decades of experience of using the body’s arcane rules of procedure to their advantage. They draft most council resolutions, and choose all council committee chairs. The 10 nonpermanent members, elected for two-year nonrenewable terms, are often excluded from key meetings at which action is agreed on strategic issues.

The hijacking of the Security Council by the parochial interests of the "big five" has been made worse by contestation between them over their respective geopolitical interests. During the Cold War, this led to the body’s paralysis as Washington and Moscow vetoed each other’s resolutions.

After the ice thawed, consensus was increasingly reached at the council on a range of international peace and security issues — particularly in Africa, where most of the world body’s peacekeeping operations have been deployed (at present, eight of 15).

However, tension between the P-3 (the US, France and the UK) and the P-2 (Russia and China) have become more pronounced again since the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation intervention in Libya in 2011, with Moscow and Beijing thrice vetoing western-sponsored draft resolutions on Syria in 2011 and last year.

Washington and Paris have also differed in their approach to crises in Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Syria, with France favouring more interventionist responses to those crises.

The new attempt by Moscow and Washington to create a common approach towards Damascus — culminating in the present UN-sponsored decommissioning of Syria’s chemical weapons programme — has provided further evidence of how the fluctuating and converging interests of the most powerful nations, in particular their wish to continue to dominate the council, shape the launching and nature of international interventions in weaker countries.

The democratic virtues of the case for reform are clear, particularly in Africa, which is the focus of 60% of the Security Council’s deliberations, and the site of deployment for more than 77% of UN peacekeepers — but is represented by only three nonpermanent members on the 15-strong body.

However, although Africa remains one of only two regions of the globe (the other being Latin America) without permanent representation on the world’s most powerful diplomatic body, the Security Council has been reluctant to establish clear rules for engagement with the continent’s leading multilateral body, the African Union (AU), on its interventions in the region.

Annual consultations between the 15-member AU Peace and Security Council and the UN Security Council are presented by the "big five" as meetings with individual members of the world body’s Security Council rather than with the organ as a whole.

Notwithstanding Zuma’s demand for a more inclusive UN Security Council by 2015, it remains extremely unlikely that negotiations on the organ’s reform will end soon in a grand bargain on the council’s composition and membership.

Indeed, Africa has arguably become hostage to its own all-or-nothing position — reflected in the 2005 Ezulwini Consensus — in favour of two additional African permanent members with veto power to add to its existing three rotating seats.

Given the present political stalemate in negotiations on reform of the council’s composition and membership, African countries should consider revisiting the Ezulwini Consensus and removing the insistence on the veto (as Nigeria and South Africa argued in 2005, and as has been accepted by Germany, Japan, India and Brazil) in order to be able to enact reform of this body.

In the meantime, African countries — in particular, the three African nonpermanent members on the UN Security Council — must make a more concerted and proactive effort to chair important council committees and working groups, and to have a substantive role in drafting the resolutions that emanate from them.

At present, the P-5 control the penmanship of council resolutions, and have used discussions on working methods to delay serious reforms.

During its two terms on the UN Security Council (2007-08 and 2011-12), South Africa promoted the broader African peace and security agenda with some success.

However, continuity on this issue depends on the political will and ability of the council’s successive African nonpermanent members. This year, Morocco, Rwanda and Togo have failed to constitute a sufficiently strong African presence on the body.

Rwanda, for example, has been accused of intervening in the Congo to further its parochial interests.

Although Nigeria, which is likely to succeed Togo on the council next year, should once again bring a stronger African presence, the absence of such representation for the past year — and in the future — can threaten Africa’s interests.

In order to ensure a robust and consistent voice for the continent on the UN Security Council, African countries need to agree on a formal mechanism for selecting nonpermanent members that possess the power and capacity to serve the interests of the continent; and, in the longer term, a realistic model for permanent representation that can win the broad support of other blocs and governments campaigning for a more democratic council.

• Paterson is a senior project officer and Virk a senior researcher at the Centre for Conflict Resolution in Cape Town. The centre’s policy report and brief, titled Africa, SA, and the United Nations Security Architecture, is available at www.ccr.org.za.