Cosatu and its unions slide towards a crisis of relevance

IT IS easy to form the impression that trade unions are gaining unprecedented ground in South Africa’s economic and political affairs. The number of working days lost to strikes and work stoppages has increased steadily in recent years. The length of the annual strike season has increased, too: just three years ago, it lasted less than three months whereas now it lasts more than 10. The number of economic sectors involved in strikes has grown greatly.

A slew of economic indicators, including manufacturing and mining production, export volumes and the exchange rate of the rand, clearly show the adverse effect of strikes. A growing number of notable voices — including the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Fund and even the secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) — have decried the perpetual conflict in South Africa’s labour relations.

But the impression that trade unions are gaining ground is incorrect. Consider two notable statistics. First, trade union membership — a key measure of union influence in the workplace — is declining. Last year alone, trade unions lost more than R95m in membership fees due to declining membership. Out of a workforce of 13.7-million, only 3.2-million are unionised. In other words, only 24% of the workforce belongs to a union, and far fewer pay union dues. If appropriate adjustments are made for the heavily unionised public sector, only 15% of the private-sector workforce is unionised. Indicative of the trouble trade unions are experiencing recruiting youth, the average age of a union member in South Africa is 43, while the average age of a job seeker is 27.

Second, union members’ participation in strikes — a key measure of union influence over members — has fallen sharply. Last year, fewer than 4% of union members turned up on the 99 strikes and 3.3-million working days that were lost during the year. In an attempt to boost participation in strikes, strike-related intimidation and violence rose to a record 153,000 incidents last year and are now the fifth leading cause of absenteeism. Nearly 44% of strikes last year were unprotected, and a record number of workers supported strikes not called by their unions.

The picture of trade unions on the rampage is, therefore, incorrect. Trade unions, in fact, are in a battle for survival. The suspended boss of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) was rocked, not by romantic dalliances, but by infighting and jostling for power between the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa. Infighting and jostling for power, in turn, have been created by saturation of union membership in the mining sector, where 78% of the workforce is unionised, and the spontaneous emergence of rival unions to fill the void created by the unions’ overt politicisation and remoteness from workers’ day-to-day interests.

The primary rival that has emerged to date, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, has proposed some very positive measures, such as company-level bargaining, which allows workers to reach wage settlements appropriate to individual companies’ financial circumstances, rather than the antiquated sector-level bargaining system that applies to all companies equally. It will be interesting to track the growth and influence of nascent rival trade unions.

Although the situation is fluid, it is possible to venture two predictions based on the trends identified above.

First, Cosatu will be torn apart, leaving two fragments: a small and irrelevant group of private-sector unions that will have no influence apart from intermittent, poorly attended and heavily publicised strikes; and a large and politically influential public-sector union that, due to its opposition to any measures that will rein in corruption or improve public servants’ performance, is on a collision course with the government.

Second, the tripartite alliance will collapse. The ANC will become less concerned with the "working class" and more concerned with the growing black middle class.

In 2000, there were only 180,000 black people earning more than the average white person, while today, there are nearly 1.5-million, about 65% of whom are employed in the private sector. Middle-class values are burgeoning in the ruling party. Middle-class values — including political conservatism, ownership of property, saving for retirement, good quality education, insurance against adversity, and so on — will move the ANC towards the right of the political spectrum, away from workerism and radical populism, and on a collision course with Cosatu.

The ANC is well-informed about the aspects of labour laws and regulations that give great power to unions. For example, when Cosatu obstinately called for a ban on temporary employment agencies, against the ANC’s stated policy and election manifesto, the ANC forced it to accept a moderate position by adding to recent draft labour-law amendments a raft of anti-union provisions. We should not underestimate the ANC’s grasp of Cosatu’s motives.

Nonetheless, there is an option open to President Jacob Zuma that would accelerate the inevitable. As recent events at Marikana illustrate, a commission of inquiry is a cunning way to deal with a political conundrum. Retired judge Ian Farlam, who chairs the Marikana commission, has turned out to be a grave disappointment. But under the correct leadership, a commission of inquiry has considerable powers. The commission is created by the head of state and once a commission has started, the government cannot stop it. The head of state is obliged to implement the recommendations of the commission, and failure to do so would be all but impossible, given the constitutional litigation that would inevitably ensue. A commission, in other words, is a politically advantageous and effective alternative to long-range political flip-flopping that yields no conclusion.

The perfect opportunity is now being created to establish a commission of inquiry for the labour market. Supportive factors include: the scale of destruction associated with mining-sector strikes; major fault lines in the union movement; a marked shift in public opinion against strikes and related criminality; and growing awareness of the role that unions play in South Africa’s unemployment crisis. The last labour market commission of inquiry, chaired by Nic Wiehahn in 1977, is now sorely out of date and, some might say, created many of the labour market problems we experience today.

Of course there will be no commission of inquiry. Forces of the left and right are fighting a desperate battle for the heart of the ANC. In the short term, this fight will polarise rather than unify the political actors in the ruling party, especially given the party’s leadership vacuum. If leadership is the ability to lead an unwilling people in a beneficial direction, this quality is absent in the ANC.

So we are left with the long term. Union membership will decline, unions will experience a growing crisis of relevance, union officials will ignore the bounds of legality by intimidating non-union members, and for the time being the government will turn a blind eye. But, inevitably, Cosatu will disintegrate and the tripartite alliance will collapse.

• Sharp is a labour economist with Adcorp Analytics, a division of ADfusion.