NEW YORK NOTEBOOK: Mbete still Zuma’s jolly fellow at the cocktails

SOUTH Africa’s permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York threw a good cocktail party to coincide with President Jacob Zuma’s visit and his speech to the annual General Assembly.

The leading lights of Africa’s diplomatic corps came to the reception and Mr Zuma was in jovial form. But he seemed to go out of his way to honour the most embattled member of his entourage, Baleka Mbete, national chairwoman of the ANC.

Ignoring the cloud hanging over her at home, about accusations that she improperly sought to influence a Gold Fields empowerment deal, Mr Zuma had arranged for a giant birthday cake to be wheeled in on a trolley while he serenaded her with a burst of: "For she’s a jolly good fellow".

MS MBETE is South Africa’s Eminent Person on the panel of the African Peer Review Forum, a strangely anonymous body considering its job is to promote high standards of governance on the continent. Ms Mbete is in charge of evaluating Liberia, whose famous president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was appointed in May to chair the forum.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner came to the party but did not hang around. Apart from running a small and impoverished country that was brought to its knees by a civil war, she has been loaded down by her mostly male African peers with extra work.

Apart from the forum, Ms Sirleaf is also chairing the committee which has to come up with the continent’s "Common Position on Post-2015 Development Goals", a gruelling task if ever there was one.

The committee held its first meeting in New York because so many African presidents were there. Ms Sirleaf was the first to say that the deliberations were way behind schedule. My efforts to button-hole her at the lift when she was leaving were thwarted by her female bodyguard.

GAMBIAN president Yahya Jammeh brooks no dissent at home so exiles from the country he has led since 1994 must have felt they had the freedom of New York, protesting every day without hindrance outside the super-luxurious Ritz Carlton where he was lodging.

"Jammeh out! Jammeh murderer!" they chanted for hours on end with no danger of being carted away by New York’s finest. There were never more than 30 but they made a lot of noise and outnumbered the Iranians, their main competition at the General Assembly. A young Gambian popped out of the roped-off protest area to greet me warmly, reminding me he had survived one of my journalism courses in Accra.

Like most Gambian reporters of any worth, my friend has seen the wisdom of going abroad. He intends to ply a different and safer trade in the US, his adopted country. "I’m training to become a law enforcement officer," he said.

MR JAMMEH’S official title is His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya Abdul-Azziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh, the Commander In Chief of The Armed Forces and the Chief Custodian of the Sacred Constitution of The Gambia. He was a 29-year-old army lieutenant when he seized power. In his speech to the UN lekgotla, Mr Jammeh said homosexuality had become a global epidemic. "We Muslims and Africans will fight to end this behaviour," he said.

Such views are considered pre-historic in New York, but people merely shrug when they hear that they emanated from the General Assembly.

MR ZUMA and the delegation from South Africa also stayed at the Ritz Carlton, plus five journalists invited by the government, including me. Central Park was just across the street, and all the long-standing New York communities were playing and picnicking in one of the world’s great urban parks, but a friend pointed out how many immigrants from Central America have arrived since my last visit in 2006.

I WAS told that the UN now has the second-biggest army in the world after the US, but with one major difference. The UN troops are blue-helmeted peacekeepers and two-thirds of them are deployed in African trouble spots, consequently accounting for two-thirds of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations budget.

Optimists will say this proves that active conflicts on the continent are on the wane. But the glass-half-empty brigade will argue the contrary and point to chronic governance failures in many states, causing low-level rebellions and general insecurity that need to be permanently managed by UN troops.

Talking of brigades, the South African National Defence Force teamed up with Tanzanian and Malawian soldiers earlier this year in an intervention brigade in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They are technically part of Monusco, the 20,000-strong UN force of soldiers and police.

UN troops have been there for 15 years, at enormous cost and to little evident effect, so the deployment came on a much tougher mandate. Security Council Resolution 2098, adopted last March, turned Monusco soldiers into "peace enforcers" with a proactive duty to neutralise "negative forces", such as the M23 rebels.

They appear to have been soundly trounced in the first serious engagements, but the sight of UN forces fighting alongside Congo’s disreputable regular army will not please UN purists.

• Business Day’s Kotch spent a week in New York during the UN General Assembly.