Forward guidance is the IMF’s next big test

THIS month central bankers, policy makers, private-sector executives, academics and representatives of civil-society organisations will convene in Washington DC for the annual joint meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Among the most important outcomes this year will be the IMF board of governors’ decision on how to address international monetary issues.

Global economic conditions remain precarious, with no signs of healthy gross domestic product growth in the eurozone, a weak recovery in the US, commodity-exporting countries such as Australia suffering from diminishing Chinese demand and an emerging-market slowdown now well into its third year. In such an uncertain environment, even small changes in advanced countries’ monetary policy can destabilise developing economies.

The world needs strategies to mitigate looming volatility. The IMF — whose mandate is to maintain balance-of-payments stability worldwide — should be the institution that provides them. Rather than waiting for a crisis to erupt before intervening, the IMF should provide "forward guidance" on how it will tackle disruptions in international financial markets.

Central banks are increasingly using such guidance to communicate monetary policy and anchor market expectations. For example, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has pledged to keep interest rates low at least until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5%. Likewise, Mark Carney, in his first policy action as governor of the Bank of England, announced forward guidance for short-term interest rates.

Perhaps the most telling recent example of a central bank using forward guidance effectively was European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi’s announcement last year that the ECB would do "whatever it takes" to ensure the euro’s survival. That pledge stabilised borrowing costs and dramatically reduced interest-rate spreads for struggling eurozone countries. Investors’ belief that the ECB would buy up government debt if bond yields rose too high was enough to restore calm; indeed, no central-bank intervention in secondary markets has been necessary since then.

The IMF’s policy tool here is the dollar amount it is willing to pledge as a backstop in balance-of-payments crises. By promising to intervene in vulnerable markets in the event of excessive financial volatility, the IMF, as the largest player, would reduce co-ordination problems among investors. By communicating its willingness to provide emergency funds, the IMF would reduce the stigma against countries that turn to it for assistance.

The good news is that the IMF has already shown some interest in the idea of forward guidance. At the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, MD Christine Lagarde suggested that the IMF would intervene to help emerging markets in crisis. The bad news is that Lagarde’s vague announcement seems to have done little to shape market expectations or make governments more comfortable requesting IMF assistance. This underscores a fundamental point: successful forward guidance requires credibility.

After the US investment bank, Lehman Brothers, collapsed in 2008, sparking a global financial crisis whose repercussions are still being felt, Group of 20 (G-20) countries committed to increasing the IMF’s lending resources, thereby enabling the fund to mitigate the effects of the crisis. Today, G-20 leaders must again use their influence over IMF policy, this time to push for timely forward guidance and another round of reform of the international financial architecture.

The Fed’s decision last month to postpone tapering its quantitative-easing programme has given emerging markets some breathing room, which they should use to bolster themselves against the inevitable reversal of easy-money inflows from the US.

This is an opportunity for the IMF to formulate and announce its policy to address financial-market turbulence.

To be sure, there is no shortage of issues — poverty eradication, aid effectiveness and international development — to be discussed at the IMF-World Bank meeting. But the failure of IMF leaders to produce a forward-looking strategy to confront impending market turmoil would undermine progress in all of these areas. The last thing a still fragile global economy needs is more uncertainty.

• Gopinath is professor of economics at Harvard University.

© Project Syndicate, 2013