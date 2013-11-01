Brave new Bank of England steers a risky course

LAST week, Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, brought cheer to the City of London. His robust defence of finance marked an abrupt change from the regime of his predecessor. The financial sector will certainly love him. His views are refreshingly clear. But they are also a gamble.

Mr Carney’s central point was that "organised properly, a vibrant financial sector brings substantial benefits".

He pointed to the scale of the London markets, with almost four times as many foreign banks as in 1913. The assets of UK banks have grown from 40% of gross domestic product (GDP) to more than 400%.

But, he said, suppose that "UK-owned banks’ share of global financial activity remains the same and that financial deepening in foreign economies increases in line with historical norms".

"By 2050, UK banks’ assets could exceed nine times GDP, and that is to say nothing of the potentially rapid growth of foreign banking and shadow banking based in London."

Mr Carney continued: "Some would react to this prospect with horror."

He was right, as this would turn the UK into the Iceland of 2007. He responded that "a vibrant financial sector brings substantial benefits".

He said: "The UK state cannot stand behind a banking system that is already many times the size of the economy."

He stressed the supportive role of the Bank of England, while arguing that "our job is to ensure that (the financial sector) is safe". He emphasised the forthcoming approach of the central bank to supplying money and high-quality collateral to banks: "The range of assets we will accept in exchange will be wider, extending to raw loans and, in fact, any asset of which we are capable of assessing the risks. And using our facilities will be cheaper."

This is a new Bank of England. Is it a sensible one? First, are the new liquidity rules wise? A central bank can, in principle, create domestic money without limit. But if it uses that power more freely, it encourages banks and markets to generate more maturity transformation, making themselves and the economy more vulnerable to panic. Second, will new rules for banking and markets make them sufficiently resilient? Scepticism is in order. The idea the UK could become Iceland makes the ring-fencing of retail banking even more important. Beyond this, continued reliance on risk-weighting of capital is disturbing. A leverage ratio of more than 30 to one is excessive. Far more equity is required.

Mr Carney’s response is largely that the ability to "resolve" banks, by converting debt to equity, would solve the problem. Resolution might take taxpayers off the hook, but not the economy. Once debt is converted into equity, in a crisis, the banks’ ability to expand credit would be curbed.

Is the future that Mr Carney outlines good for the UK? Here, he is right: the financial sector has become a crucial source of incomes and jobs. But this industry also generates instability and rising income inequality.

But the biggest question is whether ever-increasing financial deepening and cross-border integration are good things. The evidence is against these beliefs. In a recent paper, two economists from the Bank for International Settlements argued that there is a "negative relationship between the rate of growth of finance and the rate of growth of total factor productivity".

As of August, loans outstanding to UK residents from banks were £2.4-trillion (160% of GDP). Of this, 34% went to financial institutions, 42.7% to households, and 10.1% to real estate and construction. UK banking is highly interconnected — its principal activity is leveraging up property assets.

Why should its expansion promote growth, other than its own? It may instead mainly worsen the UK economy’s debt-induced fragility.

Financial deepening does promote prosperity, but only up to a point. Many high-income countries are beyond it. The huge expansion in finance since 1980 has not brought commensurate economic gains. Many developing countries do have room to grow finance, to their benefit; India is an example. Yet some may already have enough.

Mr Carney has defined a new vision. I admire its bravura. Of its wisdom, I have doubts. The idea that a huge expansion even of a reformed financial system would bring global benefit is doubtful. Not too much zeal, Mr Carney.

