LAST month, the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) held its 18th annual summit, an event at which more than 200 people from business, labour and government rubbed shoulders and made small talk about things like the youth wage subsidy.

Nobody mentioned the elephant in the room — which was that many people had already given Nedlac up for dead. Less than 20 years after democracy, Nedlac had become irrelevant.

The body was formed to be the central negotiating table for business, labour and government to thrash out their differences, and present a unified face.

But if anything illustrates Nedlac’s fall from grace it is that after the Marikana incident, and the labour relations fallout in the Rustenburg platinum belt, nobody looked to Nedlac for solutions. As more strikes continue to plague the economy — the motor industry strike this week is but a new chip off an old block — it’s clear that Nedlac has failed.

Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group, says that Nedlac has a role to play, but the problem is that “unfortunately, government has undermined Nedlac by ignoring agreements pertaining to labour issues”.

Roodt said Nedlac isn’t meant to be a decision-making body, but it should be the place for discussion and informal agreement.

“Parliament is the forum for agreements. But Nedlac can regain lost status if government actually recognises the importance of informal agreements. (The government) say they will do something in Nedlac, but (then they) do something else in Parliament. The result is that business, labour and the community do not get the opportunity to give their inputs,” he said.

Nedlac’s executive director, Alistair Smith, is adamant that his institution is still relevant.

“But the bigger point is that in the last decade people have been talking about a social compact. Now we need to protect and strengthen it, to make sure that it is relevant to the issues of the day,” he said.

It’s an admirable idea, but to many others, Nedlac has already failed.

Loane Sharp, a labour economist at labour broker Adcorp, says the institution is irrelevant.

“It is no more than a talk shop where contentious issues are endlessly debated without a unifying objective,” he said.

But in practice, says Sharp, it has been hijacked by the Department of Labour and trade unions to pursue their own agenda — namely pushing for union-friendly legislation that promotes union membership and excludes workplace competition from unemployed people.

Nedlac makes a mockery of the idea of consensus, he says, since the distance between business and the government/labour bloc is greater than it has ever been — and continues to grow.

“Nedlac excludes the voices of small businesses (who represent 63% of total employment in South Africa) and non-unionised workers (who represent 74% of the national workforce),” Sharp said.

Nedlac’s Smith responds that the issues are becoming more complicated, but much depends on the commitment of the three parties to reach consensus, rather than simply fighting an ideological corner.

He said that when Nedlac started, the country was on the back foot in terms of unemployment, and there was no agreed programme between business, labour and government on how to accelerate growth.

Failure to find consensus started as along ago as 1996, when the three parties couldn’t agree on the Growth Employment and Redistribution policy (Gear) — rather like the NDP now. But government simply introduced Gear then, without speaking to either of the partners.

However, as Sharp argues, endless dialogue is not a substitute for decisive leadership. Nedlac, he argues, is one of the paralysing institutions of government policy where contentious issues are sent to die. Unless, of course, the issues are favourable to organised labour, in which case they are pushed through without consideration of business input.

Smith replies: “We are aware that there is this perception that labour dominates the Nedlac, but there have been no facts to back up this claim.”

Without Nedlac, he says, there will be no consensus on macroeconomic issues and how growth can be achieved. Instead, conflict will just continue to grow. “There is nothing wrong with them being talk shops but what should be emphasised is the quality of the talks,” Smith said.

But he admits that “we need to change because we cannot afford to have a business-as-usual approach. We need to find each other.”

This is a useful admission, suggesting that Nedlac needs to find its voice again. Nedlac needs to assert its authority in an environment where the telephone lines between its three constituents have never been as broken as they are now.

